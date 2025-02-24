Hekmatyar: We need a legitimate government in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: )

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a former jihadi leader, has expressed concern about the current situation in the country, saying Afghanistan faces “threats and gaps”.

Speaking at an event on his book about Islamic economics, Hekmatyar said that to overcome the existing problem, a legitimate government should be established and a constitution should be drafted as a national charter.

“We are facing significant gaps,” he said. “The country needs a heavy council. This is a void that needs to be filled. We need a legitimate government with clear responsibilities and powers. Unfortunately, today we do not have a national charter and a constitution.”

Hekmatyar also added that people are concerned about the situation in Afghanistan and are fleeing the country.

“People are fleeing the country,” he said. “Instead of a large part of our eight million refugees returning and resettling in the country over the past three years, more people have fled. Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Arab countries, Western countries and the United States are deporting migrants, but unfortunately the number of migrants has not decreased.”

Hekmatyar also said that people should be involved in national issues and issues that concern to the fate of the people.

The Islamic Emirate has not commented on Hekmatyar’s latest remarks.