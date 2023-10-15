World
Gaza braces for Israeli ground assault, fears of conflict spreading grow
Israeli troops prepared on Sunday for a ground assault on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip as the country hit back for an unprecedented assault on its territory, and Iran warned of “far-reaching consequences” if Israel’s bombardment was not stopped.
Israel has vowed to annihilate the militant group Hamas in retaliation for a rampage by its fighters in Israeli towns eight days ago in which its militants shot men, women and children and seized hostages in the worst attack on civilians in the country’s history, Reuters reported.
Some 1,300 people were killed in the unexpected onslaught, which shook the country with horrifying mobile phone video footage and reports from medical and emergency services of atrocities in the overrun towns and kibbutzes.
Israel responded by subjecting Gaza to the most intense bombardment it has ever seen, putting the small enclave, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, under total siege and destroying much of its infrastructure.
The expected ground assault had not begun by the early hours of Sunday.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh soon after 7:30 a.m., a U.S. official said, as he works with regional allies to prevent the war from spiraling into a bigger conflict, and help win release of the hostages.
Gaza authorities said more than 2,300 people had been killed, a quarter of them children, and nearly 10,000 wounded. Rescue workers searched desperately for survivors of nighttime air raids. One million people had reportedly left their homes.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government also told the militant group Hezbollah, which neighbors Israel to the north, not to start a war on a second front, threatening the “destruction of Lebanon” if it did.
On Sunday, a senior Israeli official accused Iran of trying to open such a second front by deploying weapons in or through Syria, in a response to a post on social media platform X that suggested such a scenario.
“They (Iranians) are,” wrote Joshua Zarka, head of strategic affairs for Israel’s foreign ministry.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations warned late on Saturday that if Israel’s “war crimes and genocide” were not halted immediately, “the situation could spiral out of control” and have far-reaching consequences.
Hamas and Hezbollah are backed by Iran.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, meeting Iran’s foreign minister on Saturday in Qatar, discussed the Palestinian group’s attack in Israel “and agreed to continue cooperation” to achieve the group’s goals, Hamas said in a statement.
The Israeli military said that in an air strike in Khan Younis it killed a commander of Hamas’ elite Nukhba Force who led the Oct. 7 attack on the two Israeli border villages of Nirim and Nir Oz.
U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders warned against any country broadening the conflict. International organizations and aid groups urged calm and pressed Israel to allow humanitarian assistance to get through.
In New York, Russia asked the U.N. Security Council to vote on Monday on a draft resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict that calls for a humanitarian ceasefire and condemns violence against civilians and all acts of terrorism.
Warnings against wider conflict
Biden called Netanyahu on Saturday and, while reiterating “unwavering” support for Israel, discussed international co-ordination to ensure innocent civilians have access to water, food and medical care.
Biden also spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who stressed the urgent need to allow humanitarian aid corridors in Gaza.
The U.S. Department of Defense said the Eisenhower aircraft carrier strike group would start moving towards the eastern Mediterranean to join another carrier strike group already there.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said it was “part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas’s attack on Israel.”
On Friday, the Israeli military told residents of the northern half of the Gaza Strip, which includes the enclave’s biggest settlement, Gaza City, to move south immediately.
On Saturday, it said it would guarantee the safety of Palestinians fleeing on two main roads until 4 p.m. Troops were massing as the deadline passed.
Hamas told people not to leave, saying roads out were unsafe. It said dozens of people had been killed in strikes on cars and trucks carrying refugees on Friday. Reuters could not independently verify this claim.
Some residents said they would not leave, remembering the “Nakba,” or “catastrophe,” when many Palestinians were forced from their homes during the 1948 war that accompanied Israel’s creation.
“They are striking us but we are not going to leave our homes and we will not be displaced,” said Shaheen, sitting at home with her grandchildren facing relentless Israeli bombardment and shortages of bread, drinking water and power.
Israel says Hamas is preventing people from leaving in order to use them as human shields, which Hamas denies.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said early on Sunday that 300 people, mostly children and women, had been killed, and 800 more had been injured in Gaza during the last 24 hours.
The only route out of Gaza not under Israeli control was a checkpoint with Egypt at Rafah.
Egypt officially says its side is open, but traffic has been halted for days because of Israeli strikes. Egyptian security sources said the Egyptian side was being reinforced and Cairo had no intention of accepting a mass influx of refugees.
