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IEA deputy minister of industry arrives in China to attend China–Eurasia Expo 2026
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce announced on Wednesday that Shahabuddin Saqib, deputy minister of Industry and Commerce, has arrived in China at the head of a high-level delegation to participate in the China–Eurasia Expo 2026.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry said the visit is taking place at the official invitation of the Chinese government.
According to the statement, the China–Eurasia Expo 2026 will be held from June 25 to 29, 2026, in Urumqi, the capital of China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.
The visit aims to expand trade and economic relations, showcase Afghanistan’s investment opportunities, attract foreign investment, and strengthen economic cooperation between Afghanistan and countries in the region.
The expo is considered one of the region’s largest economic and trade events and has been held annually in Urumqi, China, since 2011.
Latest News
Pakistani rights activist Mahrang Baloch sentenced to life in prison
A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has sentenced prominent civil rights activist Mahrang Baloch and an associate to life in prison over the killing of a paramilitary soldier during a July 2024 protest, Reuters reported.
Baloch’s lawyer said he would appeal against the verdict.
Baloch, who has been detained since March 2025, has been a vocal opponent of enforced disappearances and alleged human rights violations in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, where ethnic separatists have waged a decades-long insurgency.
Human rights activists have criticised the trial, in which the accused were asked to appear via video link from prison but instead boycotted proceedings.
They said the life sentences against Baloch and Sibghatullah, another leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) advocacy group, could further erode trust in the state.
Balochistan government officials said the verdict announced on Monday followed a fair trial and proved its position that protesters who use violence and target state officials can be prosecuted as terrorists.
Sarfaraz Bugti, the chief minister of Balochistan province, said justice had been served for Sepoy Shabbir Baloch, who was killed by protesters while on duty in the port city of Gwadar.
“Those who take the law into their own hands under the guise of peaceful protest, promote violence, and target state officials are in fact facilitators of terrorism,” Bugti said.
The Quetta anti-terrorism court said it found Baloch and Sibghatullah guilty of murder and terrorism-related offences.
The court said Baloch had incited protesters to attack paramilitary personnel deployed at the protest and that eyewitness and medical evidence supported the prosecution case.
BYC organiser Lala Abdul Baloch called it a “faceless” trial and warned more Baloch youth would likely choose resistance.
“When you close access to the corridors of justice then more people will rise up against the state,” he said, adding the group has called a province-wide strike to protest the court’s decision.
Baloch’s lawyer, Israr Jattak, said on Wednesday the verdict would be challenged in the Balochistan High Court.
International Sports
Knockout picture begins to take shape at FIFA World Cup 2026
The race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stages is intensifying as several teams have already secured their places in the Round of 32, while others face must-win matches in the final round of group-stage action.
Hosts Mexico, the United States, Germany, Argentina, France and Norway have all booked their spots in the knockout rounds after strong performances in the opening matches of the tournament. Meanwhile, Haiti, Türkiye, Tunisia, Jordan and Panama have been eliminated from contention.
Mexico have already wrapped up top spot in Group A and will enter the knockout phase as one of the tournament’s early success stories. The United States have also impressed, winning Group D after victories over Paraguay and Australia. Germany sealed first place in Group E with a dramatic comeback victory over Ivory Coast, while Argentina secured Group J thanks to Lionel Messi’s record-breaking brace against Austria.
Several groups remain wide open heading into the final matchday. In Group B, Canada and Switzerland are level on four points and will battle for first place, while Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar face elimination if they fail to win. Group C also remains tightly contested, with Brazil leading Morocco on goal difference and Scotland still in the hunt for automatic qualification.
One of the most intriguing groups is Group H, where Spain, Cape Verde, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia all still have realistic hopes of advancing. Spain are favourites to finish top, but Cape Verde’s impressive performances have kept them firmly in contention for a historic place in the knockout rounds.
The expanded 48-team tournament has introduced a new Round of 32 format, allowing the eight best third-placed teams from the 12 groups to advance. As a result, even teams that fail to finish in the top two of their groups may still qualify, making every goal and every point crucial in the final standings.
The knockout bracket is also beginning to take shape. Mexico, Germany, the United States and Argentina already know they will face either runners-up or qualifying third-placed teams from other groups, with several potential blockbuster matchups looming.
With the final group-stage fixtures set to be played over the coming days, nations across the globe will be watching closely as the battle for a place in the World Cup knockout rounds reaches its decisive stage.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s SCO participation blocked over one member’s objection, Kabulov says
Kabulov did not name any specific country, stating only that one member state is preventing Afghanistan’s full integration into the organization. However, the report notes that experts believe Pakistan is the country most likely to be behind the objection, particularly given ongoing tensions between Kabul and Islamabad.
Afghanistan is unable to fully participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) due to objections from one of the organization’s member states, according to Russian Presidential Special Envoy Zamir Kabulov.
Kabulov told Izvestia newspaper that Afghanistan remains formally an SCO observer, but its participation in the organization’s work has been largely frozen since the Islamic Emirate came to power. He said full participation requires consensus among all SCO members, and that such agreement has not yet been reached.
Kabulov did not name any specific country, stating only that one member state is preventing Afghanistan’s full integration into the organization. However, the report notes that experts believe Pakistan is the country most likely to be behind the objection, particularly given ongoing tensions between Kabul and Islamabad.
The Izvestia report highlights that relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have deteriorated in recent years, including cross-Durand Line clashes and mutual accusations over militant activity. These tensions are seen as a key factor complicating regional cooperation within the SCO framework.
The article also notes that the SCO continues to face structural challenges, including unclear membership categories such as observers and dialogue partners, which have created bureaucratic delays and complications. As a result, Afghanistan remains in a “limbo” status within the organization.
Kabulov added that Russia is attempting to help stabilize the situation, and said representatives of the Islamic Emirate are expected to participate in upcoming meetings of the Moscow Format on Afghanistan.
The report concludes that while SCO members cooperate on regional security issues, the organization’s consensus-based structure limits its ability to resolve internal disputes or fully integrate Afghanistan at this stage.
Tahawol: Efforts to eliminate drugs across Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Brussels meeting and discussion on Afghan refugees discussed
IEA deputy minister of industry arrives in China to attend China–Eurasia Expo 2026
Pakistani rights activist Mahrang Baloch sentenced to life in prison
Serbian Dejan Dedovic appointed head coach of Afghanistan national futsal team
Norway’s Viking-inspired World Cup team photo goes viral
Afghanistan announce squad for India series
Afghanistan, Russia sign military cooperation agreement
Afghanistan expands oil production as investment in Amu Darya fields grows
TAPI project advances in Afghanistan as 84kms of pipeline laid
Tahawol: Efforts to eliminate drugs across Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Brussels meeting and discussion on Afghan refugees discussed
Tahawol: Central Asia, European Union and Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Islamic Emirate delegation’s trip to Brussels discussed
Tahawol: Iran-US talks make encouraging progress
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