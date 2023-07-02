Sport
West Indies miss out on World Cup after Scotland loss
The West Indies failed to qualify for the Cricket World Cup for the first time as the two-time champions slumped to a seven-wicket thumping by Scotland at the qualifying event on Saturday.
The Caribbean side, needing a win to keep their slim qualification hopes alive, were bowled out for 181 in their 50 overs before Scotland chased down the target with 6.3 overs to spare in Harare, AFP reported.
Shai Hope’s men have zero points with only two matches remaining in the Super Six stage in Zimbabwe after previous defeats by the hosts and the Netherlands.
The global one-day showpiece, which will be held in India from October 5 until November 19, will be notable for the absence of one of the sport’s traditional powerhouses.
Scotland exacted revenge for an agonizing and controversial loss by the West Indies at the previous World Cup Qualifier in 2018 which saw them miss out on the main tournament with a first one-day international win over their opponents.
They now sit just two points behind Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, with the top two to qualify for the 10-team event, ahead of their final two games against Zimbabwe on Tuesday and the Dutch two days later.
The damage was done early on by the Scottish seam bowlers as they reduced the Windies to 81-6 after winning the toss and electing to field first.
Young allrounder Brandon McMullen dismissed the West Indies top three of Brandon King, Johnson Charles and Shamarh Brooks and finished with 3-32 from nine overs.
Scotland’s spinners kept the squeeze on despite a brief fightback from Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd.
Shepherd was brilliantly caught by Safyaan Sharif off the bowling of Mark Watt for 36 and Holder was trapped lbw by Chris Greaves three balls later, as the Windies lost their last four wickets for 23 runs.
Holder sent back Scotland opener Christopher McBride from the very first delivery of the Scots’ innings to give his team hope.
But a 125-run partnership for the second wicket between McMullen and Matthew Cross put Scotland firmly on course for victory.
McMullen holed out off Shepherd for 69 but the game was already all but won.
Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein removed George Munsey with 20 required, leaving it up to Cross to guide Scotland home with an unbeaten 74 from 107 balls.
The West Indies had previously played at every World Cup, winning the first two editions in 1975 and 1979.
Sport
De Silva steadies Sri Lanka before spinners demolish Dutch
Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga spun through the Dutch batting as Sri Lanka eked out a 21-run victory on Friday in the opening Super Six game for both teams.
The victory kept Sri Lanka tied at the top of the standings with hosts and Sunday’s opponents Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifying tournament and on course for one of two places in India, AFP reported.
“Zimbabwe is a big, big match for us,” said Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka after his side clinched victory.
Shanaka had won the toss and chosen to bat – though it looked as if he had made the wrong choice when Sri Lanka struggled to 213 all out in 47.4 overs.
The Dutch, who upset West Indies in the group stage, seemed on course for another surprise when they reduced Sri Lanka to 67-5 and then 96-6.
Allrounder Dhananjaya de Silva, coming in with five wickets down, helped steer Sri Lanka to a defensible total.
He struck 93 off 111 balls hitting eight fours and two sixes. He was well supported by Hasaranga and Theekshana, who scored 20 and 28 respectively.
“My idea was to bat through the overs,” De Silva said as he collected the Man of the Match award. “I was basically just playing straight.”
“I like to spend time in the middle. This was the opportunity for me to do it. I think I did a good job.”
Medium pacer Logan van Beek was the pick of the Dutch bowlers, taking three wickets for an economical 26 runs in nine overs. Bas de Leede also took three wickets, including De Silva, at a cost of 42.
The Dutch lost opener Vikramjit Singh for nought to the second ball. The other opener, Max O’Dowd also went for a duck five balls later.
Wesley Barresi and De Leede revived the innings. Barresi was run out for 52 attempting a single into the covers. Teja Nidamanuru then fell to Hasaranga for a duck.
Mystery spinner Theekshana bowled De Leede for 41 and in his next over dismissed Saqib Zulfiqar lbw and, for his third wicket in six balls, bowled Van Beek for the fourth Dutch duck.
Shariz Ahmad tried to pinch a single on a misfield by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis, who whipped off his glove, pounced on the ball and smashed the stumps at the bowler’s end with a laser throw.
Skipper Scott Edwards attempted to slog his team to victory but ran out of partners.
Hasaranga bowled Ryan Klein for five with a googly that jagged back through the gate.
Then, after an agonizing last-wicket stand of 16, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka bowled Aryan Dutt for seven with 10 overs still to play.
Edwards was left on 67 not out which included four fours and two sixes.
“We bowled really well. A bit disappointing with the bat,” said Edwards.
“We felt we should have got across the line.”
Sport
Zimbabwe move closer to World Cup with Oman win
Zimbabwe claimed a tense 14-run win over Oman on Thursday to start the Super Six stage of the World Cup Qualifier on a high, after Sean Williams’ third hundred of the event.
The African side racked up 332 for seven from their 50 overs batting first in Bulawayo before a brave chase from Oman came up just short on 318 for nine, AFP reported.
The hosts moved top of the table after adding to the two wins, over the West Indies and the Netherlands, they carried over from the group stage.
“When I first saw the wicket, I thought 270 would be a very good score,” said Williams. “Thankfully everyone chipped in there and we got up to that total.”
Zimbabwe are bidding to qualify for the global one-day showpiece following an eight-year absence after missing out on the 2019 edition in England and Wales.
The top two sides in the Super Six standings will secure places at the World Cup.
Oman are all but out of contention in the race to reach the main tournament to be held in India from October 5 until November 19.
The underdogs, who started the match on zero points in the Super Six, pushed Zimbabwe all the way in a dramatic chase.
Opener Kashyap Prajapati crashed 103 off 97 balls to help them stay within touching distance.
Blessing Muzarabani’s three wickets appeared to have put Zimbabwe on the brink of victory, helped by some brilliant fielding including a remarkable catch by Luke Jongwe as he juggled the ball on the boundary while repeatedly hopping over the rope.
But some late blows from the lower order left a manageable 39 needed from the final 17 balls when Fayyaz Butt was trapped lbw by Tendai Chatara.
Captain Zeeshan Maqsood hobbled back out to join Mohammad Nadeem at the crease having earlier retired injured.
Richard Ngarava’s excellent penultimate over which conceded just two runs and a bye left Oman with too much to do as Maqsood fell to Chatara from the final ball.
Nadeem ended 30 not out from 18 balls as Muzarabani finished with 3-57 from nine overs and Chatara with 3-73 from eight.
Earlier, Williams’ wonderful 142 off 103 deliveries, featuring 14 fours and three sixes, provided the backbone of Zimbabwe’s innings.
Sikandar Raza added 42 and Jongwe some late impetus with a 28-ball 43 not out.
Zimbabwe, depending on other results, could secure a place in India when they face Sri Lanka on Sunday.
Oman are next in action the following day against the Netherlands.
Sport
ICC agrees to Pakistan’s demand on World Cup warm-up matches
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has consented to Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) demand of playing a non-Asian team in the warm-up matches in the World Cup 2023, slated to start this October in India.
The PCB had reportedly expressed a lack of interest in playing the warm-up match against Afghanistan in a note to the ICC, saying that Pakistan would have already faced the neighboring country during the Asia Cup ahead of the mega event.
After the schedule for the mega event was announced on Tuesday, it was confirmed that Pakistan’s warm-up games will be against New Zealand and Australia on September 29 and October 3 in Hyderabad. This means that they won’t be facing any Asian team ahead of the tournament.
Afghanistan’s warm-ups will be against South Africa on September 29 in Thiruvananthapuram and against a qualifier on October 3 in Guwahati.
