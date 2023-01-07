IEA energy minister travels to Turkey

(Last Updated On: January 6, 2023)

Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), condemning UK Prince Harry’s statement on killing people during his mission in Afghanistan, said that those who were killed were not “chess pieces” but they were humans.

In his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex has said that he killed 25 people during his second tour in Afghanistan and that he didn’t see them as human beings but as “chess pieces,” according to British media reports.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Haqqani said that those killed had families who were waiting for their return.

He called Prince Harry killer of Afghans.

“Among the killers of Afghans, not many have your decency to reveal their conscience and confess to their war crimes,” Haqqani said.

In his autobiography, Harry also said that his six missions as an Apache helicopter pilot resulted in the “taking of human lives,” which he said he is neither proud nor ashamed of.

He also stated that he didn’t think of those he killed while fighting the IEA as “people.”

Haqqani told Harry: “The truth is what you’ve said; Our innocent people were chess pieces to your soldiers, military and political leaders. Still, you were defeated in that ‘game’ of white & black ‘square’”.

Harry has never before disclosed the number of people he killed in combat.

Haqqani, while criticizing the International Criminal Court (ICC) and human rights activists, called them “deaf and blind.”

“I don’t expect that the ICC will summon you or the human rights activists will condemn you, because they are deaf and blind for you. But hopefully these atrocities will be remembered in the history of humanity,” Haqqani said.

The US-led foreign forces withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021 after 20 years of military occupation that left tens of thousands of people dead, mostly civilians.

In the already controversial book to be published on January 10, Harry talked for the first time about the number of IEA fighters he killed during his service.

The much-anticipated book was due for publication on January 10 but was released early – in Spain on Thursday.

A British Army Major has meanwhile said that Prince Harry has put the security of the Royal Family at risk with his boast about killing 25 people in Afghanistan.

Chris Hunter said: “The first thing that springs to mind was just how poorly judged his comments were and how embarrassing really. It was very much a betrayal as well. All of us in the army swear an oath of allegiance to the monarch, to her heirs and successors. Not only has he betrayed that oath as an army officer but it is actually his own family as well, and to do so for money, it is just truly sad. Very disappointing.”

Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of IEA, also condemned Harry’s remarks.

Karimi said on Twitter: “Unfortunately, the Western world, which claims to be defenders of human rights, has in practice got such an attitude at a high level. Afghans as independent and Muslim people will never forget the atrocities of the occupiers.”

Many social media users and IEA members have started a campaign with the hashtag “#HarryWarCriminal” in reaction to his autobiography where he speaks about killing of 25 IEA forces in Afghanistan and that he didn’t see them as human beings but as “chess pieces”.

Meanwhile, Harry’s remarks were widely condemned on social media.

Mick Wallace, member of the European Parliament said: “Given that the #US #NATO War on #Afghanistan was totally illegal and destroyed the lives of millions of innocent people, how come there’s no call from Mainstream Media + Politicians to have this despicable individual Prince Harry tried for War Crimes…?”

Nile Gardiner, Foreign policy analyst. Former aide to Margaret Thatcher, said: “Prince Harry has destroyed himself, his reputation and any remaining goodwill that existed before the publication of his book. He has become a pariah to the British people, and will likely end up in exile with the massively destructive Meghan Markle in their California mansion.”

Marc Owen Jones, Associate Professor at Hamad Bin Khalifa University said: “How can anyone be so callous? “My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” he wrote’”