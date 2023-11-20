Latest News
Head of AFDA says his trip to Europe was legitimate
Abdulbari Omar, head of Afghanistan Food and Drug Authority (AFDA) said on Monday his trip to Europe was legitimate and apolitical.
Omar’s visit to Europe stirred controversy after he appeared at a mosque in Cologne in Germany, addressing an audience largely made up of Afghan expatriates. Germany launched an investigation into the trip.
Omar said at a press conference in Kabul that during this trip he participated in a conference in Netherlands about regional products, and presented the real image of Afghanistan on behalf of the Islamic Emirate.
“It was a conference full of achievements and a very important one. The most important issue is that the presence of the Islamic Emirate in such a conference was very valuable for us. Secondly, we met with representatives of many countries there. Representatives and ministers of more than a hundred countries attended this conference,” Omar said.
Omar added that during his trip he met representatives of European, Asian and African countries, and the private sector of some countries promised to invest in Afghanistan.
“We told them that many facilities have been created in Afghanistan by various institutions and that the people of Afghanistan are interested in domestic production and want investment in this field. The representatives of the private sector showed interest in this regard and noted down my email address and contact number and promised to send a delegation to Afghanistan to closely assess the situation. They promised that they will invest in Afghanistan,” Omar said.
He said that despite the sanctions and restrictions, Afghanistan Food and Drug Authority has made great progress compared to the past 20 years and currently 600 medicines are produced in the country and more than 58 pharmaceutical factories are operating.
Omar said that during his trip to Europe, he also met members of the Afghan diaspora and encouraged them to return and live in their country.
IEA responds to Trump’s statement over ‘recapturing’ Bagram
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in response to Donald Trump’s statement that the United States will regain control of Bagram Airfield, says Trump holds no political power and his words cannot be discussed.
IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said they will not allow Afghanistan to once again become a field of competition between regional and world powers.
“Trump is now an ordinary person; he is not yet in any political side for us to discuss much about his speeches. But in general, we will never allow Afghanistan to be the field of competition between countries and we will not allow this to anyone,” said Mujahid.
“Second, the military presence of any country in Afghanistan is unacceptable, so we want Afghanistan’s interaction with all countries to be moderate and normal,” he stressed.
Speaking to a crowd in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Saturday, the former US president, Donald Trump, said “he’ll do trade deal with the Taliban [Islamic Emirate] if he’s re-elected in 2024 to regain control of Bagram Airfield to keep an eye on China”.
However, a number of experts believe that Trump’s words are nothing but a campaign to win the upcoming US elections.
“Trump’s statement that he wants to take Bagram airfield in Afghanistan and build a military base is just a campaign and election issue,” said a political analyst.
IEA’s inaction over terror activities against Pakistan unacceptable: Kakar
In a strong message to the government in Kabul, Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has asked the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to decide whether they will take action against terrorists using Afghanistan’s soil to carry out attacks in Pakistan or hand them over to Islamabad.
In an exclusive interview with Pakistan’s Geo News on Sunday, Kakar said the IEA’s inaction over terror activities against Pakistan is unacceptable.
Terror activities in the country soared by 79% during the first half of 2023, according to a statistical report released by the independent think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).
These figures represent a sharp increase in militant attacks compared to the corresponding period last year, Geo News reported.
Pakistan blamed Kabul for the recent spike in terrorism in the country and asked the IEA multiple times to stop the cross-border attacks and use of Afghan soil against the neighboring country, Pakistan media reported.
Kakar said he is loyal to the homeland, adding that he does not need any certificate from anyone that he is a “Pashtun”.
To a question about the rising tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, he said: “My prime role is as a citizen of Pakistan and my loyalty is connected with the state.”
He also said: “All Afghans are equally important for Pakistan,” adding, “Pakistan and Afghanistan should think honestly about what they expect from each other.”
Stressing the need for action against the terrorists, Kakar said the Afghan government knew about the hideouts of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the country.
He also stated talks with the TTP could not be held at “gunpoint”.
Speaking about the government’s crackdown against illegal foreigners , Kakar said tough decisions had to be taken.
The government, he said, was not deporting registered Afghan refugees but only undocumented Afghan citizens.
“We have adopted a better attitude towards the Afghan citizens,” the premier further said, asking illegal residents to return to their respective countries.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has not yet responded to Kakar’s statements but he has said many times that they will not allow the use of Afghan soil against other countries.
Meanwhile, Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and the Pakistani Diaspora in Middle East and Islamic Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, said on Sunday in an interview with APP that Pakistan not only prioritizes peace in Afghanistan but also places equal importance on maintaining peace within its own borders.
Addressing the issue of Afghan refugees, he said a significant number of Afghan nationals were implicated in recent acts of terrorism in Pakistan. He said the IEA’s response to this was that Pakistan should address the issue internally.
According to him, Islamabad was taking steps to address the situation by deporting unregistered and illegal Afghan nationals from Pakistan.
However, the hospitality extended to registered Afghan refugees would continue, as it had in the past, he said.
Ashrafi also said that Pakistan maintained active communication with the IEA adding that currently, a delegation from Afghanistan was engaging in discussions with Pakistani officials, APP reported.
IEA’s deputy prime minister visits Spin Boldak to assess returning refugees’ situation
The Islamic Emirate’s deputy prime minister Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi and other officials visited Spin Boldak in Kandahar on Sunday where they met with refugees who had returned from Pakistan.
Hanafi, who is also head of a commission tasked to deal with problems of returning refugees, visited a number of people in their homes and held a meeting with officials from various local committees working in Spin Boldak.
Mullah Shirin Akhund, the governor of Kandahar, was also at the meeting.
Participants discussed various problems and challenges faced by returning refugees and made suggestions. The delegation from Kabul assured the local committees of their full support in order to resolve the problems raised.
