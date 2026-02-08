Regional
Eight killed in explosion in northern China, state media says
An explosion at a small biotech company in northern China early Saturday killed eight people, China’s state media reported on Sunday.
The explosion occurred in Shuoyang in the Shanxi province in the early morning of Saturday, state media reported, according to Reuters.
The legal representative of Jiapeng Biotechnology has been detained and the city has set up an accident investigation team, Xinhua News Agency reported.
The firm is located in a mountain hollow and dark yellow smoke was seen billowing from the accident site, Xinhua said.
Reuters was not able to contact the company, which does not maintain a website. The cause of the reported explosion was not immediately clear.
Founded in June 2025, Jiapeng Biotechnology conducts research on animal feed, coal products and building materials, according to its corporate registration.
Regional
Iran’s FM calls Oman-mediated talks with US ‘good start’
Iran’s foreign minister on Friday described talks with the United States in Oman as a “good start,” saying the negotiations “can also have a good continuation,” Iranian state media reported.
The discussions, mediated by Oman, marked a resumption of nuclear diplomacy between Tehran and Washington. Iranian state media said the current round of talks concluded on Friday, with both delegations returning to their respective capitals.
Speaking to state media reporters in Muscat, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the talks’ progress depends on the U.S. and on decisions made in Tehran.
Araghchi said a “significant challenge” remains, citing a prevailing atmosphere of distrust. He said Iran’s priority is to overcome this distrust and then establish an agreed framework for the talks and the issues on the table.
He described the talks as a fresh round of dialogue after eight turbulent months that included a war, saying the accumulated distrust presents a major obstacle to negotiations.
“If this same approach and perspective are maintained by the other side, we can reach an agreed framework in future sessions,” Araghchi said, adding that he did not want to judge prematurely.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei also confirmed on the social media platform X that both sides agreed to continue talks and would decide the next round in consultation with their capitals.
Regional
Pakistan sends helicopters, drones to end desert standoff; 58 dead
The BLA, which has urged people of the province to support the movement, said on Tuesday it had killed 280 soldiers during its Operation “Herof”, Black Storm, but gave no evidence.
Pakistan’s security forces used drones and helicopters to wrest control of a southwestern town from separatist insurgents after a three-day battle, police said on Wednesday, as the death toll in the weekend’s violence rose to 58, Reuters reported.
Saturday’s wave of coordinated attacks by the separatist Baloch Liberation Army brought Pakistan’s largest province to a near standstill as security forces exchanged fire with insurgents in more than a dozen places, killing 197 militants.
“I thought the roof and walls of my house were going to blow up,” said Robina Ali, a housewife living near the main administrative building in the fortified provincial capital of Quetta, where a powerful morning blast rocked the area.
Fighters of the BLA, the region’s strongest insurgent group, stormed schools, banks, markets and security installations across Balochistan in one of their largest operations ever, killing more than 22 security officials and 36 civilians, read the report.
Police officials gave details of the situation on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
In the desert town of Nushki, home to about 50,000, the insurgents seized control of the police station and other security installations, triggering a three-day standoff.
Police said seven officers were killed in the fighting before they regained control of the town late on Monday, while operations against the BLA continue elsewhere in the province.
“More troops were sent to Nushki,” said one security official. “Helicopters and drones were used against the militants.”
Pakistan’s interior ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Pakistan’s largest and poorest province, mineral-rich Balochistan borders Iran and Afghanistan and is home to Beijing’s investment in the Gwadar deepwater port and other projects.
It has grappled with a decades-long insurgency led by ethnic Baloch separatists seeking greater autonomy and a larger share of its natural resources.
The BLA, which has urged people of the province to support the movement, said on Tuesday it had killed 280 soldiers during its Operation “Herof”, Black Storm, but gave no evidence.
Security officials said the weekend attacks began at 4 a.m. on Saturday with suicide blasts in Nushki and the fishing port of Pasni and gun and grenade attacks in 11 more places, including Quetta.
The insurgents seized at least six district administration offices during the siege and had advanced at one point to within 1 km (3,300 ft) of the provincial chief minister’s office in Quetta, the police officials said.
Regional
Turkish President Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Tuesday, marking the first stop of his regional tour, according to Türkiye’s Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.
Erdogan is in Saudi Arabia on an official visit, accompanied by his wife, First Lady Emine Erdogan, as well as Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Defense Minister Yasar Guler and other senior officials.
No further details were released about the closed-door meeting.
Following the talks, bin Salman hosted a closed-door dinner in honor of the Turkish president at the Yemame Palace. Earlier in the day, Erdogan was welcomed by the crown prince during an official reception.
The Riyadh visit is the first leg of Erdogan’s tour of regional countries.
He is scheduled to travel to Cairo on Wednesday at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to co-chair the second meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.
During his visit to Egypt, Erdogan and Sisi are expected to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international developments, with a particular focus on the situation in Palestine, Duran said.
The Turkish president is also set to attend a Türkiye-Egypt Business Forum in Cairo.
Kyrgyzstan, European Union discuss infrastructure and investment priorities
Eight killed in explosion in northern China, state media says
Tahawol: Kabul’s response to Pakistan’s new accusation discussed
Saar: Discussion on Iran-US talks in Oman
Iran clinch AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 in penalty shootout thriller
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
ATN secures broadcast rights to Carabao Cup semis across Afghanistan
Pakistan army orders evacuation of Tirah Valley, fears of mass displacement grow
Tahawol: Kabul’s response to Pakistan’s new accusation discussed
Saar: Discussion on Iran-US talks in Oman
Tawsia: Afghanistan’s interest in buying Russian oil and gas
Tahawol: IEA calls UNSC’s Daesh concerns baseless
Saar: Afghanistan’s role in regional affairs discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Japan trumps Afghanistan 6-0 in AFC Futsal Asian Cup quarter-final
-
Sport4 days ago
Hosts and heavyweights advance as AFC Futsal Asian Cup reaches semifinals
-
Latest News3 days ago
Terrorist threat in Afghanistan must be taken seriously, China tells UNSC
-
Latest News4 days ago
Uzbekistan, Pakistan advance Trans-Afghan railway project
-
Sport4 days ago
Winter Olympics finally underway, ATN to broadcast exclusively across Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan beat West Indies in final T20 WC warm-up match
-
Regional5 days ago
Turkish President Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh
-
Sport2 days ago
Indonesia shock Japan to reach historic AFC Futsal Asian Cup final