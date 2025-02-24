Latest News
Hekmatyar: We need a legitimate government in Afghanistan
Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a former jihadi leader, has expressed concern about the current situation in the country, saying Afghanistan faces “threats and gaps”.
Speaking at an event on his book about Islamic economics, Hekmatyar said that to overcome the existing problem, a legitimate government should be established and a constitution should be drafted as a national charter.
“We are facing significant gaps,” he said. “The country needs a heavy council. This is a void that needs to be filled. We need a legitimate government with clear responsibilities and powers. Unfortunately, today we do not have a national charter and a constitution.”
Hekmatyar also added that people are concerned about the situation in Afghanistan and are fleeing the country.
“People are fleeing the country,” he said. “Instead of a large part of our eight million refugees returning and resettling in the country over the past three years, more people have fled. Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Arab countries, Western countries and the United States are deporting migrants, but unfortunately the number of migrants has not decreased.”
Hekmatyar also said that people should be involved in national issues and issues that concern to the fate of the people.
The Islamic Emirate has not commented on Hekmatyar’s latest remarks.
Latest News
Japan and UNHCR sign $6 million agreement to promote livelihoods
The Government of Japan and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees have signed a new $6 million agreement for a project to promote vital livelihoods opportunities for forcibly displaced Afghans, including refugee returnees, as well as the communities supporting them.
The new project is funded by the Government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
Under the partnership, various activities will be launched to empower vulnerable populations, prioritising women, in several UNHCR-designated priority areas where there are high numbers of returnees and displaced.
Activities will include constructing and operationalising dairy processing and production centres for women; building cold storage facilities to support fresh vegetable farming; building greenhouses; a new carpet weaving processing centre and a silk weaving processing and production facility, and business and market centres.
Other interventions will include training and capacity-building, including setting up and supporting local co-operatives to ensure the facilities are fully operationalized and effectively utilized.
The initiatives are designed to provide sustainable income opportunities, supporting self-reliance, helping to reduce vulnerabilities to economic and other shocks, while also empowering people, especially women, to contribute to their communities and make decisions about their future.
“We are delighted to work with JICA on these important efforts aimed at building resilience for refugee returnees, forcibly displaced persons and host communities, with a particular focus on women”, said UNHCR’s Representative in Afghanistan, Arafat Jamal.
“It is crucial to create new opportunities for economic inclusion. Not only does it reduce displaced persons’ dependency on humanitarian aid, but it boosts dignity and prosperity for the entire community.”
The Ambassador of Japan to Afghanistan, Takayoshi Kuromiya, said: “The Government of Japan is committed to continue supporting Afghanistan, especially through projects in agriculture and community-based infrastructure that are inclusive and sustainable and offer opportunities for women.
“We hope this project will help to reduce vulnerabilities, build social cohesion and create stronger communities”.
The interventions will be rolled out in various locations across Afghanistan, including Balkh, Herat, Kabul, Kandahar, Logar and Paktiya provinces, which host large numbers of returnees and displaced populations.
The project aims to alleviate pressure on host communities, strengthen social cohesion and create conditions for sustainable reintegration.
Latest News
Baradar warns of depleting water resources at Kabul conference
He warned that water resources are continuously depleting, which has negatively impacted political and economic relations among countries.
Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, addressed participants at the International Water Research Conference in Kabul on Monday and emphasized that sustainable water management is essential if the country hopes to compete globally and attain economic success.
He stated it was essential to the survival of humans, animals and plants and that Islam mandates the responsible use of water in an Islamic society.
Baradar pointed out that although water is a renewable natural resource, it is increasingly becoming scarce due to climate change, rising water pollution, increasing human demand, and improper water usage.
He warned that water resources are continuously depleting, which has negatively impacted political and economic relations among countries.
“Afghanistan possesses vast natural water resources and reserves. However, due to various reasons, there has not been a professional and national approach toward this immense blessing throughout the country’s modern history.
“Therefore, it is now our collective responsibility to take fundamental steps toward effective water management by utilizing all available resources and means,” he said.
Baradar stated that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is making efforts to ensure the proper utilization and management of the country’s water resources; one such example being the Qosh Tepa Canal and the construction and rehabilitation of several dams.
He also acknowledged attending university professors and other experts for sharing research findings and urged them to continue their work.
The International Water Research Conference, which is being held at the Loya Jirga Hall, will run for three days. It is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Higher Education and Kabul Polytechnic University.
The primary objectives of the conference include: improving water management in the country, replenishing underground water resources, ensuring proper utilization of water, and preventing water pollution.
The conference has brought together officials from government institutions, professors from prestigious foreign universities, representatives of international organizations, and domestic and international experts in water management.
A total of 135 research papers will be presented during the conference.
Latest News
Champions Trophy: Rizwan says pressure got to Pakistan’s batsmen in loss to India
Pakistan will be knocked out if New Zealand beat Bangladesh in Rawalpindi later on Monday.
Captain Mohammad Rizwan said Pakistan’s middle order succumbed to the pressure in a Champions Trophy defeat by fierce rivals India on Sunday that left the tournament hosts’ chances of progressing to the knockout stage hanging by a thread.
The defending champions were restricted to 241 all out in 49.4 overs and India comfortably chased down the total with six wickets and 45 balls remaining thanks to Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 100 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Rizwan, who scored 46 in a 104-run stand with Saud Shakeel (62), said his team had paid a heavy price for failing to build on the momentum.
“The middle order wasn’t good enough,” Rizwan told reporters.
“The players performed well before this. In our meeting we had discussed that on this pitch around 270-280 would be enough (but) because the outfield was slow, the pitch was slow, the ball wasn’t going into the gaps.
“Saud and I tried to build a partnership and took a lot of time, but after that the shot selection was poor. That’s where they got a chance to take our wickets. Our middle order maybe couldn’t take the pressure.”
Pakistan will be knocked out if New Zealand beat Bangladesh in Rawalpindi later on Monday.
“For now, we can say that it’s over. This is the truth. We’ll see what Bangladesh do with New Zealand, what New Zealand do with India, and what we do,” Rizwan said.
“As a captain, I don’t like this (depending on other teams). If you’re good enough, you show it by winning and keeping things in your hands.
“What matters is that India and New Zealand beat us. They played strong and we didn’t play well. If we get a chance (to sneak through) then so be it.”
Today’s match, Monday 24 February, will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television. Fans can tune in from 12:30pm for the pre match show, which will be followed by the match at 1:30pm. (Reuters)
Tahawol: Public Works Ministry’s performance reviewed
Hekmatyar: We need a legitimate government in Afghanistan
Bangladesh and Pakistan resume direct trade after more than 50 years
Japan and UNHCR sign $6 million agreement to promote livelihoods
Baradar warns of depleting water resources at Kabul conference
Afghani weakens by 7% against US dollar in one week
US spending of $3.71 billion has had no impact on Afghanistan’s economy: Ministry
ILT20: Records shattered as MI Emirates humble Desert Vipers by 154 runs
Industry ministry to establish ‘unified union’ for pine nut sector
At least seven killed in stampede at Indian festival
Tahawol: Public Works Ministry’s performance reviewed
Tahawol: Economy Ministry’s three-year performance reviewed
Saar: Kabul Municipality’s achievements, challenges discussed
Saar: NSIA’s achievements and challenges discussed
Tahawol: Nangarhar’s security status reviewed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran’s supreme leader emphasizes need to expand relations with Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s membership at ICC no longer valid: IEA
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan rejects IEA’s claims of mistreatment of migrants
-
Latest News4 days ago
Japan tells visiting IEA delegation to respect human rights
-
World5 days ago
Trump tells ‘dictator’ Zelenskiy to move fast or lose Ukraine
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan wants Afghans without visas to leave Islamabad and Rawalpindi by February 28
-
Sport4 days ago
Bavuma wary of Afghanistan challenge in Champions Trophy
-
Sport4 days ago
Statement win for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener