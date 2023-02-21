Regional
Fresh earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border two weeks after disaster
Regional
Iran and China envoys discuss ways to enhance stability in Afghanistan
Iran’s special envoy to Kabul met with his Chinese counterpart on Sunday for talks on the situation in Afghanistan.
Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special representative and ambassador to Afghanistan, met with Yue Xiaoyong, in Kabul and held discussions on Beijing-Tehran cooperation with the aim of establishing peace and stability in the country.
In a post on his Twitter account, Qomi said he held a “cordial and constructive” meeting with the Chinese envoy in order to carry out the decisions made recently by the Iranian and Chinese presidents.
He said negotiations have been held on the promotion of cooperation between Iran and China with the purpose of ensuring sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan.
Last week, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi paid a landmark visit to China, during which a number of agreements were signed by the two sides.
In a joint statement issued at the conclusion of the presidential visit, Iran and China emphasized the responsibility of the United States and NATO in the current situation of Afghanistan.
They also urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to form an inclusive government with the meaningful participation of all ethnic and political groups and eliminate discrimination against women, minorities and religions.
Regional
United States to provide $100 million more for Turkey, Syria quake aid
The United States will provide an additional $100 million dollars for earthquake response in Turkey and Syria, the US State Department said on Sunday, adding to the $85 million previously approved.
President Joe Biden intends to authorize $50 million for refugee and migration assistance and $50 million in humanitarian assistance to help those affected by the devastating earthquake that hit the two countries on Feb. 6, the State Department said.
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey’s southeast and neighbouring Syria on Feb. 6, killing more than 45,000 people and leaving a million-plus homeless, with the economic cost of the disaster expected to run into billions of dollars, Reuters reported.
Meanwhile US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived at Incirlik Air Force Base on Sunday for an official visit and discussions on how Washington can further assist.
From Incirlik, he took a helicopter ride with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to observe from above the devastation caused by the earthquake in the southern Hatay province, one of the hardest hit, read the report.
Regional
Iran launches new private airline despite aviation sanctions
Iran has launched a new private airline despite US sanctions targeting the country’s civil aviation sector.
Senior government officials from Iran’s ministry of tourism attended a ceremony late on Friday to celebrate the launch of Yazd Air, a private airline which will be based in Yazd, a historic city in central Iran, MNA reported.
The ceremony came after the first flight by Yazd Air from the capital Tehran landed at Yazd’s Shahid Sadooghi airport.
The airline will use two Airbus A310s for flights to international destinations, which will include Najaf in Iraq, Dubai, Istanbul and Mumbai. Its fleet will also include two short-haul British Aerospace 146 planes for flights on domestic routes.
Press TV quoted the IRNA news agency as saying that private investors had provided some 10 trillion rials (nearly $22 million) for the launch of Yazd Air.
It said the company will rely on Iran’s second-largest airline Mahan Air for services in its first two months of operation and then will set up its own offices after recruiting some 70 staff members.
Head of the Iranian parliament’s tourism committee Mohammad Reza Dashti said Yazd Air has major expansion plans to become one of the most reliable airlines in Iran, MNA reported.
The launch of Yazd Air comes despite a series of sanctions imposed by the US on the Iranian aviation industry.
The sanctions have barred Iranian airlines from buying new planes or parts needed for aircraft repairs.
Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman joins Pakistan’s Peshawar Zalmi
Biden promises new military aid for Kyiv during ‘historic’ visit
Customs revenue totals 100 billion AFN so far this solar fiscal
Fresh earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border two weeks after disaster
Tahawol: Reactions over Pakistan’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Bill Gates warns countries around the world need to prepare for next pandemic
Uzbekistan to resume electricity exports to Afghanistan
World Bank report finds Afghan revenue collection strong
Pakistan mosque bombing death toll rises to 87
Blast kills at least 19 worshippers at mosque in Pakistan
Tahawol: Reactions over Pakistan’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Iran, China’s policies towards Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s security concern in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: World’s call for counter terrorism in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Investigation into US withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Arrests made in Kabul over Turkey flight rumors
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan vs UAE 1st T20I: Afghanistan beat UAE by 5 wickets
-
Latest News5 days ago
Another 200 Afghans released from Pakistani prisons
-
Latest News5 days ago
Mujahid: The World is looking for excuses not to recognize IEA government
-
Sport5 days ago
Futsal League: Zaher Asad Kabul beat Sarepul Bastan 4-1; Etihad FC beat Shams FC 5-3
-
World4 days ago
NATO chief says ‘time is now’ for Turkey to ratify Finland and Sweden membership bids
-
Latest News5 days ago
For Afghanistan’s development, international community must lift sanctions: MoE
-
Sport4 days ago
AFPL: Sadaqat FC 16-3 Jawanan Khurasan; FC Asre Jadeed 4-4 Peroozi Panjshir