A U.S. State Department official said the United States was working to open the crossing to let some people out, and had been in touch with Palestinian-Americans who want to leave Gaza.
Washington later said it had told its citizens to try to reach the crossing.
Israel says its evacuation order is a humanitarian gesture while it roots out Hamas fighters. The U.N. says so many people cannot be safely moved within Gaza without causing a humanitarian disaster.
The violence in Gaza has been accompanied by the deadliest clashes at Israel’s northern border with Lebanon since 2006, raising fears of war spreading to another front.
Hezbollah said it fired at five Israeli outposts in the disputed Shebaa Farms area with guided missiles and mortar bombs. Reuters saw missiles fired at an Israeli army post and heard shelling from Israel and gunfire.
Israel’s Kan radio reported five border villages were under lockdown in response to a suspected incursion from Lebanon.
Netanyahu security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said Israel was “trying not to be drawn into a two-front war” and warned Hezbollah to stay out of the fighting.
World
In pictures: Seven days in Israel and Gaza
Since Hamas fighters burst across the barrier fence and killed 1,300 Israelis on Saturday, Israel has responded with the most intensive air strikes of its 75-year conflict with the Palestinians.
Thousands of Gaza residents have started abandoning homes to escape after Israel ordered more than a million people to leave the northern half of the Gaza Strip within 24 hours.
Palestinians break into the Israeli side of Israel-Gaza border fence after Hamas gunmen infiltrated areas of southern Israel, October 7. REUTERS/Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa
A view shows houses and buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza City, October 10. REUTERS/Shadi Tabatibi
A dove flies over the debris of houses destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A rescuer reacts as he works with others to remove Palestinian casualties from under the rubble of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, October 9. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
The daughter of Zakaria Abu Maamar, a member of Hamas’ political office, is comforted as she cries during her father’s funeral, after he was killed in an air strike, in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza Strip, October 10. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
CIVILIANS TOLD TO FLEE SOUTH
Israel’s military directed the evacuation on Friday of 1.1 million civilians living in Gaza City ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning they received from Israel to evacuate people living in the north of Gaza within 24 hours.
Palestinians flee their houses heading toward the southern part of Gaza Strip after Israel’s call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south within 24 hours, amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza City October 13. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
On Friday, the Israeli government ordered more than one million Palestinian civilians to leave the northern parts of Gaza and head south, possibly ahead of a ground invasion. October 13. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Families of staff of international organizations shelter at a United Nations center after United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees said it relocated its central operations center to the south of Gaza Strip after Israel’s call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south within 24 hours, amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 13. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
CONCERNS GROW OF ISRAELI GROUND OFFENSIVE INTO GAZA
Israeli military has amassed troops at the border with Gaza over the course of the week and cites its main objective remains stripping away the military capabilities of Hamas.
Israeli tanks and military vehicles take position near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 13. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
An Israeli tank fires near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 12, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli soldiers drive in a tank by Israel’s border with Gaza in southern Israel, October 10. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli soldiers drive in a military vehicle by Israel’s border with Gaza in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
World
Reuters journalist killed in Lebanon in missile fire from direction of Israel
A Reuters video journalist was killed and six other journalists injured in southern Lebanon on Friday when missiles fired from the direction of Israel struck them, according to a Reuters videographer who was at the scene.
The group of journalists, including from Al Jazeera and Agence France-Presse, were working near Alma al-Shaab, close to the Israel border, where the Israeli military and Lebanese militia Hezbollah have been trading fire in border clashes.
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and a Hezbollah lawmaker blamed the incident on Israel.
The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Israel’s U.N. envoy, Gilad Erdan, said in a briefing on Friday: “Obviously, we would never want to hit or kill or shoot any journalist that is doing its job. But you know, we’re in a state of war, things might happen.” He added that the country would investigate.
Reuters said in a statement that Issam Abdallah had been killed while providing a live video signal for broadcasters. The camera was pointed at a hillside when a loud explosion shook the camera, filling the air with smoke, and screams were heard.
“We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed,” Reuters said.
“We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues.”
Two other Reuters journalists, Thaer Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh, were wounded in the incident and released from a hospital after receiving medical care, Reuters said.
