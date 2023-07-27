Latest News
Foreign minister to meet US officials in Doha
A delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi will travel to Doha at the end of this month to discuss related issues with American officials, the foreign ministry tweeted early Thursday.
According to the ministry, for Afghanistan, in these negotiations, the lifting of sanctions and blacklists, the release of Afghanistan’s frozen reserves, and the violation of Afghanistan’s airspace will be a priority.
The Afghan delegation will also discuss bilateral relations with Qatari officials, the ministry said.
IRC scales up support for Afghan flood victims
The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is scaling up support to the communities affected by the recent devastating floods in Kabul, Maidan Warak and Logar provinces in Afghanistan.
The floods, triggered by heavy rainfall and exacerbated by climate change, have caused immense devastation in the region.
Climate change has emerged as a potent threat, disproportionately affecting regions like Maidan Wardak and Logar provinces, where populations rely on agricultural productivity and where they already face multiple challenges, including poverty and limited access to resources.
As a result of the floods, these populations have had to flee their homes, meaning they are left without basic provisions such as food and adequate shelter.
Rising temperatures, changing weather patterns, and increased frequency of extreme events, such as floods, are compounding the struggles of these communities, disrupting livelihoods, and eroding the resilience of the local population. Regrettably, those who contribute the least to climate change are bearing the brunt of its consequences, the IRC said in a statement.
In addition, the IRC underscored the urgent need for global action to address climate change, its impact on vulnerable communities, and the inherent injustice in its unequal distribution of harm.
Mohammed Riyas, Regional Emergency Director for IRC in Asia, said: “Communities in Maidan Wardak and Logar provinces are grappling with the aftermath of these devastating floods, with more rainfall projected in the coming days. The situation demands immediate attention and support.
“While climate change is a global crisis, it is unequivocally evident that its impact is felt disproportionately by those who have contributed the least to its causes. We must stand in solidarity and recognise the moral imperative to support vulnerable communities as they face the consequences of a crisis they did not create.
“The IRC’s emergency response teams are working tirelessly to provide essential aid and services to those affected in Kabul and Logar, including health and medical support. In the coming days, we will also distribute cash to affected populations so that they are able to buy essential items. Just today, IRC launched a report that highlights that cash-based anticipatory action can help recover from, and build resilience to, climate disasters in fragile settings affected by both conflict and climate change.”
The IRC calls on governments, international organizations, and individuals worldwide to rally together in addressing climate change and supporting vulnerable communities disproportionately impacted by its effects. Further, the humanitarian response plan is less than 25% funded, whilst 28.8 million people are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance. IRC calls on international donors to not leave the most vulnerable countries behind in climate financing, especially when many disasters are predictable.
Iran’s Minister of Energy: We will not compromise on water rights in any way
Ali Akbar Mehrabian, Iran’s minister of energy, said in a conversation with the media on Wednesday that we will not compromise on water rights in any way.
Mehrabian said that Iran’s water rights from Helmand River should be released and allowed to flow into the country.
“We will not fail in any way. It is not enough that the Afghan side only verbally recognizes this right,” said Mehrabian.
Mehrabian further stated that: “We will be satisfied when this right of water is released according to the contract and reaches the country.”
U.S. officials to meet IEA delegation in Doha to discuss economy, rights issues
U.S. officials will meet Islamic Emirate representatives and “technocratic professionals” from key Afghan ministries during a visit to Doha this week, the State Department said on Wednesday, adding they will discuss economic issues, security and women’s rights, Reuters reported.
Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri will travel to Astana, Kazakhstan, and Doha, Qatar, from July 26 to July 31, the State Department said in a statement.
In Astana, they will meet with officials from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to discuss Afghanistan, said the statement, which added the U.S. officials will also meet civil society members focused on women’s rights.
The U.S. officials will meet the IEA delegation in Doha and discuss humanitarian support for Afghanistan, security issues, women’s rights, the Afghan economy’s stabilization, and efforts to counter narcotics production and trafficking, the State Department said.
The meetings do not “mean any kind of indication of recognition or any kind of indication of normalization or legitimacy of the Taliban [IEA],” said State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel when asked about the visit, reiterating U.S. concerns about human rights abuses and the marginalization of women and girls in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.
“This does not indicate any change in the policy of the United States. We have been very clear that we will engage with the Taliban [IEA] appropriately when it is in our interest to do so,” Patel said.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan returned to power in 2021 when NATO and U.S. forces withdrew after a 20-year conflict. The chaotic evacuation saw thousands of desperate Afghans trying to enter Kabul airport and men clinging to aircraft as they taxied down runways. An Islamic State suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. servicemembers and more than 150 Afghans outside an airport gate, Reuters reported.
A State Department report last month criticized Democratic President Joe Biden and his Republican predecessor Donald Trump for the pullout, which was negotiated by Trump and executed under Biden.
