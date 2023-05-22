Sport
IPL: Mumbai Indians grab final playoff berth
After seven weeks of thrilling cricket the IPL 2023 is nearing its end with just four matches left – albeit four critical games.
Sunday saw plenty of drama on the field in the RCB v GT match, which resulted in a “win” for Mumbai Indians who managed to grab the final playoff berth.
This came after Royal Challengers Bangalore was knocked out of the IPL 2023 Playoffs race following its six-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in the last league stage match.
RCB’s slip-up came after a record-breaking seventh IPL ton from Virat Kohli propelled the team to 197.
However, a superb counter-attacking knock from Shubman Gill set up the chase for the Titans who notched up 20 points from 14 matches.
Gujarat Titans will now face Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday while Lucknow Super Giants will take on MI in the Eliminator in Chennai on Wednesday.
In a post match interview on Sunday night, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan said the Gujarat Titans will go into the playoffs “with positive energy”.
Discussing his own style of play within the team, he said: “My job in the team is to just keep it tight in the middle and not give away many runs.”
Gujarat Titans are top of the points table with 20 points, while Chennai Super Kings is in second spot with 17 points, Lucknow is in third, also with 17 points, and Mumbai Indians is at 16 points.
Fans in Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television to watch the playoffs or stream live from Ariana News platform.
Here’s the IPL 2022 Playoffs schedule:
QUALIFIER 1: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings – May 23, Tuesday – 6:30 PM, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
ELIMINATOR: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians – May 24, Wednesday – 6:30 PM, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
QUALIFIER 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs winner of Eliminator – May 26, Friday – 6:30 PM, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
FINAL: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 – May 28, Sunday – 6:30 PM IST, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Afghanistan beat Turkmenistan 2-1 in CAFA U-20 Championship
Afghanistan defeated Turkmenistan 2-1 in their first match of the 2023 CAFA U-20 Championship on Sunday.
The match was held at CSKA Stadium in Tajikistan capital Dushanbe.
The first goal of the match was scored by Afghanistan’s Farhad Alizada. Turkmenistan equalized shortly after that goal.
Turkmenistan were awarded a penalty kick, but could not score it, thanks to brilliant save from Afghanistan goalkeeper Faisal Saeed Khel.
Afghanistan scored their second goal in the second half with kick from Enayatullah Kohi who entered the field as a substitute.
Afghanistan will meet hosts Tajikistan in their next match of the tournament on Monday.
Lucknow edge Kolkata to enter IPL play-offs, top-two finish for Chennai
Lucknow Super Kings survived an unbeaten blitz of 67 by Rinku Singh to edge Kolkata Knight Riders by one run and qualify for the Indian Premier League play-offs on Saturday.
Nicholas Pooran’s 58 guided Lucknow to 176-8, a total that was threatened by Rinku, a left-hand batsman, who smashed four sixes in his 33-ball knock but Kolkata ended on 175-7, AFP reported.
“First reaction is satisfaction,” Lucknow skipper Krunal Pandya said after the win.
“We never gave up, we were put under a lot of pressure but credit to the boys. At one stage, they were 61-1 but I’ve seen it before that at this level, two-three tight overs and we’re in the game.”
The result ensured a top-two finish for Chennai Super Kings, who hammered hosts Delhi Capitals by 77 runs in their march to the play-offs in the first match of the day.
Four-time champions Chennai, led by M.S. Dhoni, will take on holders Gujarat Titans, who top the 10-team table, in the first qualifier next week.
The winner will head straight to the final in Ahmedabad on May 28 and the loser playing the winner of the “eliminator” between teams three and four in the second qualifier.
“There is no recipe as such,” Dhoni said on his team’s success in the T20 tournament.
“You try to pick the best players and try to give them the best slot. You use them in the manner where they have most chances of succeeding and groom them in the areas where they are not as strong.”
Two-time champions Kolkata bowed out of the race for the top four, leaving five-time champions Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore — both the teams play their respective matches on Sunday — and Rajasthan Royals fighting for the remaining spot.
Bangladesh won’t take Afghanistan lightly: chief selector
As Afghanistan are set to face Bangladesh in an all-format tour, Bangladesh’s chief selector has said that they are currently giving their full focus on the series and are planning to set up teams for it.
“We’re not thinking about what is being talked outside. The World Cup is still four months away. We have series against Afghanistan and we are thinking of these back-to-back series,” Minhaju Abedin said, Bangladesh’s New Age newspaper reported.
“We will be hosting Afghanistan in all three formats so we are now organizing our teams for that. I think we are the only Test-playing side who are discussing the World Cup now. We have to make a team for the World Cup keeping the fitness and performance of the players in mind,” he said.
The former national captain also informed that they will finalise the squads for Afghanistan series by next week and the players will start their preparation for that series on May 29.
“We are now preparing the squad for the Afghanistan series and we are hopeful to form the squads and inform the BCB next week. The practice session will start on 29th [May],” he said, adding that there had been no discussion regarding resting all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the series.
“We didn’t have any discussion about it. He [Shakib] will need six-week time for recovery as there was a fracture. He might miss the Test series. But as there is a long gap before the ODI series, I expect him to return to the ODI squad,” said Minhajul.
Meanwhile, Minhajul also denied to make any experiment against Afghanistan in the upcoming series and was hopeful to field the best possible side.
Bangladesh don’t have a good record against the Afghans, especially in the longer format, as they lost the only Test between the two sides by a massive 224-run margin in Chattogram in 2019.
“We won’t do any experiments. Afghanistan are a very good side. We had a bad experiment against them as we lost the last Test. We won’t take them lightly. We will try to name the best possible side against Afghanistan,” he concluded.
Afghanistan will play the one-off Test in Dhaka from June 14 to 18, after which they will leave for India. They will return to Bangladesh on July 1 to play three ODIs in Chattogram from July 5 to 11.
They will also play two T20Is in Sylhet on July 14 and 16, which will conclude the series.
