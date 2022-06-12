Latest News
Gunmen shoot airport workers in Balkh, killing two and injuring six
Gunmen opened fire on a vehicle carrying airport workers in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province on Sunday, killing two of them and wounding six more, police said.
The attack happened as the victims were travelling from Mazar-i-Sharif International Airport to the city center.
Asif Waziri, a spokesman for Balkh police, said that the attack happened around 3:00p.m. in PD 10 of the provincial capital Mazar-i-Sharif.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
One killed and four others wounded in an explosion in Kunar province
Local officials in Kunar province say an explosion in Asadabad, the provincial capital, has killed one person and injured four others.
Malawi Abdulhaq Haqqani, the provincial police chief said the blast took place on Sunday at around 9:00 AM.
The device used was an IED which was attended to a police Ranger vehicle.
According to the police chief, the mine was embedded by the enemies of Islam.
Haqqani added that the injured had been taken to hospital and that health officials had described their condition as stable.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.
UNAMA’s outgoing head meets with Haqqani, discusses need to fight terrorism
In a separate farewell meetings with Sirajuddin Haqqani and former chairman of the reconciliation council Abdullah Abdullah, the outgoing UN Special Representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, emphasized the importance of fighting terrorism in Afghanistan.
In a series of tweets Saturday night Lyons said that in a meeting with Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting minister of interior, she emphasized the need to fight terrorism and narcotics and to strengthen cooperation for humanitarian operations. She also said there was a need to work together to fight the recent cholera outbreak in the country.
The Ministry of Interior also issued a statement acknowledging the importance of the work done by Lyons and said they appreciated her efforts and her level of engagement with the new authorities.
Meanwhile, Lyons said during another meeting with Abdullah that they discussed the fight against terrorism and the key role to be played by regional countries in creating peace and stability in Afghanistan.
These were Lyons’ final meetings in Afghanistan after her two year tenure ended this past week.
First group of Afghan pilgrims in two years leave Kabul for Hajj
Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said the first group of Afghan pilgrims left for Saudi Arabia on Sunday morning.
The group left from Kabul Airport on an Ariana Afghan Airlines flight.
Abdul Salam Hanafi, the second deputy prime minister, said at a ceremony ahead of their departure at Kabul airport that more than 13,000 Afghans will attend Hajj in Saudi Arabia this year.
This comes after Saudi officials were forced to restrict the number of pilgrims due to the pandemic. Only Saudi Arabian citizens and residents have been able to participate in the past two years.
This year, Saudi officials will allow one million people to participate in Hajj, of which 13,582 will be from Afghanistan.
