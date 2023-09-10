Latest News
Electronic test held for 186 jobs at Technical and Vocational Training Authority
Over 1,800 job applicants sat an electronic test on Sunday in the hope of securing one of 186 vacancies at the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority.
The authority received about 20,000 applications for the vacancies and selected 1,818 people for the test. Those who score the highest marks will be employed by the authority, officials said.
“Within the next few days, we will announce 392 teacher vacancies,” said Ghulam Haidar Shahamat, acting head of Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority. “The main goal is transparency, justice and expertise.”
Officials from the prime minister’s office of administrative affairs said that currently all government institutions want to recruit experts and professionals, and for that, tests will be held electronically.
“The leadership of every institution is interested in their professional and technical positions being filled through the process of free competition, that the work is entrusted to qualified people, and that justice is ensured. When the work is entrusted to qualified people, the institution develops and the system advances,” said Saif al-Din Tayeb, deputy head of the PM’s office of administrative affairs for supervision and policy.
Mohammad Nazari, one of the participants of the test, said that after finishing his higher education, he has not been able to get a job so far.
“I remain unemployed for the past year. We ask the government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to do their best for the youth. They should hold exams so that youths can work in their field of expertise,” Nazari said.
Afghanistan’s methamphetamine trade surges: UN report
Methamphetamine trafficking in and around Afghanistan has surged in recent years, even as the Taliban has clamped down on heroin trafficking, a United Nations report said on Sunday.
“The surge in methamphetamine trafficking in Afghanistan and the region suggests a significant shift in the illicit drug market and demands our immediate attention,” said Ghada Waly, executive director of the UN Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
The Islamic Emirate banned the cultivation of poppies and the production of narcotics in April last year, and have to date made serious progress in dealing with the scourge.
However, the UNODC said in a statement, meth trafficking “has intensified since the ban”.
Meth seizures in and around Afghanistan jumped 12-fold in the five years through 2021. Between 2019 and 2022, nearby countries such as Iran and Pakistan also reported increased seizures. Countries as far away as France and Australia have reported seizing methamphetamine that likely originated in Afghanistan it said.
The UNODC said much of the meth from Afghanistan was made with pre-cursor ingredients such as those found in some cold and flu medication.
Afghanistan is home to the ephedra plant, which can be used to make methamphetamine, but the UNODC said the quantities needed to produce the drug and the risk of unreliable crops meant that Afghanistan’s production did not depend on the plant alone.
“Common cold medications and industrial-grade chemicals are more efficient and cost effective for the manufacture of methamphetamine and thus pose a far bigger threat,” the UNODC said.
IEA criticizes Pakistan for closing Torkham crossing
The Islamic Emirate’s foreign ministry said late Saturday in a statement that the ongoing closure of Torkham border crossing and the firing on Afghan border guards by Pakistan troops was contrary to good neighborly relations.
The ministry said Pakistan border guards opened fire on IEA forces while they were repairing an old security outpost. The incident took place on Wednesday, resulting in the immediate closure to all traffic through the key Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan deems the closure of Torkham gate and opening of fire on Afghan security forces by the Pakistani side contrary to good neighborliness,” the statement read.
Hundreds of trucks laden with goods have been halted and traders have complained that trade is affected, resulting in millions of afghanis (AFN) in losses.
“The closure of Torkham gate can adversely affect bilateral and regional trade, and cause trade and financial losses to common mercantile class on both sides,” the statement said, adding many travelers were also stuck on each side of the border.
Disputes linked to the 2,600 km border have been a bone of contention between the neighbors for decades.
The ministry noted that there had been other incidents regarding cross-border trade recently. Earlier this month a truck loaded with figs was on route to India from Afghanistan through Wagah border, when it was set on fire near a Pakistani police checkpoint.
Trust was also undermined in an incident in Karachi port recently when Pakistani authorities stopped hundreds of containers en route to Afghanistan under the pretext of the cargo being on a “sensitive list”, the ministry said.
“Unfortunately, contrary to previous promises and commitments under international laws, the Pakistani side often creates hindrances at Karachi port and closes the doors under unjustified pretexts during the advent of Afghan agricultural crops and fruits season,” read the statement.
The ministry said that shutting the door doesn’t only affect the trade between the two countries, but also increases the distance between the brotherly people and countries, and causes hindrances and delays in the trade and transit of the entire region.
Meanwhile hundreds of travelers, including women, children and the elderly, are stranded on both sides of Torkham crossing, the ministry said.
The ministry said that Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan remains committed to resolving issues through understanding and diplomatic dialogue, considering its economy-centric foreign policy, which is based on the facilitation of trade and transit in the region.
“It (the ministry) reminds the Pakistani side that such actions are detrimental to the trade of Afghanistan, region and national economy of Pakistan, which is heavily dependent on exports in the current situation,” read the statement.
The ministry further added that the two sides should seek solutions to these problems through understanding in a bid to improve trade, transit and economy of the region, and not to allow political and other issues to undermine the economy, trade and the free movement of people.
Nangarhar media meanwhile reported that the Torkham crossing remains closed Sunday.
Afghan diplomat given demarche over Chitral attack
Pakistan’s Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Saturday confirmed that a demarche had been issued to the Afghan charge d’affaires to Islamabad following the attack on two military posts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Chitral district earlier this week.
Responding to a question during a press conference on whether the matter was being discussed with the interim Afghan government, he said: “Pakistan registered a strong protest over the incident, summoned the Afghan Cd’A in Islamabad yesterday and handed over a protest note (demarche) to him,” Dawn.com reported.
Calling the incident ‘very unfortunate’, he said Pakistan is taking the rise in terrorism very seriously, and it is the responsibility of Afghanistan to stop the attacks emerging from their soil.
Additionally, speaking on an Aaj News show, he spoke about a “close-knitted conversation” going on with Kabul to reduce terrorism and build peace between both nations. He said developments so far were “positive” and the government was actively trying to bring the two regimes together on the same page.
“Previous governments have worked to some extent in this manner, and now we’re developing the existing policy. This is a closed-room dialogue with the Afghan government and so far, only positive developments have taken place. However, there are some elements from both sides of the border that might impact the progress. But so far, we’re moving in the right direction,” he said.
When questioned about his approach to fostering positive relations with neighbouring countries India and Afghanistan, he emphasised that Pakistan is actively pursuing ‘peace’ with both nations.
“The Indian government needs to cooperate with us on various issues, especially when it comes to Kashmir. I believe that without active dialogues, which benefit both of us, there will be no concrete solution,” he said.
“Our end goal is to achieve peace, and I am sure they (India and Afghanistan) also want the same,” he concluded.
