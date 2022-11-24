Science & Technology
Europe’s space agency gets 1st ‘parastronaut’
The European Space Agency made history Wednesday by selecting an amputee who lost his leg in a motorcycle accident to be among its newest batch of astronauts — a leap toward its pioneering ambition to send someone with a physical disability into space.
John McFall, a 41-year-old Briton who lost his right leg when he was 19 and went on to compete in the Paralympics, called his selection at Europe’s answer to NASA “a real turning point and mark in history.”
“ESA has a commitment to send an astronaut with a physical disability into space … This is the first time that a space agency has endeavored to embark on a project like this. And it sends a really, really strong message to humanity,” he said.
The newly-minted parastronaut joins five career astronauts in the final selection unveiled during a Paris news conference — the conclusion of the agency’s first recruitment drive in over a decade aimed at bringing diversity to space travel, associated Press reported.
The list also included two women: France’s Sophie Adenot and the UK’s Rosemary Coogan, new ambassadors for another greatly underrepresented section for European astronauts. A small minority of those who have explored space have been women, and most of those were Americans.
ESA’s Director of Human and Robotic Exploration David Parker said it was still a “long road” for McFall but described the fresh recruitment as a long-held ambition.
Parker said it started with a question. “Maybe there are people out there that are almost superhuman in that they’ve already overcome challenges. And could they become astronauts?”
Parker also says that he “thinks” it may be the first time the word “parastronaut” has been used, but “I do not claim ownership.”
“We’re saying that John (McFall) could be the first parastronaut, that means someone who has been selected by the regular astronaut selection process but happens to have a disability that would normally have ruled him out,” he said.
It will be at least five years before McFall goes into space as an astronaut — if he is successful.
Science & Technology
NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit
NASA’s Orion capsule reached the moon Monday, whipping around the far side and buzzing the lunar surface on its way to a record-breaking orbit with test dummies sitting in for astronauts.
It’s the first time a capsule has visited the moon since NASA’s Apollo program 50 years ago, and represents a huge milestone in the $4.1 billion test flight that began last Wednesday.
Video of the looming moon and our pale blue planet more than 370,000 kilometers in the distance left workers “giddy” at Houston’s Johnson Space Center, home to Mission Control, according to flight director Judd Frieling. Even the flight controllers themselves were “absolutely astounded.”
“Just smiles across the board,” said Orion program manager Howard Hu.
The close approach of 130 kilometers occurred as the crew capsule and its three wired-up dummies were on the far side of the moon. Because of a half-hour communication blackout, flight controllers in Houston did not know if the critical engine firing went well until the capsule emerged from behind the moon. The capsule’s cameras sent back a picture of the Earth — a tiny blue dot surrounded by blackness.
The capsule accelerated well beyond 8,000 kph as it regained radio contact, NASA said. Less than an hour later, Orion soared above Tranquility Base, where Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on July 20, 1969. There were no photos of the site because the pass was in darkness, but managers promised to try for pictures on the return flyby in two weeks.
Orion needed to slingshot around the moon to pick up enough speed to enter the sweeping, lopsided lunar orbit. Another engine firing will place the capsule in that orbit Friday.
This coming weekend, Orion will shatter NASA’s distance record for a spacecraft designed for astronauts — nearly 400,000 kilometers from Earth, set by Apollo 13 in 1970. And it will keep going, reaching a maximum distance from Earth next Monday at nearly 433,000 kilometers.
The capsule will spend close to a week in lunar orbit, before heading home. A Pacific splashdown is planned for Dec. 11.
Orion has no lunar lander; a touchdown won’t come until NASA astronauts attempt a lunar landing in 2025 with SpaceX’s Starship. Before then, astronauts will strap into Orion for a ride around the moon as early as 2024.
Science & Technology
NASA says people will be living on the Moon within this decade
Humans could be living on the Moon during this decade, where they will have “habitats and rovers on the ground,” said a NASA official.
This comes after the successful launch of Artemis I last week as part of NASA’s larger mission to take astronauts back to the Moon.
Speaking to BBC, Howard Hu, who oversees the Orion lunar spacecraft programme for the agency, said humans could be staying there for extended durations.
“Well, certainly in this decade we’re going to have people living there,” Hu told BBC.
“They will have habitats and rovers on the ground, that’s what we’re also working on at NASA.”
Humans last walked on the Moon in 1972.
Ultimately, when it comes to people being sent to the Moon, the mission is really about science, Hu added.
“That’s what we’re going to be doing, we’re going to be sending people down to the [Moon’s] surface and they’re going to be living on that surface and doing science.”
NASA says this first Artemis mission will demonstrate the performance of both Orion and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, and pave the way for future missions, including landing the first woman and first person of color on the Moon’s surface.
Orion is the vehicle that will take astronauts on Artemis missions. NASA says it’s the only spacecraft capable of human deep space missions and high-speed return to Earth.
NASA’s long-term plan is to establish a “sustainable presence” on the Moon in preparation for missions to Mars.
“Moving forward is really to Mars. That is a bigger stepping stone, a two-year journey depending on the orbit you take,” Hu told the BBC.
“These are the stepping stones that hopefully will allow this future capability … and give those opportunities and option for our kids and their grandkids and their kids.”
NASA hopes to send four astronauts around the Moon on the next flight, in 2024, and land humans there as early as 2025.
Science & Technology
Musk restores Trump’s Twitter account after online poll
Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter on Saturday, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.
Musk made the announcement on Saturday evening after holding a poll that asked Twitter users to click “yes” or “no” on whether Trump’s account should be restored. The “yes” vote won, with 51.8%.
Previously, Musk had said Twitter would establish new procedures and a “content moderation council” before making decisions to restore suspended accounts.
“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted, using a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people, the voice of God.”
Shortly afterward Trump’s account, which had earlier appeared as suspended, reappeared on the platform complete with his former tweets, more than 59,000 of them. His followers were gone, at least initially, but he quickly began regaining them. There were no new tweets from the account as of late Saturday, however, Associated Press reported.
It is not clear whether Trump would actually return to Twitter but has said in the past that he would not rejoin even if his account was reinstated. He has been relying on his own, much smaller social media site, Truth Social, which he launched after being blocked from Twitter.
