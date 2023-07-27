Foreign minister to meet US officials in Doha

(Last Updated On: July 27, 2023)

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is scaling up support to the communities affected by the recent devastating floods in Kabul, Maidan Warak and Logar provinces in Afghanistan.

The floods, triggered by heavy rainfall and exacerbated by climate change, have caused immense devastation in the region.

Climate change has emerged as a potent threat, disproportionately affecting regions like Maidan Wardak and Logar provinces, where populations rely on agricultural productivity and where they already face multiple challenges, including poverty and limited access to resources.

As a result of the floods, these populations have had to flee their homes, meaning they are left without basic provisions such as food and adequate shelter.

Rising temperatures, changing weather patterns, and increased frequency of extreme events, such as floods, are compounding the struggles of these communities, disrupting livelihoods, and eroding the resilience of the local population. Regrettably, those who contribute the least to climate change are bearing the brunt of its consequences, the IRC said in a statement.

In addition, the IRC underscored the urgent need for global action to address climate change, its impact on vulnerable communities, and the inherent injustice in its unequal distribution of harm.

Mohammed Riyas, Regional Emergency Director for IRC in Asia, said: “Communities in Maidan Wardak and Logar provinces are grappling with the aftermath of these devastating floods, with more rainfall projected in the coming days. The situation demands immediate attention and support.

“While climate change is a global crisis, it is unequivocally evident that its impact is felt disproportionately by those who have contributed the least to its causes. We must stand in solidarity and recognise the moral imperative to support vulnerable communities as they face the consequences of a crisis they did not create.

“The IRC’s emergency response teams are working tirelessly to provide essential aid and services to those affected in Kabul and Logar, including health and medical support. In the coming days, we will also distribute cash to affected populations so that they are able to buy essential items. Just today, IRC launched a report that highlights that cash-based anticipatory action can help recover from, and build resilience to, climate disasters in fragile settings affected by both conflict and climate change.”

The IRC calls on governments, international organizations, and individuals worldwide to rally together in addressing climate change and supporting vulnerable communities disproportionately impacted by its effects. Further, the humanitarian response plan is less than 25% funded, whilst 28.8 million people are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance. IRC calls on international donors to not leave the most vulnerable countries behind in climate financing, especially when many disasters are predictable.