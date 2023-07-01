Sport
De Silva steadies Sri Lanka before spinners demolish Dutch
Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga spun through the Dutch batting as Sri Lanka eked out a 21-run victory on Friday in the opening Super Six game for both teams.
The victory kept Sri Lanka tied at the top of the standings with hosts and Sunday’s opponents Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifying tournament and on course for one of two places in India, AFP reported.
“Zimbabwe is a big, big match for us,” said Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka after his side clinched victory.
Shanaka had won the toss and chosen to bat – though it looked as if he had made the wrong choice when Sri Lanka struggled to 213 all out in 47.4 overs.
The Dutch, who upset West Indies in the group stage, seemed on course for another surprise when they reduced Sri Lanka to 67-5 and then 96-6.
Allrounder Dhananjaya de Silva, coming in with five wickets down, helped steer Sri Lanka to a defensible total.
He struck 93 off 111 balls hitting eight fours and two sixes. He was well supported by Hasaranga and Theekshana, who scored 20 and 28 respectively.
“My idea was to bat through the overs,” De Silva said as he collected the Man of the Match award. “I was basically just playing straight.”
“I like to spend time in the middle. This was the opportunity for me to do it. I think I did a good job.”
Medium pacer Logan van Beek was the pick of the Dutch bowlers, taking three wickets for an economical 26 runs in nine overs. Bas de Leede also took three wickets, including De Silva, at a cost of 42.
The Dutch lost opener Vikramjit Singh for nought to the second ball. The other opener, Max O’Dowd also went for a duck five balls later.
Wesley Barresi and De Leede revived the innings. Barresi was run out for 52 attempting a single into the covers. Teja Nidamanuru then fell to Hasaranga for a duck.
Mystery spinner Theekshana bowled De Leede for 41 and in his next over dismissed Saqib Zulfiqar lbw and, for his third wicket in six balls, bowled Van Beek for the fourth Dutch duck.
Shariz Ahmad tried to pinch a single on a misfield by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis, who whipped off his glove, pounced on the ball and smashed the stumps at the bowler’s end with a laser throw.
Skipper Scott Edwards attempted to slog his team to victory but ran out of partners.
Hasaranga bowled Ryan Klein for five with a googly that jagged back through the gate.
Then, after an agonizing last-wicket stand of 16, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka bowled Aryan Dutt for seven with 10 overs still to play.
Edwards was left on 67 not out which included four fours and two sixes.
“We bowled really well. A bit disappointing with the bat,” said Edwards.
“We felt we should have got across the line.”
Sport
Zimbabwe move closer to World Cup with Oman win
Zimbabwe claimed a tense 14-run win over Oman on Thursday to start the Super Six stage of the World Cup Qualifier on a high, after Sean Williams’ third hundred of the event.
The African side racked up 332 for seven from their 50 overs batting first in Bulawayo before a brave chase from Oman came up just short on 318 for nine, AFP reported.
The hosts moved top of the table after adding to the two wins, over the West Indies and the Netherlands, they carried over from the group stage.
“When I first saw the wicket, I thought 270 would be a very good score,” said Williams. “Thankfully everyone chipped in there and we got up to that total.”
Zimbabwe are bidding to qualify for the global one-day showpiece following an eight-year absence after missing out on the 2019 edition in England and Wales.
The top two sides in the Super Six standings will secure places at the World Cup.
Oman are all but out of contention in the race to reach the main tournament to be held in India from October 5 until November 19.
The underdogs, who started the match on zero points in the Super Six, pushed Zimbabwe all the way in a dramatic chase.
Opener Kashyap Prajapati crashed 103 off 97 balls to help them stay within touching distance.
Blessing Muzarabani’s three wickets appeared to have put Zimbabwe on the brink of victory, helped by some brilliant fielding including a remarkable catch by Luke Jongwe as he juggled the ball on the boundary while repeatedly hopping over the rope.
But some late blows from the lower order left a manageable 39 needed from the final 17 balls when Fayyaz Butt was trapped lbw by Tendai Chatara.
Captain Zeeshan Maqsood hobbled back out to join Mohammad Nadeem at the crease having earlier retired injured.
Richard Ngarava’s excellent penultimate over which conceded just two runs and a bye left Oman with too much to do as Maqsood fell to Chatara from the final ball.
Nadeem ended 30 not out from 18 balls as Muzarabani finished with 3-57 from nine overs and Chatara with 3-73 from eight.
