IPL: Mumbai Indians grab final playoff berth

(Last Updated On: May 22, 2023)

After seven weeks of thrilling cricket the IPL 2023 is nearing its end with just four matches left – albeit four critical games.

Sunday saw plenty of drama on the field in the RCB v GT match, which resulted in a “win” for Mumbai Indians who managed to grab the final playoff berth.

This came after Royal Challengers Bangalore was knocked out of the IPL 2023 Playoffs race following its six-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in the last league stage match.

RCB’s slip-up came after a record-breaking seventh IPL ton from Virat Kohli propelled the team to 197.

However, a superb counter-attacking knock from Shubman Gill set up the chase for the Titans who notched up 20 points from 14 matches.

Gujarat Titans will now face Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday while Lucknow Super Giants will take on MI in the Eliminator in Chennai on Wednesday.

In a post match interview on Sunday night, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan said the Gujarat Titans will go into the playoffs “with positive energy”.

Discussing his own style of play within the team, he said: “My job in the team is to just keep it tight in the middle and not give away many runs.”

Gujarat Titans are top of the points table with 20 points, while Chennai Super Kings is in second spot with 17 points, Lucknow is in third, also with 17 points, and Mumbai Indians is at 16 points.

Fans in Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television to watch the playoffs or stream live from Ariana News platform.

Here’s the IPL 2022 Playoffs schedule:

QUALIFIER 1: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings – May 23, Tuesday – 6:30 PM, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

ELIMINATOR: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians – May 24, Wednesday – 6:30 PM, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

QUALIFIER 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs winner of Eliminator – May 26, Friday – 6:30 PM, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

FINAL: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 – May 28, Sunday – 6:30 PM IST, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad