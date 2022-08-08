Latest News
Hekmatyar rejects claims that al-Qaeda leader was killed in Kabul drone strike
Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hizb-e-Islami, on Monday blasted the United States for violating Afghanistan’s national sovereignty and territory by conducting a drone strike in Kabul and said Washington’s claims of having killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri were false.
Hekmatyar said the strike was a “terrorist act” and that there was no evidence of al-Zawahiri having been killed in the Sherpur house in Kabul.
He also said despite the US having withdrawn from Afghanistan, Washington still wanted to continue the war and carried with it a “sense of revenge”. He said this was clear in statements and words expressed by American political and military officials.
Hekmatyar also said that the US operation against the leader of al-Qaeda shows that the US still has intelligence activities in Afghanistan.
US President Joe Biden claimed last week that the US had killed al-Zawahiri in a drone strike while he was standing on a balcony at his house in Kabul.
However, until now, no evidence of al-Zawahiri’s death has yet been provided.
Radio Azadi meanwhile quoted the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid as having said no body was found at the scene of the strike.
He said an investigation was launched into the strike and that “everything was destroyed, but we did not find a body there.” he said.
The IEA also said last week that they had no knowledge of al-Zawahiri having been in the country as claimed by the US.
Latest News
Religious groups can observe their ceremonies freely in Afghanistan: Stanikzai
All religious groups including non-Muslims can observe their ceremonies freely in Afghanistan, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, deputy foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said on Monday.
Stanikzai said this while speaking at a ceremony in Kabul to celebrate Ashura which falls on the 10th day of the lunar calendar month of Muharram and commemorates the martyrdom in 680 AD of Imam Hussain Ibn Ali, one of the grandsons of the Prophet Mohammad.
“Based on the policy of the Islamic Emirate, all religious groups in Afghanistan are free to celebrate religious days and observe their ceremonies. There is no problem. Even non-Muslim minorities are free in this regard,” Stanikzai said.
He said that some countries see their interest in Afghanistan to be unstable and people should support the current government against such conspiracies.
“They don’t want to build Afghanistan and they see their interest in how Afghanistan has been. It is our duty to build our country,” Stanikza said.
Referring to civil war in Afghanistan post-Soviet withdrawal, Stanikzai said that some Afghans destroyed the country only to ensure their own interests.
“Our country couldn’t enjoy the pleasure of Soviet defeat. Some Afghans fought each other for power or out of personal grudge and destroyed our country,” Stanikzai said.
Latest News
IEA leaders meet with Shia Ulema, ‘share grief’ after bombings
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s acting third deputy prime minister Mawlavi Mohammad Abdul Kabir met with members of the Shia Ulema on Sunday to discuss the recent spate of bombings in Kabul against the community during Muharram.
Kabir “shared his grief with the families of the victims due to the martyrdom and wounding” of members of the community, a statement issued by ARG read.
Javad Salehi, the deputy head of the Shia Ulema Council, and Ustad Akbari, one of the Shia elders, attended the meeting and thanked the security forces for their attempts to maintain security leading up to Ashura.
The meeting came after at least two explosions, over consecutive days, that targeted the Shia community in Kabul.
According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), at least 120 people were killed or wounded in the blasts.
ISIS claimed responsibility for the bombings in the western part of Kabul city on Friday and Saturday.
On Sunday, there were unconfirmed reports of an attack for the third consecutive day in Kabul city.
The attacks came as Shia Muslims, a religious minority in the country, prepare for Ashura, which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Mohammad.
Latest News
IEA leader gives order to round up Kabul beggars, provide them with jobs
The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada has ordered the deputy prime minister to round up beggars in Kabul city and, with the help of various organizations, provide them with shelter and employment opportunities.
The IEA stated that the beggars will also be biometrically registered. Beggars who have skills will be employed in their respective fields and they will be asked to pledge that they will not return to begging on the streets, a statement read.
Child beggars will be provided with education, and beggars who are unable to work will be provided with an allowance, the IEA statement read.
Beluga whale caught in France’s Seine not accepting food
Religious groups can observe their ceremonies freely in Afghanistan: Stanikzai
Italy kicks off vaccination campaign against monkeypox
Hekmatyar rejects claims that al-Qaeda leader was killed in Kabul drone strike
IEA leaders meet with Shia Ulema, ‘share grief’ after bombings
Asia Cup 2022 to be played in UAE instead of Sri Lanka
Nine die in Nuristan flashfloods
IEA’s acting minister of foreign affairs visits Badakhshan province
Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives as protests end clan dominance
Russia, Belarus athletes may face Paris 2024 Olympic ban: IOC
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Ariana Afghan Airlines resumes flights to India
-
Latest News4 days ago
Nine out of ten people in Afghanistan face a lack of food: WFP
-
World3 days ago
Four people critically injured in lightning strike near White House
-
Latest News3 days ago
Eight people killed, 18 wounded in Kabul blast
-
Business4 days ago
IEA to complete Afghan-Uzbek-Pak railway line
-
Business3 days ago
Fresh fruits exports from Afghanistan increase this year: ACCI
-
Featured4 days ago
Two IEA forces and 4 Daesh fighters killed in Kabul clash
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Another U.S. spy satellite has taken flight on a mystery mission