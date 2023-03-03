Survey finds 73% of US veterans view Bidens withdrawal ‘negatively’

(Last Updated On: March 3, 2023)

Seventy-three percent of US veterans think the military withdrawal from Afghanistan tarnished America’s legacy in the war on terror.

According to a poll taken a year after U.S. forces withdrew from the country in August 2021, 73 percent of veterans said the withdrawal affected America’s image “negatively,” while 18 percent reported having no opinion.

According to the poll results, 83 percent of veterans said they were not “satisfied” with the degree to which senior officials have been held accountable for the withdrawal’s “execution.”

About 5,500 veterans responded to the poll from the veterans advocacy organization Mission Roll Call, Military Times reported.

The withdrawal, which saw 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing, is now the subject of investigations by the House Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees.

Military Times cited the executive director of Mission Roll Call, Cole Lyle, as saying the withdrawal was “a very raw subject for people who deployed to Afghanistan themselves.”

“We wanted to get a sense of how the community still felt about it, because we traveled across the country, through high veteran population areas … and we were still getting very visceral responses when we would start talking about Afghanistan,” Lyle said.