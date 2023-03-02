Latest News
EU envoys meet IEA’s foreign minister in Kandahar
Thomas Nicholson, the European Union’s special representative for Afghanistan, met on Thursday with the Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Minster Amir Khan Muttaqi.
On twitter, Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the two sides discussed political issues, fighting corruption and security issues.
In the meeting, Nicholson praised the Islamic Emirate for their efforts to ensure security and fight corruption and said that they will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
Raffaella Iodice, head of the EU delegation in Afghanistan, was also present at the meeting.
Muttaqi thanked the European Union for their aid and said that more efforts should be made to bring Afghanistan and the EU closer together.
He also requested the reopening of the embassies of European countries in Afghanistan.
Hayatullah Mubarak, the deputy governor of Kandahar, who was also in the meeting, asked the EU delegation to help the Islamic Emirate with the construction of a treatment center for mentally ill patients and in the field of education and construction of power stations.
US says Doha agreement ‘weakened’ Afghan partners
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday that the signing of the Doha agreement in 2020 had ‘weakened’ Washington’s partners in Afghanistan and empowered the Islamic Emirate (IEA).
Addressing a press conference, Price said in answer to a question on the third anniversary of the signing of the deal that “the agreement empowered the Taliban (IEA), it weakened our partners in the Afghan government, and committed to withdrawing our troops a few months after President Biden’s inauguration with no clear plan for what should come next, despite imposing a deadline.
He went on to say that the US felt the IEA had not fulfilled its commitments to the deal.
“That said, we have seen Mullah Baradar’s own statement, and we of course disagree with the key points in his own statement. Namely, the Taliban have not fulfilled their own commitments – the commitments that they made in the Doha Agreement. While they have taken some unsatisfactory steps regarding certain terrorist groups in Afghanistan, it is well known that the Taliban sheltered then-al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, which flies in the face of the agreement.
“It was only because the United States Government was resolute in our commitment to take decisive action in the face of such threats that we removed Ayman al‑Zawahiri and he is no longer the leader of al-Qaida,” he said.
This comes after the IEA’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said on Wednesday at a ceremony marking the anniversary of the signing of Doha Agreement that the IEA has implemented all the articles of the Doha Agreement, adding security prevails across Afghanistan and its soil is not a threat to other countries.
He accused the United States of violating the agreement as IEA leaders’ names have still not been removed from the blacklist and Afghanistan’s funds remain frozen.
Baradar also emphasized that the Islamic Emirate needs to have good relations with all the countries, and said they are ready for positive and constructive engagement with the international community.
“We need to engage with all countries, whether Islamic or non-Islamic. No country alone can be self-reliant in all areas. There will be definitely something which a country needs from others and with it solves its problem. Therefore, we want to engage with the world,” Baradar said.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Economy described the Doha Agreement as a political victory of the Islamic Emirate and added that the signing of the agreement boosted the morale of the forces of the Islamic Emirate in the battlefield.
IEA supreme leader meets with scholars and security ministers
The leader of the Islamic Emirate, Mawlavi Hibatullah Akhundzada, has met with a number of scholars from Kandahar, Kabul, Kapisa, Baghlan, Faryab, Khost and Nangarhar provinces, the IEA’s spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.
According to the statement, the Ministers of National Defense, Interior, Foreign Affairs and Communications and Information Technology were also present at the meeting.
The meeting began with an opening speech by the leader of the Islamic Emirate, in which he reminded the scholars of their responsibilities and their obligation to serve the new Islamic system well.
He recommended the promotion of knowledge, the writing of books and articles, and the good implementation of Islamic Sharia, read the statement.
Later, opinions were taken from the scholars on a number of topics.
“Each of the scholars, in turn, praised the achievements of the Islamic Emirate in addition to shedding light on the topics discussed in the meeting, and at the same time, they discussed some of the problems of the people and problems were also presented to the leader,” the statement read.
The scholars promised to implement the decrees and regulations and to solve the problems of the people. They also pledged to take effective steps for the improvement and development of the Islamic system.
IEA announce reopening of Universities, but only for male students
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Higher Education has announced the reopening of state-run universities in the Afghan capital, Kabul, and several other cities, but say only male students will be allowed to attend.
According to a decision by the Supreme Council for Higher Education, “studies of the male students at governmental higher education institutions in the colder provinces will officially start from [March 6] of the current year,” a statement issued by the ministry read.
Schools and universities go on an annual break through winter in about 24 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.
No mention was made by the IEA on whether girls would be allowed to return to university this year.
