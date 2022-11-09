Latest News
Herat man wins 500,000 afghanis in AWCC lucky draw
A Herat man has won 500,000 afghanis as a prize in an Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) lucky draw.
Mohammad Wais Qaderi, who lives in Herat province, says it is the first time in his life that he has won such big prize.
“I am very excited about winning the prize. I would like to thank AWCC for presenting me with the prize,” Qaderi said at a ceremony to present the prize.
The first round of AWCC’s lucky draw started one month ago.
According to AWCC officials, six others won 50,000 afghanis each and 800 participants received prizes in the form of mobile credit.
“The lucky draw is a transparent process. The more the countrymen spend, the higher their chance. It is a transparent program. It is a computerized system, and anyone can participate. There is no separate code. It needs credit. They can try their chances by recharging with 90 afghanis or more,” said Zarin Sultani, head of AWCC for the western zone.
AWCC officials said they will hold two more rounds of the lucky draw, including 500,000 afghanis for one winner and two million afghanis for the other.
“We request all the customers to try their chance and participate in the process,” said Ahmad Zaki Qais Arghaniwal, deputy head of marketing at AWCC.
AWCC officials said that the company will continue to provide better communication and internet services, adding the lucky draw program aims to assist Afghans in these tough times.
Latest News
US envoy visits Pakistan to ‘learn more about’ Afghan refugee situation
US Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan Karen Decker visited Pakistan this week to assess the situation for Afghans in the country.
The US official for Afghanistan, who works from Doha, Qatar, visited Pakistan as part of her “listening tour”, according to a series of tweets she posted on Twitter on Tuesday.
“Look forward to learning more about the situation for Afghans in Pakistan & meeting the people & groups working together here to support Afghans and Afghanistan,” she said.
This comes after reports emerged this week of the arrest of more than 1,000 Afghan refugees in Pakistan.
The IEA said it will hold discussions with Pakistani officials regarding the issue.
Former president Hamid Karzai meanwhile said in response to the reports that he was deeply concerned about the issue and called on Islamabad to treat Afghan refugees according to international standards and human rights.
However, reports indicate that the Pakistani police released about 30 Afghan immigrants after investigations on Monday.
According to Pakistani authorities, these immigrants had entered Pakistan illegally and without documents.
Latest News
EU donates 50 million Euros in cash to Afghanistan
According to the World Food Program (WFP), the European Union has donated 50 million Euros in cash to Afghanistan.
WFP said the assistance was vital for the people of Afghanistan and would help the program increase its ability to provide aid.
“We are committed to helping the people of Afghanistan, especially the most vulnerable people,” said Chargée d’affaires of the EU Delegation to Afghanistan, Raffaella Iodice.
“Our investment in WFP will have positive and long-lasting impacts on local communities,” Raffaella Iodice added.
This comes after WFP said recently that 9 out of 10 families in Afghanistan cannot meet their basic needs, including food supplies, especially households headed by women.
Since early 2022, 427 thousand people have benefited from EU assistance in 27 provinces of Afghanistan.
Latest News
India’s Jaishankar tells Lavrov in Moscow ‘don’t forget Afghanistan situation’
Jaishankar said it was legitimate that the international community, especially the neighbours, today work together to ensure that there is no terrorism threat that comes out of Afghanistan.
India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Tuesday the world should not forget the situation in Afghanistan, including the threat from terrorists operating on Afghan soil and the need for a coordinated global response to this problem.
Meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Jaishankar discussed a range of regional issues, including the humanitarian crisis and terrorism in Afghanistan as well as talks to revive Iran’s nuclear deal, Hindustan Times reported.
“It is important that the world not forget what is the situation in Afghanistan, because today I think it is not getting the attention it deserves,” Jaishankar said in response to a question at a joint news conference with Lavrov.
“It is legitimate that the international community, especially the neighbours, today work together to ensure that there is no terrorism threat that comes out of Afghanistan.”
India has helped Afghanistan with food, medicines and Covid-19 vaccines.
