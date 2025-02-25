Latest News
Global consensus on human rights is crumbling, UN rights chief says
“We need an all-out effort by everyone, to make sure that human rights and the rule of law remain foundational to communities, societies and international relations. Otherwise, the picture is very dangerous,” Turk said.
The U.N. human rights chief on Monday warned that a system of global protections built in the decades after World War Two has never before been under so much strain, calling for an effort to reinforce it or risk suffering the atrocities of the past.
“The global consensus on human rights is crumbling under the weight of authoritarians, strongmen and oligarchs,” United Nations High Commissioner Volker Turk told a high-level meeting of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
“We need an all-out effort by everyone, to make sure that human rights and the rule of law remain foundational to communities, societies and international relations. Otherwise, the picture is very dangerous,” he said.
Latest News
IEA confirms arrest of UK couple and a Chinese-American in Afghanistan
Meanwhile, Britain’s Foreign Office confirmed the detention of the two British nationals adding that the government was supporting their family.
Afghanistan’s ministry of interior’s spokesman, Abdul Mateen Qani, confirmed Monday night that the Islamic Emirate has detained two Brits, a Chinese-American, and their Afghan translator.
Qani told AFP that “efforts are underway to resolve this issue”.
The two Brits, Peter and Barbie Reynolds, are both in their 70s and were detained in Bamiyan province.
According to their daughter, the couple has lived in Afghanistan for 18 years and stayed on after the IEA regained control.
“Based on certain considerations, the authorities have detained four people: two British citizens holding Afghan papers, one person with Chinese and American nationality and their translator,” Qani told AFP.
Meanwhile, Britain’s Foreign Office confirmed the detention of the two British nationals adding that the government was supporting their family.
“We are supporting the family of two British nationals who are detained in Afghanistan,” a spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.
In a statement reported by the BBC on Monday, Qani said: “A series of considerations are being taken into account, and after evaluation, we will endeavour to release them as soon as possible.”
Qani added the three foreign nationals had Afghan passports and national ID cards.
Latest News
Hekmatyar: We need a legitimate government in Afghanistan
Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a former jihadi leader, has expressed concern about the current situation in the country, saying Afghanistan faces “threats and gaps”.
Speaking at an event on his book about Islamic economics, Hekmatyar said that to overcome the existing problem, a legitimate government should be established and a constitution should be drafted as a national charter.
“We are facing significant gaps,” he said. “The country needs a heavy council. This is a void that needs to be filled. We need a legitimate government with clear responsibilities and powers. Unfortunately, today we do not have a national charter and a constitution.”
Hekmatyar also added that people are concerned about the situation in Afghanistan and are fleeing the country.
“People are fleeing the country,” he said. “Instead of a large part of our eight million refugees returning and resettling in the country over the past three years, more people have fled. Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Arab countries, Western countries and the United States are deporting migrants, but unfortunately the number of migrants has not decreased.”
Hekmatyar also said that people should be involved in national issues and issues that concern to the fate of the people.
The Islamic Emirate has not commented on Hekmatyar’s latest remarks.
Latest News
Japan and UNHCR sign $6 million agreement to promote livelihoods
The Government of Japan and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees have signed a new $6 million agreement for a project to promote vital livelihoods opportunities for forcibly displaced Afghans, including refugee returnees, as well as the communities supporting them.
The new project is funded by the Government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
Under the partnership, various activities will be launched to empower vulnerable populations, prioritising women, in several UNHCR-designated priority areas where there are high numbers of returnees and displaced.
Activities will include constructing and operationalising dairy processing and production centres for women; building cold storage facilities to support fresh vegetable farming; building greenhouses; a new carpet weaving processing centre and a silk weaving processing and production facility, and business and market centres.
Other interventions will include training and capacity-building, including setting up and supporting local co-operatives to ensure the facilities are fully operationalized and effectively utilized.
The initiatives are designed to provide sustainable income opportunities, supporting self-reliance, helping to reduce vulnerabilities to economic and other shocks, while also empowering people, especially women, to contribute to their communities and make decisions about their future.
“We are delighted to work with JICA on these important efforts aimed at building resilience for refugee returnees, forcibly displaced persons and host communities, with a particular focus on women”, said UNHCR’s Representative in Afghanistan, Arafat Jamal.
“It is crucial to create new opportunities for economic inclusion. Not only does it reduce displaced persons’ dependency on humanitarian aid, but it boosts dignity and prosperity for the entire community.”
The Ambassador of Japan to Afghanistan, Takayoshi Kuromiya, said: “The Government of Japan is committed to continue supporting Afghanistan, especially through projects in agriculture and community-based infrastructure that are inclusive and sustainable and offer opportunities for women.
“We hope this project will help to reduce vulnerabilities, build social cohesion and create stronger communities”.
The interventions will be rolled out in various locations across Afghanistan, including Balkh, Herat, Kabul, Kandahar, Logar and Paktiya provinces, which host large numbers of returnees and displaced populations.
The project aims to alleviate pressure on host communities, strengthen social cohesion and create conditions for sustainable reintegration.
IEA confirms arrest of UK couple and a Chinese-American in Afghanistan
New Zealand, India qualify for Champions Trophy semi-finals
Global consensus on human rights is crumbling, UN rights chief says
Tahawol: Public Works Ministry’s performance reviewed
Hekmatyar: We need a legitimate government in Afghanistan
Afghani weakens by 7% against US dollar in one week
US spending of $3.71 billion has had no impact on Afghanistan’s economy: Ministry
ILT20: Records shattered as MI Emirates humble Desert Vipers by 154 runs
Industry ministry to establish ‘unified union’ for pine nut sector
At least seven killed in stampede at Indian festival
Tahawol: Public Works Ministry’s performance reviewed
Tahawol: Economy Ministry’s three-year performance reviewed
Saar: Kabul Municipality’s achievements, challenges discussed
Saar: NSIA’s achievements and challenges discussed
Tahawol: Nangarhar’s security status reviewed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran’s supreme leader emphasizes need to expand relations with Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Bavuma wary of Afghanistan challenge in Champions Trophy
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan wants Afghans without visas to leave Islamabad and Rawalpindi by February 28
-
Latest News4 days ago
Health officials report positive polio case in Badghis
-
Regional4 days ago
Israeli military says body released by Hamas is not of a hostage
-
Sport4 days ago
Gill and Shami help India edge past Bangladesh in Champions Trophy
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan women suffering because of ‘disastrous’ US exit: Trump spokesperson
-
Latest News2 days ago
Trump says aid in exchange for return of US military hardware in Afghanistan