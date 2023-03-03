Latest News
Survey finds 73% of US veterans view Bidens withdrawal ‘negatively’
Seventy-three percent of US veterans think the military withdrawal from Afghanistan tarnished America’s legacy in the war on terror.
According to a poll taken a year after U.S. forces withdrew from the country in August 2021, 73 percent of veterans said the withdrawal affected America’s image “negatively,” while 18 percent reported having no opinion.
According to the poll results, 83 percent of veterans said they were not “satisfied” with the degree to which senior officials have been held accountable for the withdrawal’s “execution.”
About 5,500 veterans responded to the poll from the veterans advocacy organization Mission Roll Call, Military Times reported.
The withdrawal, which saw 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing, is now the subject of investigations by the House Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees.
Military Times cited the executive director of Mission Roll Call, Cole Lyle, as saying the withdrawal was “a very raw subject for people who deployed to Afghanistan themselves.”
“We wanted to get a sense of how the community still felt about it, because we traveled across the country, through high veteran population areas … and we were still getting very visceral responses when we would start talking about Afghanistan,” Lyle said.
House Foreign Affairs sets first hearing to review Afghanistan withdrawal
The House Foreign Affairs Committee will convene its first hearing in its review of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on March 8 and is set to invite the leaders of two groups that organized charter flights that evacuated thousands of people from the country in August 2021.
The March 8 hearing will feature testimony from the leaders of Allied Airlift 21 and Task Force Pineapple.
The hearing is the panel’s first on Afghanistan since the GOP took control of Congress, building on work under now-Chairman Michael McCaul that included a report criticizing President Joe Biden for the chaotic exit from the country.
The deal to exit the country was first brokered under former President Trump.
The committee has made clear it hopes to use its newfound power to secure more cooperation from the Biden administration to evaluate the exit, The Hill reported.
“The Biden administration’s, and specifically the State Department’s, refusal to provide Congress with the necessary information regarding America’s unconditional withdrawal from Afghanistan has hampered the Minority Committee’s ability to complete a thorough investigation,” according to the report, which was released at the anniversary of the withdrawal last August.
Other agencies have similarly complained about resistance to their oversight efforts from the Biden administration.
The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction has notified lawmakers on two occasions that it has faced trouble securing information from both the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development.
EU envoys meet IEA’s foreign minister in Kandahar
Thomas Nicholson, the European Union’s special representative for Afghanistan, met on Thursday with the Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Minster Amir Khan Muttaqi.
On twitter, Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the two sides discussed political issues, fighting corruption and security issues.
In the meeting, Nicholson praised the Islamic Emirate for their efforts to ensure security and fight corruption and said that they will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
Raffaella Iodice, head of the EU delegation in Afghanistan, was also present at the meeting.
Muttaqi thanked the European Union for their aid and said that more efforts should be made to bring Afghanistan and the EU closer together.
He also requested the reopening of the embassies of European countries in Afghanistan.
Hayatullah Mubarak, the deputy governor of Kandahar, who was also in the meeting, asked the EU delegation to help the Islamic Emirate with the construction of a treatment center for mentally ill patients and in the field of education and construction of power stations.
US says Doha agreement ‘weakened’ Afghan partners
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday that the signing of the Doha agreement in 2020 had ‘weakened’ Washington’s partners in Afghanistan and empowered the Islamic Emirate (IEA).
Addressing a press conference, Price said in answer to a question on the third anniversary of the signing of the deal that “the agreement empowered the Taliban (IEA), it weakened our partners in the Afghan government, and committed to withdrawing our troops a few months after President Biden’s inauguration with no clear plan for what should come next, despite imposing a deadline.
He went on to say that the US felt the IEA had not fulfilled its commitments to the deal.
“That said, we have seen Mullah Baradar’s own statement, and we of course disagree with the key points in his own statement. Namely, the Taliban have not fulfilled their own commitments – the commitments that they made in the Doha Agreement. While they have taken some unsatisfactory steps regarding certain terrorist groups in Afghanistan, it is well known that the Taliban sheltered then-al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, which flies in the face of the agreement.
“It was only because the United States Government was resolute in our commitment to take decisive action in the face of such threats that we removed Ayman al‑Zawahiri and he is no longer the leader of al-Qaida,” he said.
This comes after the IEA’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said on Wednesday at a ceremony marking the anniversary of the signing of Doha Agreement that the IEA has implemented all the articles of the Doha Agreement, adding security prevails across Afghanistan and its soil is not a threat to other countries.
He accused the United States of violating the agreement as IEA leaders’ names have still not been removed from the blacklist and Afghanistan’s funds remain frozen.
Baradar also emphasized that the Islamic Emirate needs to have good relations with all the countries, and said they are ready for positive and constructive engagement with the international community.
“We need to engage with all countries, whether Islamic or non-Islamic. No country alone can be self-reliant in all areas. There will be definitely something which a country needs from others and with it solves its problem. Therefore, we want to engage with the world,” Baradar said.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Economy described the Doha Agreement as a political victory of the Islamic Emirate and added that the signing of the agreement boosted the morale of the forces of the Islamic Emirate in the battlefield.
