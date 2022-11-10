Latest News
IEA calls on Pakistan to stop mistreating Afghan refugees
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has called on Pakistan to stop mistreating Afghan refugees and to uphold international laws pertaining to refugees.
In an announcement on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that despite efforts by the Afghan embassy in Pakistan to solve the problem, the challenges of Afghan refugees in Pakistan continue.
“To solve the problems, the Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan, the embassy and the consulate of the country in Pakistan have tried together, but unfortunately, despite the requests, this problem has not been resolved,” said Zia Ahmad Takal, the deputy spokesman for the Foreign Ministry.
“The Foreign Ministry has always asked the Pakistani officials through the diplomatic means to respect the rights of Afghan refugees and to prohibit the police of that country from mistreating Afghans living and traveling there and to do good to Afghans as Muslim neighbors.”
According to reports, at least three million Afghan refugees are currently living in Pakistan.
The Pakistani authorities had previously said that the Afghan immigrants were arrested for entering and staying illegally in Pakistan and will be detained until a court has made a ruling.
A number of political experts meanwhile said that the persecution of Afghan immigrants by Pakistani forces is against international laws of migration, insisting the problem must be solved through diplomatic means.
“Pakistan’s behavior towards Afghan nationals is condemnable and the country’s ambassador should be summoned to discuss all aspects of this problem,” said Tariq Farhadi, a political expert.
This comes after reports emerged this week of the arrest of about 1,200 Afghan immigrants, including women and children, by the Pakistani police.
IEA encourages Kabul residents to install CCTV cameras at their homes
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has asked Kabul residents to install CCTV cameras in their homes in a bid to improve the security situation in the city.
In an interview with RTA on Thursday, the Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said that the purpose of the move is to improve the security situation in the city.
Zadran said that they have launched a campaign in cooperation with lawyers, imams of mosques and influential people in different neighborhoods of Kabul city and so far over 2,000 cameras have been installed in Kabul city’s PD15.
According to him, houses, buildings and parks should all install CCTV cameras to prove cooperation by the people in providing security in a real way.
The IEA meanwhile has stated that this campaign is not mandatory for everyone but those who have the financial ability to install them can do so.
At least 64 children killed in Afghanistan by UK military forces
Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) reported this week that the UK government has paid out for the deaths of at least four times as many Afghan children than it has previously admitted to.
The UK government has in the past publicly admitted to paying compensation for 16 children, but an AOAV study, following Freedom of Information requests, found that Britain had in fact paid for 64 children.
All were killed in fighting involving UK forces between 2006 and 2014 and an amount of on average just £1,656 ($1,880) was paid out in compensation.
Airstrikes and being caught in crossfire were among the most common causes of death that were listed.
AOAV believes the number of recorded civilian deaths caused by British forces is likely to be an underestimate.
Of those deaths that have been recorded, the actual number of children killed could actually be as high as 135, because some of the fatalities are described in Ministry of Defence (MoD) documents merely as sons and daughters – with ages and circumstances of deaths not always included, the report stated.
AOAV says it is possible some of those 135 were adults, but the likelihood of them having been under 18 is high because of the very young average age in Afghanistan.
But Iain Overton, director of charity AOAV, criticized the lack of transparency over the deaths – with it having taken researchers years to obtain the information from the MoD.
Human rights groups and charities have repeatedly criticized both the US and UK over the way they investigate and report civilian casualties in military operations.
US envoy visits Pakistan to ‘learn more about’ Afghan refugee situation
US Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan Karen Decker visited Pakistan this week to assess the situation for Afghans in the country.
The US official for Afghanistan, who works from Doha, Qatar, visited Pakistan as part of her “listening tour”, according to a series of tweets she posted on Twitter on Tuesday.
“Look forward to learning more about the situation for Afghans in Pakistan & meeting the people & groups working together here to support Afghans and Afghanistan,” she said.
This comes after reports emerged this week of the arrest of more than 1,000 Afghan refugees in Pakistan.
The IEA said it will hold discussions with Pakistani officials regarding the issue.
Former president Hamid Karzai meanwhile said in response to the reports that he was deeply concerned about the issue and called on Islamabad to treat Afghan refugees according to international standards and human rights.
However, reports indicate that the Pakistani police released about 30 Afghan immigrants after investigations on Monday.
According to Pakistani authorities, these immigrants had entered Pakistan illegally and without documents.
