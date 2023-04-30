Regional
Even one American in Iraq is too many, Iran leader tells Iraqi president
The United States is an unreliable friend, and Iraq should not allow any U.S. troops on its territory, Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told visiting Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid on Saturday, Reuters reported.
Iran, which has strong ties with Iraq, opposes the U.S. military presence on its borders in Iraq and the Gulf, saying Western military intervention is the root of insecurity in the region.
“Americans are not friends of Iraq. Americans are not friends with anyone and are not even loyal to their European friends,” state media quoted Khamenei as saying.
U.S. national security agencies are investigating after a leak of classified documents has suggested the United States spied on allies including Ukraine, read the report.
“Even the presence of one American in Iraq is too much,” Khamenei told Rashid, who was in Tehran with a delegation to boost ties between the two neighbours.
The United States has some 2,500 troops in Iraq to help advise and assist local troops in combating Islamic State, which in 2014 seized territory in the country, Reuters reported.
“Iraq’s main effort is to deepen relations with Iran and resolve certain remaining issues between the two countries,” Rashid was quoted as saying, without referring to Iraq’s ties with the United States.
Regional
Heavy rain pummels Balochistan, leaving four people dead
Heavy rainfall has battered various parts of Balochistan, including Quetta, over the last four days causing widespread damage to dozens of houses.
According to Pakistan’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Naseer Ahmed told Dawn.com four people had died in rain-related incidents on April 27.
According to him, one person died in a road accident in Turbat, a woman died in Lasbela after being struck by lightning, and two children had died in Khuzdar after lightning struck their house.
“Dozens of houses have been damaged due to yesterday’s rainfall in Panjgur district,” he said on Sunday adding that many people had been evacuated to safer areas.
He said that currently, more than 20 districts in the province were experiencing heavy rain.
Dawn reported that 23 districts of Balochistan received rain during the last 24 hours, while more rainfall was expected in at least 11 districts over the next 24 hours.
Latest News
Iran seizes oil tanker heading for US
Iran’s navy seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday heading to the U.S. amid wider tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program, the latest-such capture in a waterway crucial for global energy supplies.
The U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet identified the vessel as the Advantage Sweet. Satellite tracking data for the vessel from MarineTraffic.com showed it in the Gulf of Oman, just north of Oman’s capital, Muscat, on Thursday afternoon. It had just come from Kuwait and listed its destination as Houston, The Associated Press reported.
The Advantage Sweet issued a distress call at 1:15 p.m. while in international waters as Iran seized the vessel, the Navy said.
“Iran’s actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability,” the 5th Fleet said in a statement. “Iran should immediately release the oil tanker.”
The Navy initially said Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized the vessel, but an American naval aircraft later confirmed that Iran’s navy captured the ship, 5th Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins told The Associated Press.
Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said the seizure came after an “unknown ship collided with an Iranian vessel last night in the Persian Gulf, causing several Iranian crew members to go missing and get injured.” It did not identify the other ship involved in the alleged collision.
The Advantage Sweet had been in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday, but its track showed no unusual behavior as it transited through the Strait of Hormuz, where a fifth of all traded oil passes. Iran has made allegations in other seizures that later fell apart as it became clear Tehran was trying to leverage the capture as a chip to negotiate with foreign nations.
Iran’s “harassing activity within the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman is commensurate with an established pattern of behavior that has seen Iran target vessels as a result of ongoing disputes,” maritime security firm Dryad Global said.
The 5th Fleet said the Iranian seizure was at least the fifth commercial vessel taken by Tehran in the last two years.
“Iran’s continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters are a threat to maritime security and the global economy,” it added.
U.S. Army Gen. Erik Kurilla, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East, said in a statement that the “illegal seizure” of the tanker was “another in a continuing series of violations by Iran of the international rules-based order.”
The vessel’s manager, a Turkish firm called Advantage Tankers, issued a statement acknowledging the Advantage Sweet was “being escorted by the Iranian navy to a port on the basis of an international dispute.” All the ship’s 24 crew members are Indian.
“The safety and welfare of our valued crew members is our No. 1 priority,” the firm said. “Similar experiences show that crew members of vessels taken under such circumstances are in no danger.”
The ship’s listed owner appeared to be a Chinese company.
Manifest information from data firm Refinitiv showed the Advantage Sweet carried Kuwaiti crude oil for American energy firm Chevron Corp. of San Ramon, California. Chevron said it was “aware of the situation.”
“We are in contact with the vessel operator with the hope of resolving this situation as soon as possible,” Chevron spokesperson Christine Dobbyn said in a statement.
Regional
Pakistan militant attack kills three troops, officials say
Militants in northwest Pakistan set off a bomb while targeting a temporary military camp with rockets and guns, in an incident that killed at least three troops, security officials said on Friday, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility, Reuters reported.
The violence comes after Pakistan declared a new offensive against militants following a resurgence of attacks in recent months, such as a February mosque bombing that killed more than 100.
Troops engaged the attackers for several hours from Thursday night in the district of Lakki Marwat, near a rugged tribal area bordering Afghanistan, two officials told Reuters, on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to provide information.
At least three troops and several of the militants died as a result, they added. The soldiers had been on their way to take up new posts at a nearby military base, Reuters reported.
The army’s public relations wing gave no details of the incident and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A report made by a Pakistani intelligence agency to government officials, which was seen by Reuters, identified a new, little-known militant group, the Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, as being involved in the attack, read the report.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.
The tribal region has long been home to Islamist militants, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, widely known as the Pakistani Taliban, which is an umbrella group of several Sunni militant outfits.
The local Taliban have been waging a war on the state in a bid to overthrow the government and replace it with their own system of Islamic governance.
Pakistan’s military has launched several operations in the area, dismantling the militants’ infrastructure and networks, forcing their leaders to flee to neighbouring Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
Heavy rain pummels Balochistan, leaving four people dead
Natural disasters claim the lives of at least 1,000 Afghans in past year
Iran’s Qomi to attend Doha meeting, slams ‘unilateral’ approaches by ‘big powers’
IEA rejects Russia’s claims of armed groups in Afghanistan posing regional threat
IPL: Afghanistan star spin bowler Rashid Khan plays 100th match
Syria: Another Iranian Revolutionary Guard aide dies after Israeli air strike
Macron criticised for saying Europe should take independent stance on Taiwan
Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women
Herat’s exports total $102 million in past year: officials
Pakistan to launch new military operation against militants
Tahawol: IEA’s reaction over UNSC resolution on Afghanistan
Saar: Holding Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Russia’s remarks over Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Coup against 1st Afghan president discussed
Tahawol: UN appointing Afghanistan coordinator discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Nangarhar factory exporting agricultural machinery to Central Asia
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Sweden launches research rocket, accidentally hits Norway
-
Latest News4 days ago
Lavrov says talks with IEA are ‘necessary’
-
Featured4 days ago
Five highlights of IPL as it hits midway mark
-
Health3 days ago
Japan pledges $1 million for healthcare in Afghanistan
-
Regional3 days ago
Turkey’s Erdogan cancels election rallies for health reasons
-
Latest News3 days ago
Eleven killed in traffic accident in Balkh
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad welcomes Guiterres’ move to appoint Turkish envoy as Afghanistan coordinator