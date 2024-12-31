IEA seeks no enmity or war with anyone: Deputy PM Kabir

The Ministry of Energy and Water announced on Tuesday that the Shah wa Arus dam project in Kabul's Shakardara district has officially been inaugurated.

The ceremony, attended by senior officials from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), marks a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to improve water management and provide sustainable resources for its citizens.

The dam, valued at approximately $53 million, was constructed by the Ministry of Energy and Water with the dual objectives of enhancing water management and supplying drinking water to Kabul's residents. The project is seen as a critical step in addressing the capital's water scarcity challenges.

Several high-ranking IEA officials attended the inauguration ceremony, including Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs; Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs; Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs; and Abdul Latif Mansour, Acting Minister of Energy and Water.

Baradar emphasized the critical importance of water management, highlighting that it is a key priority for the Islamic Emirate. He stressed that the effective management of water resources and the development of energy infrastructure are crucial for the country’s future prosperity.

In his speech, Baradar underscored the growing value of water as a key economic asset in global politics, stating, "Water is increasingly recognized as a vital economic factor in international relations. In some countries, its value exceeds that of oil and precious minerals."

He also acknowledged Afghanistan's challenges due to years of conflict and limited investment in water infrastructure. "Unfortunately, due to the wars and various internal and external factors, Afghanistan has not made the necessary investments in managing this precious resource," Baradar explained. "As a result, seasonal rains and climate change have led to frequent flooding, causing significant damage and loss of life."

Mawlawi Abdul Kabir described the completion of the Shah wa Arus dam as a clear demonstration of the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to the nation’s development. He called the project a symbol of the IEA's determination to promote prosperity and improve the lives of Afghan citizens.

Abdul Salam Hanafi also praised the dam’s completion, calling it a significant step forward in the country’s water management efforts. "This project reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring the sustainable use of water resources for the benefit of the people," he said.

Abdul Latif Mansour, the Acting Minister of Energy and Water, further highlighted the broader vision for Afghanistan’s water and energy sectors. He noted that the leadership of the IEA has already approved plans for four additional major dam projects, including the Lalander Shatoot Dam, which is set to begin construction next year.

The Shah wa Arus dam stands at a height of 77 meters and has the capacity to regulate 30 million cubic meters of water annually. This will allow for the irrigation of 2,700 to 3,500 hectares of agricultural land and provide 5 million cubic meters of drinking water for Kabul. The dam is also capable of generating 1.2 megawatts of electricity, further contributing to Afghanistan's energy needs.

This project is expected to have a far-reaching impact on both the environment and the livelihoods of thousands of Afghan families, particularly in the areas of agriculture and clean water access.