Nazeh said Reuters and the two other news organizations were filming missile fire coming from the direction of Israel when one struck Abdallah as he was sitting on a low stone wall near the rest of the group. Seconds later, another missile hit the car being used by the group, setting it aflame.
While other news outlets, including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, said the shells were Israeli, Reuters could not establish whether the missiles had actually been fired by Israel.
Agence France-Presse said two of its journalists were wounded.
Qatari funded broadcaster Al Jazeera said two of its journalists were also wounded in the incident and had been clearly distinguishable as press. It blamed Israel for the incident, saying all those behind “this criminal act” should be held accountable.
“The broadcast vehicle was bombed and completely burned despite the presence of our team close to/side by side with the rest of the international media crews in an agreed-upon location,” Al Jazeera said in a statement.
The village of Alma Al-Shaab has been the site of repeated clashes since war erupted further south between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian militia with close ties to Hezbollah.
Hamas fighters burst out of the Gaza Strip a week ago and launched a deadly assault on Israeli civilians and soldiers, triggering heavy bombardment of Gaza.
In an interview with Reuters, Fatima Kanso, Abdallah’s mother, blamed Israel for the death of her son.
“Israel deliberately killed my son. They were all wearing journalists’ gear and the word ‘press’ was visible. Israel cannot deny this crime,” she added.
Shortly before Abdallah was killed, he posted on social media a photograph of himself wearing a helmet and a flak jacket with the word “press” visible on it.
The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Kanso’s remarks.
“We always try to mitigate and avoid civilian casualties,” Erdan, Israel’s UN envoy, said to reporters in a briefing.
“We regret them. We feel sorry. And we will investigate it. Right now, it’s too early to call what happened there,” he said.
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, a peacekeeping unit that patrols Lebanon’s border with Israel, said it was saddened by the news and called for the firing to stop.
“The potential for this escalation to spiral out of control is clear, and it must be halted,” it said in a statement.
Source: Reuters
World
Syria says Israeli missiles hit Damascus, Aleppo airports
Syria said Israeli forces launched simultaneous missile attacks on the airports in its capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo on Thursday, damaging the runways and putting both hubs out of service, Reuters reported.
A Syrian military source cited by state news agency SANA said “bursts of missiles” hit the two airports at the same time, in what he said was a bid to distract the world’s attention from Israel’s war with Hamas militants in Gaza.
The Israeli military said it does not comment on such reports.
Israel has for years carried out strikes against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, including against the Aleppo and Damascus airports.
Sources have said strikes on the airports are intended to disrupt Iranian supply lines to Syria, where Tehran’s influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.
Thursday’s strikes came a day before Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, was due to visit Syria.
Israel has vowed to annihilate the Hamas movement that rules the Gaza Strip, in retribution for the deadliest attack on civilians in its history when hundreds of gunmen crossed the barrier and rampaged through Israeli towns on Saturday, read the report.
Tehran has celebrated the Hamas attacks but denied being behind them.
On Tuesday, Israeli troops fired artillery and mortar shells towards Syria after rockets from southern Syria hit Israeli positions across the border.
England wins toss, elects to bowl in World Cup match against Afghanistan
Gaza braces for Israeli ground assault, fears of conflict spreading grow
IEA meets with Iranian foreign affairs officials to discuss migrant and students issues
IEA to join China’s Belt and Road forum
ICC World Cup: The stunning stats behind India’s win over Pakistan
Asian Games 2023: Cricket makes a comeback
India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win Asia Cup
Afghanistan to send over 100 athletes to Asian Games 2023
World Cup 2023: Warm-ups, schedules and venues
Crowds hail Ronaldo’s arrival in Iran ahead of match
Tahawol: Israel & Palestine conflict reviewed
Saar: Suicide attack in Baghlan Shiite mosque discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Saar: UK’s opposition from supporting armed groups in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Inauguration of second phase of Qosh Tepa canal discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Grim prospects if Israel launches ground assault on Gaza
-
Sport4 days ago
Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan wins toss, bats first against India
-
Latest News4 days ago
EU announces 3.5 million euros in aid for victims of Herat earthquake
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan hoping to ‘bounce back’ in World Cup clash against India
-
Latest News3 days ago
Gazans bombarded by Israel have no hope and no escape
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored
-
Health5 days ago
World Mental Health Day marked in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Another 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Herat in Afghanistan