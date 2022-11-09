Herat man wins 500,000 afghanis in AWCC lucky draw

(Last Updated On: November 9, 2022)

A Herat man has won 500,000 afghanis as a prize in an Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) lucky draw.

Mohammad Wais Qaderi, who lives in Herat province, says it is the first time in his life that he has won such big prize.

“I am very excited about winning the prize. I would like to thank AWCC for presenting me with the prize,” Qaderi said at a ceremony to present the prize.

The first round of AWCC’s lucky draw started one month ago.

According to AWCC officials, six others won 50,000 afghanis each and 800 participants received prizes in the form of mobile credit.

“The lucky draw is a transparent process. The more the countrymen spend, the higher their chance. It is a transparent program. It is a computerized system, and anyone can participate. There is no separate code. It needs credit. They can try their chances by recharging with 90 afghanis or more,” said Zarin Sultani, head of AWCC for the western zone.

AWCC officials said they will hold two more rounds of the lucky draw, including 500,000 afghanis for one winner and two million afghanis for the other.

“We request all the customers to try their chance and participate in the process,” said Ahmad Zaki Qais Arghaniwal, deputy head of marketing at AWCC.

AWCC officials said that the company will continue to provide better communication and internet services, adding the lucky draw program aims to assist Afghans in these tough times.