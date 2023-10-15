Connect with us

IEA to join China’s Belt and Road forum

October 15, 2023

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will attend China’s Belt and Road Forum next week, Reuters reported on Saturday.

IEA officials and ministers have at times travelled to regional meetings, mostly those focussed on Afghanistan, but the Belt and Road Forum is among the highest-profile multilateral summits it has been invited to attend, according to Reuters.

The forum in Beijing on Tuesday and Wednesday marks the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s ambitious global infrastructure and energy initiative, billed as recreating the ancient Silk Road to boost global trade.

The IEA’s acting minister for commerce and industry, Nooruddin Azizi, will travel to Beijing in the coming days, ministry spokesman Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad told Reuters.

“He will attend and will invite large investors” to Afghanistan, he said.

China has been in talks with the Taliban over plans, begun under the previous foreign-backed government, over a possible huge copper mine in eastern Afghanistan.

Azizi will continue discussions in Beijing on plans to build a road through the Wakhan corridor, a thin, mountainous strip in northern Afghanistan, to provide direct access to China, Akhundzada said.

Officials from China, the IEA and neighbouring Pakistan said in May they would like Belt and Road to include Afghanistan and for the flagship China Pakistan Economic Corridor to be extended across the border to Afghanistan.

IEA meets with Iranian foreign affairs officials to discuss migrant and students issues

October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said in a statement Saturday that the 4th meeting of the Consular Affairs Commission between the Islamic Emirate and Iran was held on the 17th and 18th of this solar month at the headquarters of Tehran’s foreign ministry.

According to the statement, participants at the meeting discussed challenges of Afghan migrants and students, the process of transferring prisoners, preventing the kidnapping and smuggling of Afghan citizens, and increasing the number of Afghan diplomats in order to provide better consular services.

The ministry added that the parties in this meeting emphasized the need for the creation of a committee for better coordination and solving challenges.

Two more strong earthquakes jolt Herat

October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023

Two strong earthquakes struck Afghanistan’s western Herat province on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey reported.

The first quake measuring a magnitude of 6.3 happened at 08:06 a.m. (local time) and the second one of magnitude 5.4 struck at 08:26 a.m. (local time).

More than 90 injured people were shifted to Herat’s main hospital after today’s earthquake, medics said.

Multiple earthquakes struck in the western province of Herat on 7th and 11th October, destroying entire villages.

 

UAE sends 53 tons aid for Herat earthquake victims

October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday sent two aircraft carrying 53 tons of relief aid to support the people affected by the earthquake in Herat.

The shipment includes food parcels and 500 tents, UAE’s foreign ministry said in a statement.    

“For the fifth consecutive day, the UAE humanitarian air bridge continues to provide supplies to meet the basic needs of the people of Afghanistan,” Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations Affairs, said, noting that five aircraft have been sent to date carrying a total of 140 tons.

He added that the UAE’s efforts are ongoing to alleviate the suffering caused by the earthquake, which resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries and serious damage to infrastructure.

Al Shamsi stressed that the UAE is making tireless efforts to stand by the people of Afghanistan and provide humanitarian support.

