South Korea pledges $5 million to support vulnerable families in Afghanistan

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Afghanistan has announced the receipt of a $5 million donation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea.

This contribution will enable WFP to provide urgent food assistance to vulnerable families, support maternal nutrition, supply daily school snacks for children, and bolster livelihoods and resilience activities in rural communities.

The donation arrives at a critical juncture in Afghanistan, where one-third of the population—around 15 million people—are projected to face severe food insecurity during the challenging winter months.

“Winter in Afghanistan is unforgiving. With no work and no food, families face the impossible choice between heating their homes or feeding their children,” said Moon Sung-hwan, Chargé d'affaires of the Republic of Korea to Afghanistan. “Currently, one-third of Afghanistan's population—nearly 15 million people—are going hungry and need food assistance to survive. The Republic of Korea stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and remains committed to supporting families most in need.”

The $5 million contribution will enable WFP to assist nearly 37,000 food-insecure individuals with 2,000 metric tons of fortified wheat flour, vegetable oil, pulses, and salt. Over 46,000 malnourished mothers will receive specialized nutritious food to prevent malnutrition, and nearly 47,000 primary school children will benefit from daily, nutritious snacks as part of WFP’s school feeding programme. Additionally, the funding will support over 860 families in activities that aim to improve livelihoods and enhance community resilience against climate-related shocks.

“Afghanistan remains one of the world’s most severe hunger hotspots, and the outlook for many families is grim,” said Hsiao-Wei Lee, WFP Country Director in Afghanistan. “The rising rates of malnutrition present a dire situation, with nearly 3.5 million children and 1.2 million mothers expected to become malnourished in the coming year. It is thanks to the generous investments of partners like the Republic of Korea that we are able to reach women and children with critical assistance.”

The Republic of Korea has been a consistent supporter of WFP’s efforts in Afghanistan, contributing a total of $36 million over the past five years. This places Korea among WFP’s top ten donors for Afghanistan, reinforcing its strong commitment to humanitarian assistance in the country.

As Afghanistan grapples with widespread food insecurity, the ongoing support from international partners such as the Republic of Korea plays a crucial role in providing life-saving aid to those in desperate need.