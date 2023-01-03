IEA wants good relations with all countries, including Pakistan: Mujahid

(Last Updated On: January 3, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday that the IEA wants good relations with all neighboring countries, including Pakistan, and that the spate of “false” statements by Pakistani officials is regrettable.

This was in response to recent remarks and a statement by Pakistani officials over the use of Afghan soil by militants against Pakistan.

In a newsletter published on Tuesday, Zabihullah Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate is determined to not allow Afghanistan’s soil to be used to pose threats to other countries including Pakistan.

“We are committed to this purpose, but the Pakistani side is also responsible for trying to resolve the situation, refraining from baseless allegations and provocative thoughts because it creates mistrust,” said Mujahid.

According to the newsletter, the Islamic Emirate values peace and stability in the country and wants stability for the entire region and continues its efforts for this purpose.

On Monday, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said in an interview with Geo News that the Islamic Emirate has agreed that Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan, but according to him, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is planning their attacks against Pakistan from inside Afghanistan.