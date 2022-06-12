Gunmen shoot airport workers in Balkh, killing two and injuring six

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2022)

Gunmen opened fire on a vehicle carrying airport workers in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province on Sunday, killing two of them and wounding six more, police said.

The attack happened as the victims were travelling from Mazar-i-Sharif International Airport to the city center.

Asif Waziri, a spokesman for Balkh police, said that the attack happened around 3:00p.m. in PD 10 of the provincial capital Mazar-i-Sharif.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.