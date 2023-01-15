Latest News
Former female MP killed in Kabul
Kabul police confirmed that Mursal Nabizada, a former member of the House of Representatives under the Republic system, was killed in Kabul.
Khalid Zadran, the spokesman of the Kabul Police Command, said Nabizada and one of her bodyguards were killed by unknown armed men. The incident happened at her home in district 12 in Arzan Qemat area of Kabul.
According to Zadran, a brother of Nabizada was also injured in the attack.
No details around the motive of the attack were revealed but Zadran said security forces are investigating the matter.
So far, no group or person has claimed responsibility for this attack.
UNAMA says IEA’s announcement about receiving UN cash aid is “misleading”
Reacting to the announcement by the Da Afghanistan Bank – Central Bank of Afghanistan – on Saturday of a delivery of $40 million, UNAMA said Sunday, the announcement is misleading.
UNAMA said in a tweet the announcements by organizations other than the United Nations regarding cash packages are “useless and misleading”.
The Da Afghanistan Bank said on Saturday that a package of 40 million dollars had arrived in Afghanistan and was deposited into a commercial bank.
After the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) banned women from working in non-governmental organizations, the delivery of aid money to Kabul was suspended for about a month.
A large number of aid organizations announced that they have stopped their activities due to the prohibition of women’s work in Afghanistan.
UNAMA says that the cash aid transferred to Afghanistan by the United Nations is kept in UN bank accounts at a private bank and that it is only used by the organization and its agencies for humanitarian aid to millions of Afghans.
The United Nations Political Bureau has emphasized that the most important reason for transferring cash to Afghanistan is the disruption in international bank transfers and liquidity issues from August 2021.
UNAMA previously said that since December 2021, approximately $1.8 billion in cash has been transferred to Afghanistan to carry out the activities of this organization and its partners.
The United Nations and aid organizations say that the IEA’s ban on women’s work is harming humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan. These organizations have continuously asked the IEA to cancel the ban on women’s work and education.
The IEA has however said that the bans are temporary.
Iranian FM says relations have been formed with IEA ‘in certain instances’
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Saturday that they have not recognized the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), but have established relations in some instances in order to resolve problems.
“We have not recognized the legitimacy of the current ruling group in Afghanistan, but in some particular cases in order to decrease the problems with which that country is entangled we have established relations with them,” he said.
Speaking at an event during an official visit to Beirut, Amir Abdollahian also stated that Iran would continue to assist the Afghan people and denounce the terrorist acts committed by Daesh.
However, he said: “Excluding women from social activities in Afghanistan is against the fundamentals of good Islam.”
The Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized that the formation of an all-inclusive government made up of all political parties in Afghanistan is the only option to find a solution to the issue.
Iran executes British-Iranian ‘spy’ by hanging: judiciary
Iran on Saturday executed former top defense official and dual British national Alireza Akbari, who was accused of spying for UK intelligence, the judiciary reported.
Akbari was executed after being sentenced to death for “corruption on earth and harming the country’s internal and external security by passing on intelligence”, the judicial news agency Mizan Online reported.
“The actions of the British spy service in this case have shown the value of the convict, the importance of his access and the enemy’s trust in him,” it added.
Britain has demanded that Tehran halt what foreign minister James Cleverly has called a “politically motivated” execution, AFP reported.
On Thursday, state media had reported that 61-year-old Akbari had held high positions in the country’s defense establishment.
His posts included “deputy minister of defense for foreign affairs” and a position in the “secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council.”
Akbari had also been an “advisor to the commander of the navy” as well as “heading a division at the defense ministry’s research center”.
Mizan, citing a statement from Iran’s intelligence ministry, had said earlier this week that Akbari became a “key spy” for Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service, more commonly known as MI6, due to “the importance of his position”.
Akbari’s execution comes as Iran has been rocked by protests sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, after she was arrested for allegedly violating the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.
Iran’s judiciary has confirmed that 18 people have been sentenced to death in connection with the protests, according to a count compiled by AFP from official announcements.
Of these, four have been executed, sparking an international outcry.