Earlier, Williams’ wonderful 142 off 103 deliveries, featuring 14 fours and three sixes, provided the backbone of Zimbabwe’s innings.
Sikandar Raza added 42 and Jongwe some late impetus with a 28-ball 43 not out.
Zimbabwe, depending on other results, could secure a place in India when they face Sri Lanka on Sunday.
Oman are next in action the following day against the Netherlands.
Sport
ICC agrees to Pakistan’s demand on World Cup warm-up matches
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has consented to Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) demand of playing a non-Asian team in the warm-up matches in the World Cup 2023, slated to start this October in India.
The PCB had reportedly expressed a lack of interest in playing the warm-up match against Afghanistan in a note to the ICC, saying that Pakistan would have already faced the neighboring country during the Asia Cup ahead of the mega event.
After the schedule for the mega event was announced on Tuesday, it was confirmed that Pakistan’s warm-up games will be against New Zealand and Australia on September 29 and October 3 in Hyderabad. This means that they won’t be facing any Asian team ahead of the tournament.
Afghanistan’s warm-ups will be against South Africa on September 29 in Thiruvananthapuram and against a qualifier on October 3 in Guwahati.
Sport
Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka target World Cup with West Indies in danger
Hosts Zimbabwe and former champions Sri Lanka are in prime position to clinch the final two qualifying spots for this year’s Cricket World Cup, while two-time winners the West Indies risk missing the tournament for the first time.
With four wins from four group matches, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka head into the decisive Super Six stage of the qualifiers with four points apiece — carrying over the rewards earned for beating the teams that also advanced from the first round.
Backed by strong batting displays, which included making a national record 408-6 against the USA, Zimbabwe will be confident the runs will continue to flow as the stakes mount from Thursday.
“We have found our momentum and we are looking forward to carrying it,” said Sean Williams, who scored 174 in Monday’s 304-run rout of the USA.
Williams is comfortably the top run-scorer with 390, hitting an unbeaten century against Nepal and following it up with 91 against the Netherlands.
Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza have also struck hundreds, the latter’s off-spin accounting for eight wickets as well to boost an attack spearheaded by left-arm quick Richard Ngarava.
Zimbabwe will relocate from Harare to Bulawayo for their games against Oman, Sri Lanka and Scotland, but the home support remains in their favor.
“It’s a different venue, and everything about it is different but still having that crowd behind us is always like having a 12th man,” said Williams.
Sri Lanka, world champions in 1996, eased through group play largely untroubled but face a Dutch side on Friday buoyed by their astonishing victory over the West Indies in a super over.
Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has bagged 18 wickets, emulating Pakistan great Waqar Younis with three consecutive five-wicket hauls in ODIs.
“He’s a champion. Whenever I throw him the ball, he delivers for me,” said Sri Lanka Dasun Shanaka.
West Indies near ‘rock bottom’
While the future looks bright for Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, the West Indies are in dire straits after successive defeats to the hosts and the Netherlands.
The fallen giants, who won the first two World Cups in 1975 and 1979, realistically need to beat Scotland, Oman and Sri Lanka to stand a chance of qualifying.
“I understand the journey I have to take with this team,” said coach Daren Sammy, who captained the West Indies to a pair of T20 World Cup titles.
“Sometimes you’ve got to reach rock bottom to come back up. I understand the challenges ahead and I also understand that things will not change overnight.
“It’s a true reflection of where our cricket is at the moment. We have a lot of work to do.”
The Netherlands and Scotland will both start on two points. The Dutch have not featured at the finals since 2011 while the Scots missed out four years ago after a controversial lbw decision.
“We’re good enough to compete against the best teams in the world; we’re just getting better,” said Logan van Beek, whose heroics in Monday’s super over stunned the West Indies.
“The more we play the best teams, the better we get. And more fun we get, the more players we get, and we deserve to be on that level.”
Rank outsiders Oman complete the Super Six line-up for an event which concludes with the final on July 9.
Ariana Television Network will broadcast the matches daily live on TV and Website.
Pre-match shows will start at 11am (Kabul time), while the day’s match will start at 11.30am (Kabul time).
Matches are streamed live on Ariana Television websites simultaneously:
www.arianatelevision.com/live and www.arianatelevision.com/icc-live
CLICK HERE for the broadcast schedule on Ariana Television
