Fire rages through crowded Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

28 seconds ago

(Last Updated On: March 5, 2023)

A massive fire raced through a crammed refugee camp for Rohingya Muslims in Cox’s Bazar in southern Bangladesh, leaving thousands homeless, a fire official and the United Nations said.

The fire broke out in Camp 11 in a border district where more than a million Rohingya refugees live. Most refugees fled a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017.

Rafiqul Islam, a police superintendent at Cox’s Bazar, told Reuters: “We currently don’t have an estimate for damages but there are no reports of casualties.”

Islam added that the blaze was under control and senior officials from the fire, police and refugee relief departments were present at the site.

The UNHCR in Bangladesh said in a tweet that Rohingya refugee volunteers were responding to the fire with the agency and its partners providing support. It said multiple shelters and facilities had been destroyed as a result of fires.

Iran discovers large lithium deposit

1 day ago

March 4, 2023

(Last Updated On: March 4, 2023)

Iran has announced the discovery of a large deposit of lithium, a key component of batteries for electric vehicles and electronic devices, Iran’s state media reported Saturday.

Mohammad Hadi Ahmadi, an official with the ministry of industry, mines and trade, was quoted in local media as saying: “For the first time in Iran, a lithium reserve has been discovered in Hamedan,” which is in the west of the country.

Officials said this reserve is believed to hold 8.5 million tonnes of lithium.

Known as the “oil of the 21st century”, lithium is essential for the manufacture of batteries for electric vehicles, and for the batteries of laptops and cell phones.

According to a United States Geological Survey (USGS) report published in 2022, a total of 89 million tons of lithium have been identified worldwide. Australia, Chile, Argentina and China are the main producers, New Arab reported.

In 2022, lithium prices skyrocketed due to rising component prices and general inflation, as demand for cleaner means of travel increased around the world.

Iran, whose economy is battered by severe international sanctions, particularly imposed by the United States, has substantial natural resources reserves, including gas, oil, copper, and iron.

He predicted Turkey’s horror. Now he warns again

3 days ago

March 2, 2023

(Last Updated On: March 2, 2023)

Dutch seismologist Frank Hoogerbeets predicted the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria last month, has said the world could be hit by another major earthquake in the coming days.

The first week of March will be “extremely critical”, Frank Hoogerbeets said in a video on YouTube on Monday.

“A convergence of critical planetary geometry around 2 and 5 March may result in large to very large seismic activity, possibly even a mega-thrust earthquake around 3-4 March and/or 6-7 March”, it is stated in the description of the clip.

In the video itself, the seismologist claimed that the strength of the alleged upcoming earthquake “could be over 8 on the Richter scale.”

The affected area could stretch for thousands of kilometers, from the Kamchatka Peninsula and the Kuril Islands in the Russian Far East, all the way to the Philippines and Indonesia, Hoogerbeets said.

“I’m not exaggerating. I’m not trying to create fear. This is a warning,” insists the scientist, who works at the Geometric Survey of the Solar System (SSGEOS).

On February 3, Hoogerbeets posted a tweet that read: “Sooner or later a magnitude 7.5 earthquake will occur in this region (South Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon).” Three days later, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. The disaster caused the death of more than 50,000 people, and strong aftershocks continue in the region to this day.

Dutch’s seismologist Hoogerbeets has made predictions over the years that have not come true.

Commenting on his work earlier this month, Susan Huff of the US Geological Survey insisted that no scientist “has ever predicted a major earthquake”.

Huff told NPR that the direct forecast for the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria was just a coincidence.

Mohammad Sadiq resigns as Pakistan’s special envoy to Afghanistan

4 days ago

March 1, 2023

(Last Updated On: March 1, 2023)

Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special representative to Afghanistan, resigned from his post on Wednesday.

“After serving close to three years as Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, I have requested the government that the time had come for me to move on and focus on my personal pursuits — family, books and agriculture/environment,” he said in a series of tweets.

Sadiq said that he was grateful to the prime minister and all the other stakeholders for their “wholehearted support” to him as the special envoy.

“I deeply appreciate the hard work of many of my colleagues who spent long hours to make the Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship work,” he added.

Sadiq was appointed to the Afghan position in June 2020 and had worked closely with other envoys during the peace talks process between the US and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in the lead up to the signing of the Doha Agreement on February 29, 2020.

