Iran and China envoys discuss ways to enhance stability in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: February 20, 2023)

Iran’s special envoy to Kabul met with his Chinese counterpart on Sunday for talks on the situation in Afghanistan.

Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special representative and ambassador to Afghanistan, met with Yue Xiaoyong, in Kabul and held discussions on Beijing-Tehran cooperation with the aim of establishing peace and stability in the country.

In a post on his Twitter account, Qomi said he held a “cordial and constructive” meeting with the Chinese envoy in order to carry out the decisions made recently by the Iranian and Chinese presidents.

He said negotiations have been held on the promotion of cooperation between Iran and China with the purpose of ensuring sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Last week, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi paid a landmark visit to China, during which a number of agreements were signed by the two sides.

In a joint statement issued at the conclusion of the presidential visit, Iran and China emphasized the responsibility of the United States and NATO in the current situation of Afghanistan.

They also urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to form an inclusive government with the meaningful participation of all ethnic and political groups and eliminate discrimination against women, minorities and religions.