Global consensus on human rights is crumbling, UN rights chief says

Afghanistan’s ministry of interior’s spokesman, Abdul Mateen Qani, confirmed Monday night that the Islamic Emirate has detained two Brits, a Chinese-American, and their Afghan translator.

Qani told AFP that “efforts are underway to resolve this issue”.

The two Brits, Peter and Barbie Reynolds, are both in their 70s and were detained in Bamiyan province.

According to their daughter, the couple has lived in Afghanistan for 18 years and stayed on after the IEA regained control.

“Based on certain considerations, the authorities have detained four people: two British citizens holding Afghan papers, one person with Chinese and American nationality and their translator,” Qani told AFP.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Foreign Office confirmed the detention of the two British nationals adding that the government was supporting their family.

“We are supporting the family of two British nationals who are detained in Afghanistan,” a spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

In a statement reported by the BBC on Monday, Qani said: “A series of considerations are being taken into account, and after evaluation, we will endeavour to release them as soon as possible.”

Qani added the three foreign nationals had Afghan passports and national ID cards.