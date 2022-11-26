World
Death toll from Indonesian earthquake rises to 310
The death toll from this week’s earthquake that shook Indonesia’s main island of Java has risen to 310, the country’s national disaster mitigation agency said on Friday.
Monday’s earthquake triggered landslides, collapsed roofs and walls and buried victims in mounds of earth.
The agency’s chief Suharyanto, who goes by one name, said 24 people are still missing in the West Java town of Cianjur.
On Wednesday, a six-year-old boy, Azka, was rescued alive from the rubble – a rescue that was described as a “miracle” after he survived more than two days without food or water.
Heavy rain and potentially deadly aftershocks have hampered the rescue effort.
Henri Alfiandi, head of the national search and rescue agency, told RTE: “The problems are the unstable soil, the thickness of the landslide pile aggravated by continuous rain, and the concerns of aftershocks.”
He said the emergency period for the search and rescue effort would last a week until Monday and authorities would evaluate if it needed to be extended if all the missing had not been found.
Many of those killed in the quake were children, some in classes at school, according to officials.
World
Pakistan appoints former spy as new army chief
Pakistan’s former spy chief, Lt. Gen. Asim Munir, was on Thursday named Pakistan’s new army chief after months of speculation.
Munir was approved by Pakistani President Arif Alvi after being nominated for the post by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
He replaces Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retires next week. The job is widely seen as Pakistan’s most powerful government posting.
Munir is the country’s most senior general and closely aligned with Bajwa. He was picked from a list of six candidates.
Once he takes office, Munir will oversee relations between neighboring India and Afghanistan.
He takes over as the country continues to deal with the fallout of devastating floods during its most recent monsoon season. More than 1,300 people died within a few weeks of the start of monsoon season while millions have been displaced.
Pakistan is also in the midst of an economic crisis, coping with soaring inflation.
Though technically separate, the position of army chief often wields significant political power in Pakistan. The army has seized power three times in Pakistan’s history and directly ruled the country for almost four decades.
World
Indonesian child rescued from earthquake rubble after two days
A six-year-old boy was rescued on Wednesday night from the rubble of Monday’s deadly earthquake in Indonesia in what has been described as a miracle rescue.
The boy, who was trapped under rubble without food or water, was pulled out alive by emotional rescue workers.
“Once we realized Azka was alive everybody broke into tears, including me,” 28-year-old local volunteer Jeksen told AFP on Thursday.
“It was very moving, it felt like a miracle.”
Video showed rescue workers pulling the boy Azka free from a destroyed home in Cianjur’s worst-hit district of Cugenang, wearing the blue shirt and trousers he had on when he became trapped.
The man who pulled him out of a hole cut in the debris clasped him in both arms, as another rescue worker in an orange hard hat ran after them to hold the boy’s hand, footage released by the administration of West Java’s Bogor district showed.
Azka — who like many Indonesians goes by one name — was then shown calmly sipping a drink, held by a soldier as another emergency worker stroked his hair.
His mother died in the earthquake and her body was found hours before Azka’s rescue, a volunteer told AFP on Thursday.
The boy was then found next to his dead grandmother, Jeksen said.
“We didn’t expect him to still be alive after 48 hours, if we knew we would have tried harder the night before,” he said.
“For all the years since I became a volunteer, I’ve never seen anything like this. How can you not cry?”
At least 271 people died in Monday’s quake and authorities have warned that time is running out to find survivors.
“Today for the search and rescue operation we deployed 6,000 people. It was raining but we keep searching,” said Suharyanto, head of the national disaster mitigation agency, or BNPB.
“Please pray for us so the 40 missing people could be found.”
Authorities are continuing to search for dozens who remain buried under debris, including a missing seven-year-old girl.
World
Multiple people dead in Virginia Walmart shooting, including gunman
Several people were killed and others were injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, and the shooter is dead, Reuters quoting Chesapeake police said.
At 10:12 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting inside a Walmart, public information officer Leo Kosinski said in a media briefing, adding that “less than 10” people were dead but declining to give the exact number.
According to Reuters it was not clear whether the shooter, who has not been identified, died of self-inflicted injuries. Kosinski said no shots were fired at police “to his knowledge”.
“Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. The shooter is deceased,” the City of Chesapeake said.
Walmart said in a statement early Wednesday that it was “shocked” at the incident at its Chesapeake store, and that it was working closely with law enforcement.
A spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, which has the area’s top trauma center, told local television station WAVY that five patients were being treated there.
The police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
