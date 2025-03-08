IEA renews contract with Uzbekistan for maintenance of Hairatan railway

(Last Updated On: )

The Ministry of Public Works announced on Saturday that the contract for the operation and maintenance of the Hairatan–Mazar-e-Sharif railway has been extended between the ministry’s technical delegation and the Railway Administration of Uzbekistan.

The ministry in a statement stated that its technical delegation traveled to Uzbekistan last week to review bilateral cooperation and develop the railway network of Hairatan Port.

The statement added that the negotiations between the technical delegation and the Railway Administration of Uzbekistan resulted in the extension of the contract for operating the railway line.

The statement stated that Sogdiana Trans Company, which was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the route, will continue its work under the new agreement after the expiration of the previous contract.

Following the official signing of the agreement, the contract for the operation and maintenance of the Hairatan Railway will be extended for a specified period.

Hairatan Port is one of Afghanistan’s most critical trade gateways, connected to Uzbekistan’s railway network via rail.