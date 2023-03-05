Fire rages through crowded Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

(Last Updated On: March 5, 2023)

A massive fire raced through a crammed refugee camp for Rohingya Muslims in Cox’s Bazar in southern Bangladesh, leaving thousands homeless, a fire official and the United Nations said.

The fire broke out in Camp 11 in a border district where more than a million Rohingya refugees live. Most refugees fled a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017.

Rafiqul Islam, a police superintendent at Cox’s Bazar, told Reuters: “We currently don’t have an estimate for damages but there are no reports of casualties.”

Islam added that the blaze was under control and senior officials from the fire, police and refugee relief departments were present at the site.

The UNHCR in Bangladesh said in a tweet that Rohingya refugee volunteers were responding to the fire with the agency and its partners providing support. It said multiple shelters and facilities had been destroyed as a result of fires.