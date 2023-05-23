Sport
Dhoni mania as IPL heads into tense final week
The Indian Premier League enters its playoff phase this week and Chennai Super Kings will host Gujarat Titans on Tuesday in front of a home crowd desperate to see MS Dhoni win another Indian Premier League.
A packed house is expected at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium and all eyes will be on the 41-year-old Dhoni, AFP reported.
Four-time champions Chennai host table-toppers Gujarat in the first playoff of this season’s IPL, with the winner going into Sunday’s final. The loser goes into another playoff match.
Fans have turned up in large numbers at every venue to watch Dhoni, the Chennai skipper and former India captain who is expected to retire from cricket at the end of this campaign.
He retired from national duty in 2020.
Dhoni has kept fans guessing and not explicitly said he expects to call it quits when the end of the season arrives at some point over the next week.
The wicketkeeper-batsman has reinvented himself this term as a lower-order batsman coming in at number eight.
“This is what my job is,” he said after hitting a nine-ball 20 in a late cameo to help Chennai defeat Delhi earlier this month.
“I have told them (his team) this is what I am supposed to do, don’t make me run a lot, and it has been working.”
Dhoni’s likely farewell is one of a number of subplots heading into the final week of the Twenty20 extravaganza.
Opponents Gujarat have extended their fairy tale journey from winning the crown in their debut season last year to making the play-offs once again.
“Last year we did well, everything went our way,” said skipper Hardik Pandya, who then guided Gujarat to the top of the 10-team table in the regular season this year.
“This year was a different challenge for us. We were expecting people to challenge us. The boys showed tremendous character.”
Opener Shubman Gill has led the way with his 680 runs, second only in this IPL to Faf du Plessis at Bangalore on 730, but with a chance now to grab the Orange Cap for top-scorer.
He struck his second straight ton on Sunday to play another match-winning role for a team which triumphed in 10 of their 14 group matches.
If Gujarat make the final they will again enjoy home advantage playing at the 132,000-capacity stadium in Ahmedabad.
Green justifies price tag
On Wednesday, five-time champions Mumbai Indians, led by India skipper Rohit Sharma, take on Lucknow Super Giants in another playoff.
The winner of that match will play the loser of Chennai-Gujarat on Friday for a spot in Sunday’s final at the world’s biggest cricket stadium.
Mumbai rode on Australian all-rounder Cameron Green’s maiden T20 century in a crushing win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday to sneak into the playoffs.
Green’s 47-ball 100 not out and a 56 by Rohit in Mumbai’s successful chase of 201 has suddenly made the IPL heavyweights, who last won the IPL in 2020, favorites in the knockout clash against Lucknow.
The 23-year-old Green was the second-most expensive player in IPL history when Mumbai bought him for $2.11 million in this season’s auction.
IPL: Mumbai Indians grab final playoff berth
After seven weeks of thrilling cricket the IPL 2023 is nearing its end with just four matches left – albeit four critical games.
Sunday saw plenty of drama on the field in the RCB v GT match, which resulted in a “win” for Mumbai Indians who managed to grab the final playoff berth.
This came after Royal Challengers Bangalore was knocked out of the IPL 2023 Playoffs race following its six-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in the last league stage match.
RCB’s slip-up came after a record-breaking seventh IPL ton from Virat Kohli propelled the team to 197.
However, a superb counter-attacking knock from Shubman Gill set up the chase for the Titans who notched up 20 points from 14 matches.
Gujarat Titans will now face Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday while Lucknow Super Giants will take on MI in the Eliminator in Chennai on Wednesday.
In a post match interview on Sunday night, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan said the Gujarat Titans will go into the playoffs “with positive energy”.
Discussing his own style of play within the team, he said: “My job in the team is to just keep it tight in the middle and not give away many runs.”
Gujarat Titans are top of the points table with 20 points, while Chennai Super Kings is in second spot with 17 points, Lucknow is in third, also with 17 points, and Mumbai Indians is at 16 points.
Fans in Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television to watch the playoffs or stream live from Ariana News platform.
Here’s the IPL 2022 Playoffs schedule:
QUALIFIER 1: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings – May 23, Tuesday – 6:30 PM, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
ELIMINATOR: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians – May 24, Wednesday – 6:30 PM, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
QUALIFIER 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs winner of Eliminator – May 26, Friday – 6:30 PM, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
FINAL: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 – May 28, Sunday – 6:30 PM, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Afghanistan beat Turkmenistan 2-1 in CAFA U-20 Championship
Afghanistan defeated Turkmenistan 2-1 in their first match of the 2023 CAFA U-20 Championship on Sunday.
The match was held at CSKA Stadium in Tajikistan capital Dushanbe.
The first goal of the match was scored by Afghanistan’s Farhad Alizada. Turkmenistan equalized shortly after that goal.
Turkmenistan were awarded a penalty kick, but could not score it, thanks to brilliant save from Afghanistan goalkeeper Faisal Saeed Khel.
Afghanistan scored their second goal in the second half with kick from Enayatullah Kohi who entered the field as a substitute.
Afghanistan will meet hosts Tajikistan in their next match of the tournament on Monday.
Lucknow edge Kolkata to enter IPL play-offs, top-two finish for Chennai
Lucknow Super Kings survived an unbeaten blitz of 67 by Rinku Singh to edge Kolkata Knight Riders by one run and qualify for the Indian Premier League play-offs on Saturday.
Nicholas Pooran’s 58 guided Lucknow to 176-8, a total that was threatened by Rinku, a left-hand batsman, who smashed four sixes in his 33-ball knock but Kolkata ended on 175-7, AFP reported.
“First reaction is satisfaction,” Lucknow skipper Krunal Pandya said after the win.
“We never gave up, we were put under a lot of pressure but credit to the boys. At one stage, they were 61-1 but I’ve seen it before that at this level, two-three tight overs and we’re in the game.”
The result ensured a top-two finish for Chennai Super Kings, who hammered hosts Delhi Capitals by 77 runs in their march to the play-offs in the first match of the day.
Four-time champions Chennai, led by M.S. Dhoni, will take on holders Gujarat Titans, who top the 10-team table, in the first qualifier next week.
The winner will head straight to the final in Ahmedabad on May 28 and the loser playing the winner of the “eliminator” between teams three and four in the second qualifier.
“There is no recipe as such,” Dhoni said on his team’s success in the T20 tournament.
“You try to pick the best players and try to give them the best slot. You use them in the manner where they have most chances of succeeding and groom them in the areas where they are not as strong.”
Two-time champions Kolkata bowed out of the race for the top four, leaving five-time champions Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore — both the teams play their respective matches on Sunday — and Rajasthan Royals fighting for the remaining spot.
Truck crashes near White House, driver detained
Haqqani meets with Wang Yu, praises ‘realistic position’ of China
AWCC opens its first customer services center in Panjshir
Tahawol: Tensions over Iran’s water rights discussed
Iran seizes oil tanker heading for US
At least three dead, many wounded in Pakistan explosion
Mexico bus plunges off cliff, at least 18 die
Sudan war rages despite truce pledges
Pakistan militant attack kills three troops, officials say
Tahawol: Tensions over Iran’s water rights discussed
Saar: IEA’s call for Afghanistan’s seat at UN discussed
Tahawol: World’s concerns over situation in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Iran’s deputy chief of army visits Kabul discussed
Tahawol: China’s role in ensuring stability in Afghanistan discussed
