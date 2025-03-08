Latest News
IEA renews contract with Uzbekistan for maintenance of Hairatan railway
The Ministry of Public Works announced on Saturday that the contract for the operation and maintenance of the Hairatan–Mazar-e-Sharif railway has been extended between the ministry’s technical delegation and the Railway Administration of Uzbekistan.
The ministry in a statement stated that its technical delegation traveled to Uzbekistan last week to review bilateral cooperation and develop the railway network of Hairatan Port.
The statement added that the negotiations between the technical delegation and the Railway Administration of Uzbekistan resulted in the extension of the contract for operating the railway line.
The statement stated that Sogdiana Trans Company, which was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the route, will continue its work under the new agreement after the expiration of the previous contract.
Following the official signing of the agreement, the contract for the operation and maintenance of the Hairatan Railway will be extended for a specified period.
Hairatan Port is one of Afghanistan’s most critical trade gateways, connected to Uzbekistan’s railway network via rail.
Mujahid says IEA’s priority is protecting women’s ‘dignity, honor and sharia rights’
“All manifestations of violence and mistreatment against women have been effectively curtailed. No individual possesses the authority to infringe upon women’s rights or regard them with disdain,” said Mujahid.
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid says safeguarding the “dignity, honor and Sharia rights of women” is a priority for the Islamic Emirate.
Mujahid made these remarks in a statement Saturday on his X account, marking March 8th, International Women’s Day.
According to Mujahid, Afghan women now live in complete physical and psychological security, and all forms of violence against women have been prevented.
“All manifestations of violence and mistreatment against women have been effectively curtailed. No individual possesses the authority to infringe upon women’s rights or regard them with disdain,” he said.
Mujahid stressed: “It is incumbent upon the judicial bodies of the Islamic Emirate, alongside other pertinent institutions, to exert their utmost efforts in the protection of women’s rights, guarantee their autonomy in marital decisions, uphold their entitlements to dowry and inheritance, and ensure comprehensive oversight of their legal protections.”
“All fundamental rights afforded to Afghan women have been safeguarded in strict accordance with Islamic Sharia law, as well as the cultural and traditional frameworks of Afghan society. Nonetheless, it is imperative to acknowledge that the discourse on Afghan women’s rights is situated within the specific context of an Islamic and Afghan society, which exhibits distinct divergences from Western societies and their cultural paradigms. Such distinctions must be duly considered in any evaluative discourse,” he added.
Meanwhile, on International Women’s Day, the United Nations in Afghanistan also on Saturday called for the IEA to lift restrictions, which it said, continue to strip women and girls of their fundamental rights.
It also called on Member States to translate solidarity into action—by amplifying Afghan women’s voices, supporting their leadership, and investing in their resilience and future.
This year’s theme, “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment”, is a stark reminder of the reality in Afghanistan, where women and girls face systematic exclusion from education, employment, and public life. These restrictions are not only violations of human rights but also barriers to Afghanistan’s progress, deepening poverty and isolation for millions, UNAMA said in a statement.
Border clashes in Torkham have displaced about 1,500 families
Nangarhar refugee’s department has reported that recent border clashes in Torkham have displaced about 1,500 families.
According to the department, the displaced families have been relocated to a camp in Lal Pur district of Nangarhar province.
Zahidullah Zahid, the financial and administrative officer of the department, stated, “About 400 families are currently in the camp, where we have provided shelter. Most of the remaining displaced are staying with their relatives living in this area.”
Meanwhile, the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed bread, dates, and cooked meat and rice to these families.
“Each family received 12 kilograms of dates, 10 loaves of bread, and 5 parcels of cooked meat and rice,” said Fazl Rahman Fayaz, head of the Afghan Red Crescent in Nangarhar.
Displaced families, who lost their homes and livelihoods due to the clashes, expressed gratitude for the aid but urged the government to address their uncertain future.
Local authorities in Nangarhar also confirmed that the situation in Torkham remains critical, with the border crossing closed for the 15th consecutive day.
UN calls for urgent investment in Afghan women and girls
On International Women’s Day, the United Nations in Afghanistan on Saturday called for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to lift restrictions, which it said, continue to strip women and girls of their fundamental rights. It also called on Member States to translate solidarity into action—by amplifying Afghan women’s voices, supporting their leadership, and investing in their resilience and future.
This year’s theme, “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment”, is a stark reminder of the reality in Afghanistan, where women and girls face systematic exclusion from education, employment, and public life. These restrictions are not only violations of human rights but also barriers to Afghanistan’s progress, deepening poverty and isolation for millions, UNAMA said in a statement.
“Despite extraordinary challenges, Afghan women continue to lead, build, and support their communities. They provide life-saving health and protection services, run businesses and civil society organizations, and advocate tirelessly for their rights. Placing them at the center of solutions to current and emerging challenges is essential. Restoring their rights to learn and work would transform their lives, communities, and Afghanistan’s future for the benefit of all.” said Roza Otunbayeva, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).
“The United Nations in Afghanistan stands in full solidarity with the women and girls of Afghanistan and is united in condemning the progressive erasure of women and girls from public life. We will continue to do everything in our power to invest in the resilience and leadership of Afghan women and girls, who are the key to a prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan,” Otunbayeva said.
Afghan women have made their demands to the international community clear. These include to advocate for the restoration of their rights and freedoms and to keep their situation on the global agenda; ensure their representation at every table where decisions about their country’s future are being made; sustain critical funding for services and life-saving assistance; and invest in programmes that support women’s leadership and economic empowerment, according to UNAMA.
“We cannot accept a future for Afghan women and girls that we would never tolerate for women anywhere else. Our response to their erasure from public life is a test of our commitment to women and girls everywhere. We must stand with Afghan women as if our own lives depend on it. Because they do.” said Alison Davidian, Special Representative for UN Women Afghanistan.
“The UN has stayed and delivered in Afghanistan and will continue to do so, working alongside its partners to safeguard the rights of all Afghans,” Davidian said.
The United Nations has repeatedly called on the Islamic Emirate to lift the restrictions on women and girls, but the Islamic Emirate has said that the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan are protected according to Sharia.
