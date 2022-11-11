Latest News
Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan meets Muttaqi in Kabul
Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan, Obaid ur Rehman Nizamani, met with the Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul on Thursday.
In a series of tweets Thursday night, the deputy spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Zia Ahmad Takal said that in the meeting Muttaqi discussed the recent mistreatment of Afghan refugees by Pakistani police officers and said that such behavior is not in the interest of either country.
Nizamani meanwhile said that Afghanistan and Pakistan are two neighboring Muslim counties with a common interest in terms of religion, culture and economies.
The Pakistani Chargé d’Affaires said that he would do what he can to support Afghanistan.
Latest News
SCO head raises concerns about regional security ‘spreading from Afghanistan’
The head of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) counter-terrorism unit Evgeniy Sysoev raised concerns this week of what he said was a deteriorating situation in Afghanistan which could increase the risk of instability in the region.
Addressing a meeting in Tashkent on Wednesday, titled “Modern Security: Challenges and Solutions”, he said: “The worsening situation in Afghanistan increases the risk of instability in the entire region, especially in Central Asia.”
According to IRNA news agency, Sysoev said there is a possibility of instability spreading from Afghanistan to the countries of the Commonwealth of Nations (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
He added: “The worsening socio-economic situation, the mass exodus of Afghans abroad, the growing ethnic conflicts, the increase in cross-border crimes and drug trafficking, multiply the risk of destabilizing the situation in Central Asia.”
This comes after India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Tuesday the world should not forget the situation in Afghanistan, including the threat from terrorists operating on Afghan soil.
Meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Jaishankar said: “It is legitimate that the international community, especially the neighbours, today work together to ensure that there is no terrorism threat that comes out of Afghanistan.”
Latest News
IEA calls on Pakistan to stop mistreating Afghan refugees
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has called on Pakistan to stop mistreating Afghan refugees and to uphold international laws pertaining to refugees.
In an announcement on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that despite efforts by the Afghan embassy in Pakistan to solve the problem, the challenges of Afghan refugees in Pakistan continue.
“To solve the problems, the Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan, the embassy and the consulate of the country in Pakistan have tried together, but unfortunately, despite the requests, this problem has not been resolved,” said Zia Ahmad Takal, the deputy spokesman for the Foreign Ministry.
“The Foreign Ministry has always asked the Pakistani officials through the diplomatic means to respect the rights of Afghan refugees and to prohibit the police of that country from mistreating Afghans living and traveling there and to do good to Afghans as Muslim neighbors.”
According to reports, at least three million Afghan refugees are currently living in Pakistan.
The Pakistani authorities had previously said that the Afghan immigrants were arrested for entering and staying illegally in Pakistan and will be detained until a court has made a ruling.
A number of political experts meanwhile said that the persecution of Afghan immigrants by Pakistani forces is against international laws of migration, insisting the problem must be solved through diplomatic means.
“Pakistan’s behavior towards Afghan nationals is condemnable and the country’s ambassador should be summoned to discuss all aspects of this problem,” said Tariq Farhadi, a political expert.
This comes after reports emerged this week of the arrest of about 1,200 Afghan immigrants, including women and children, by the Pakistani police.
Latest News
IEA encourages Kabul residents to install CCTV cameras at their homes
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has asked Kabul residents to install CCTV cameras in their homes in a bid to improve the security situation in the city.
In an interview with RTA on Thursday, the Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said that the purpose of the move is to improve the security situation in the city.
Zadran said that they have launched a campaign in cooperation with lawyers, imams of mosques and influential people in different neighborhoods of Kabul city and so far over 2,000 cameras have been installed in Kabul city’s PD15.
According to him, houses, buildings and parks should all install CCTV cameras to prove cooperation by the people in providing security in a real way.
The IEA meanwhile has stated that this campaign is not mandatory for everyone but those who have the financial ability to install them can do so.
SCO head raises concerns about regional security ‘spreading from Afghanistan’
Ukrainian forces advance in south, retake 12 settlements – army chief
Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan meets Muttaqi in Kabul
Iran says it has built hypersonic ballistic missile
IEA calls on Pakistan to stop mistreating Afghan refugees
Trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan increases by 66% in past year
Tahawol: Efforts on expanding IEA’s diplomatic ties discussed
Tahawol: Efforts to launch major regional projects discussed
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
Everything you need to know about the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022
Tahawol: UK’s war crimes in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan political situation discussed
Tahawol: India-Russia talks on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Tahawol: Turmoil in Iran discussed
Trending
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Closest known black hole to Earth spotted by astronomers
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA rejects Kabulov’s claims of Daesh threat in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Balkh commerce department to establish permanent carpet expo
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan’s export volume at $1.85 billion for past 7 months
-
Latest News4 days ago
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Badakhshan province
-
Sport4 days ago
Excitement grows over possible India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA unveils Mullah Omar’s grave in Zabul
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Pakistan’s PM tells EU chief unity is essential to combating climate change effects