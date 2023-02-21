Connect with us

Regional

Fresh earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border two weeks after disaster

Published

3 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: February 21, 2023)
Another earthquake struck the border region of Turkey and Syria on Monday, just two weeks after the area was devastated by a larger quake that killed more than 47,000 people and damaged or destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes, Reuters reported.
 
Monday’s quake, this time with a magnitude of 6.4, was centred near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and was felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon.
 
It struck at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
 
Hatay Mayor Lutfu Savas told HaberTurk broadcaster that he had received reports about some people stuck under rubble after the latest quake. Three people were killed and more than 200 injured, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.
 
In Samandag, where the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority AFAD reported one person dead, residents said more buildings collapsed but most of the town had already fled after the initial earthquakes. Mounds of debris and discarded furniture lined the dark, abandoned streets, read the report.
 
Muna Al Omar said she was in a tent in a park in central Antakya when the ground started heaving again.
 
“I thought the earth was going to split open under my feet,” she said, crying as she held her 7-year-old son in her arms.
 
Hours earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on a visit to Turkey that Washington would help “for as long as it takes” as rescue operations in the wake of the Feb. 6 earthquake and its aftershocks were winding down, and focus turned to toward urgent shelter and reconstruction work.
 
The death toll from the quakes two weeks ago rose to 41,156 in Turkey, AFAD said on Monday, and it was expected to climb further, with 385,000 apartments known to have been destroyed or seriously damaged and many people still missing, Reuters reported. 
 
President Tayyip Erdogan said construction work on nearly 200,000 apartments in 11 earthquake-hit provinces of Turkey would begin next month.
 
Total US humanitarian assistance to support the earthquake response in Turkey and Syria has reached $185 million, the US State Department said.
 
Among the survivors of the earthquakes are about 356,000 pregnant women who urgently need access to health services, the U.N. sexual and reproductive health agency has said.
 
They include 226,000 women in Turkey and 130,000 in Syria, about 38,800 of whom will deliver in the next month. Many of them were sheltering in camps or exposed to freezing temperatures and struggling to get food or clean water, Reuters reported.
 
SYRIA AID
 
In Syria, already shattered by more than a decade of civil war, most deaths have been in the northwest, where the United Nations said 4,525 people were killed. The area is controlled by insurgents at war with forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, complicating aid efforts.
 
Syrian officials say 1,414 people were killed in areas under the control of Assad’s government.
 
Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said a convoy of 14 of its trucks had entered northwestern Syria from Turkey on Sunday to assist in rescue operations.
 
The World Food Programme has also been pressuring authorities in that region to stop blocking access for aid from Syrian government-controlled areas.
 
As of Monday morning, 197 trucks loaded with U.N. humanitarian aid had entered northwest Syria through two border crossings, a spokesperson for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.
 
Thousands of Syrian refugees in Turkey have returned to their homes in northwest Syria to get in touch with relatives affected by the devastation, read the report.
 
At the Turkish Cilvegozu border crossing, hundreds of Syrians lined up starting early on Monday to cross.
 
Mustafa Hannan, who dropped off his pregnant wife and 3-year-old son, said he saw about 350 people waiting.
 
The 27-year-old car electrician said his family was leaving for a few months after their home in Antakya collapsed, taking up a pledge by authorities allowing them to spend up to six months in Syria without losing the chance to return to Turkey.
 
“I’m worried they won’t be allowed back,” he said. “We’ve already been separated from our nation. Are we going to be separated from our families now too? If I rebuild here but they can’t return, my life will be lost.”
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Regional

Iran and China envoys discuss ways to enhance stability in Afghanistan

Published

19 hours ago

on

February 20, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 20, 2023)

Iran’s special envoy to Kabul met with his Chinese counterpart on Sunday for talks on the situation in Afghanistan.

Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special representative and ambassador to Afghanistan, met with Yue Xiaoyong, in Kabul and held discussions on Beijing-Tehran cooperation with the aim of establishing peace and stability in the country.

In a post on his Twitter account, Qomi said he held a “cordial and constructive” meeting with the Chinese envoy in order to carry out the decisions made recently by the Iranian and Chinese presidents.

He said negotiations have been held on the promotion of cooperation between Iran and China with the purpose of ensuring sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Last week, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi paid a landmark visit to China, during which a number of agreements were signed by the two sides.

In a joint statement issued at the conclusion of the presidential visit, Iran and China emphasized the responsibility of the United States and NATO in the current situation of Afghanistan.

They also urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to form an inclusive government with the meaningful participation of all ethnic and political groups and eliminate discrimination against women, minorities and religions.

Continue Reading

Regional

United States to provide $100 million more for Turkey, Syria quake aid

Published

1 day ago

on

February 20, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 20, 2023)

The United States will provide an additional $100 million dollars for earthquake response in Turkey and Syria, the US State Department said on Sunday, adding to the $85 million previously approved.

President Joe Biden intends to authorize $50 million for refugee and migration assistance and $50 million in humanitarian assistance to help those affected by the devastating earthquake that hit the two countries on Feb. 6, the State Department said.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey’s southeast and neighbouring Syria on Feb. 6, killing more than 45,000 people and leaving a million-plus homeless, with the economic cost of the disaster expected to run into billions of dollars, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived at Incirlik Air Force Base on Sunday for an official visit and discussions on how Washington can further assist.

From Incirlik, he took a helicopter ride with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to observe from above the devastation caused by the earthquake in the southern Hatay province, one of the hardest hit, read the report.

Continue Reading

Regional

Iran launches new private airline despite aviation sanctions

Published

2 days ago

on

February 19, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 19, 2023)

Iran has launched a new private airline despite US sanctions targeting the country’s civil aviation sector.

Senior government officials from Iran’s ministry of tourism attended a ceremony late on Friday to celebrate the launch of Yazd Air, a private airline which will be based in Yazd, a historic city in central Iran, MNA reported.

The ceremony came after the first flight by Yazd Air from the capital Tehran landed at Yazd’s Shahid Sadooghi airport.

The airline will use two Airbus A310s for flights to international destinations, which will include Najaf in Iraq, Dubai, Istanbul and Mumbai. Its fleet will also include two short-haul British Aerospace 146 planes for flights on domestic routes.

Press TV quoted the IRNA news agency as saying that private investors had provided some 10 trillion rials (nearly $22 million) for the launch of Yazd Air.

It said the company will rely on Iran’s second-largest airline Mahan Air for services in its first two months of operation and then will set up its own offices after recruiting some 70 staff members.

Head of the Iranian parliament’s tourism committee Mohammad Reza Dashti said Yazd Air has major expansion plans to become one of the most reliable airlines in Iran, MNA reported.

The launch of Yazd Air comes despite a series of sanctions imposed by the US on the Iranian aviation industry.

The sanctions have barred Iranian airlines from buying new planes or parts needed for aircraft repairs.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!