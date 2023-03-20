Latest News
IEA bans sale of sub-standard gold in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Virtue and Vice of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Sunday banned the sale of poor quality gold and called on gold dealers to ensure their products met the required standard.
The ministry’s spokesman Mohammad Sadiq Akif said on twitter that the sale of gold that does not meet the requirements will be prevented.
“All gold dealers must use specific standard gold, otherwise legal action will be taken against the violators,” Akif tweeted.
Latest News
Australian police arrest former soldier for alleged war crime in Afghanistan
A 41-year-old former Australian SAS soldier was arrested on Monday and is expected to be charged with one count of “war crime – murder” following an investigation into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.
The man is due to appear in court later on Monday, Australian Federal Police said.
The offense carries a maximum sentence of life in jail, BBC reported.
While the arrested man has not yet been officially identified by authorities, the Australia Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) says he is the person referred to as Soldier C in a 2020 ABC Four Corners documentary exposing alleged war crimes.
Footage showed Soldier C shooting an Afghan man in a wheat field in Uruzgan Province in southern Afghanistan in 2012.
The investigation was carried out by the Office of the Special Investigator (OSI), the body set up to investigate alleged war crimes following a four-year inquiry led by an Army Reserve major general and NSW Supreme Court judge Paul Brereton, BBC reported.
The Brereton Report – released in 2020 – found there was “credible evidence” that Australian elite soldiers unlawfully killed 39 people during the Afghan war.
It said 19 current or ex-special forces soldiers should be investigated by police over killings of “prisoners, farmers or civilians” from 2009 to 2013.
This is believed to be the first arrest linked to that inquiry.
At the time, the Australian Defence Force blamed crimes on an unchecked “warrior culture” among some soldiers.
Latest News
Journalists wounded in Balkh blast call for help
Journalists who were wounded in last week’s explosion in Mazar-e-Sharif city say they need help.
According to them, so far only the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee has offered help cover their treatment.
“Unfortunately, other institutions did not act in this regard and didn’t even send a message to heal the pain of journalists,” said Sajjad Musavi, a wounded journalist.
“My colleagues and I were wounded in the incident. I had a head surgery and I cannot hear out of my one ear,” said Jawad Darwesh, another wounded journalist.
Journalists also called for stepped up security measures to prevent such blasts.
“Unfortunately, no institution except the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee has offered support to any wounded journalist,” said Rohullah Rohani, a journalist in Balkh.
The Journalists Safety Committee said it has paid for the cost of basic medical treatment for some of the journalists.
“Twelve journalists had their eardrums ruptured following the blast. The committee is working to find resources for their surgery either in Mazar-e-Sharif or Kabul,” said Latif Sahak, head of Afghan Journalists Safety Committee in the northern zone.
One journalist was killed and 15 more were injured in the blast that targeted an event at Tebyan cultural center in Mazar-e-Sharif.
Latest News
Hundreds of complicated processes in different institutions simplified: officials
The Administrative Reforms and Civil Services Authority announced Sunday it has simplified 304 complicated and time-consuming processes in various institutions.
The agreement to implement the processes was signed between the Administrative Reforms and Civil Services Authority, the Ministry of Higher Education and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority.
Officials in the Administrative Reforms and Civil Services Authority stated that these processes, when implemented, lead to the improvement and acceleration of the work process in institutions.
Abdul Manan Arifullah, head of the Administrative Reforms and Civil Services Authority, said: “We have simplified 304 processes in a number of ministries in 11 months.”
Neda Mohammad Nadim, Minister of Higher Education, said: “Our order to the existing directorates is to fully implement the simplified processes so that people’s problems can be solved in a better way.”
The head of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority also said that 139 work processes have been implemented in the six departments of this institution. He asked the officials of the Administrative Reforms and Civil Service Authority to implement these processes in the procurement department as well.
UN science report to provide stark climate warning
IEA bans sale of sub-standard gold in Afghanistan
Australian police arrest former soldier for alleged war crime in Afghanistan
Customs duties on essential food items drops by up to 70%
North Korea’s Kim calls for nuclear attack readiness against U.S., South Korea
Iran and China envoys discuss ways to enhance stability in Afghanistan
Fresh earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border two weeks after disaster
United States to provide $100 million more for Turkey, Syria quake aid
Iran launches new private airline despite aviation sanctions
AFPL: Zaher Asad FC 2-1 Zaitoon FC; Saadat Nimroz 12-5 Shams FC
Tahawol: Barring officials from hiring their sons discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Iran diplomatic relations discussed
Tahawol: UNAMA’s extension to Afghanistan mission discussed
Saar: Work and education rights of Afghan women discussed
Tahawol: Delegation of UAE clerics’ trip to Kabul discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Human Rights Watch says over 2,000 Afghan evacuees in detention in UAE
-
Latest News4 days ago
26 Afghan prisoners return home from Pakistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
McCaul claims State Department is still misleading public over troop withdrawal
-
Regional5 days ago
Turkey floods kill 5 in earthquake-affected provinces
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Future NASA moonwalkers to sport sleeker spacesuits
-
Regional3 days ago
Fire kills 10 members of family in Pakistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Former Afghan government official calls for intra-Afghan talks
-
Sport5 days ago
Bangladesh U19s levels ODI series 1-1 against Afghanistan U19s