Latest News
IEA wants good relations with all countries, including Pakistan: Mujahid
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday that the IEA wants good relations with all neighboring countries, including Pakistan, and that the spate of “false” statements by Pakistani officials is regrettable.
This was in response to recent remarks and a statement by Pakistani officials over the use of Afghan soil by militants against Pakistan.
In a newsletter published on Tuesday, Zabihullah Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate is determined to not allow Afghanistan’s soil to be used to pose threats to other countries including Pakistan.
“We are committed to this purpose, but the Pakistani side is also responsible for trying to resolve the situation, refraining from baseless allegations and provocative thoughts because it creates mistrust,” said Mujahid.
According to the newsletter, the Islamic Emirate values peace and stability in the country and wants stability for the entire region and continues its efforts for this purpose.
On Monday, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said in an interview with Geo News that the Islamic Emirate has agreed that Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan, but according to him, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is planning their attacks against Pakistan from inside Afghanistan.
Kabul police foil kidnapping, rescue businessman
Police forces foiled a kidnapping when they gunned down four kidnappers in Kabul city late on Monday, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said Tuesday.
“A group of kidnappers, were attempting to kidnap a businessman from Taimani area of Kabul city, but police gunned down the kidnappers and rescued the businessman,” Zadran tweeted.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has vowed to crack down on criminals and illegal activities, including kidnapping, drug trafficking, armed robbery and militancy in the country.
UN delegation meets with Haqqani over ban on female aid workers
The United Nations said its envoy to Afghanistan had pressed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) rulers Monday to reverse bans on work and education for women and girls to prevent further isolation of the crisis-ridden country.
Markus Potzel, the acting head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), conveyed the international community’s call in a meeting in Kabul with IEA’s Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani.
“The ban on Afghan women aid workers will deepen the humanitarian crisis creating greater economic misery and further Afghanistan’s isolation,” UNAMA tweeted after the meeting.
Haqqani’s office confirmed in a post-meeting statement that Potzel shared his concerns about the education of girls and the imposition of other restrictions.
“Efforts are being made to solve the problems,” and that “a reasonable and permanent solution is being worked on which is compatible with Sharia rules and the culture of our people,” Haqqani was quoted as telling the UN delegation.
The restriction on women aid workers has prompted the U.N. to temporarily halt some “time-critical” programs, and several of the largest foreign NGOs have suspended their operations, saying they cannot reach the millions of children, women and men in need of assistance without female staff.
Pakistan’s NSC meets to discuss growing threat of terrorism
Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) on Monday said no country will be allowed to provide sanctuaries to terrorists, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), that pose a threat to Pakistan.
According to a statement issued at the end of a two-day NSC meeting, the committee said: “Pakistan’s security is uncompromisable and the full writ of the state will be maintained on every inch of Pakistan’s territory.”
While the statement did not name Afghanistan directly, Pakistani media reported that the warning was aimed at the Islamic Emirate.
“No country will be allowed to provide sanctuaries and facilitation to terrorists and Pakistan reserves all rights in that respect to safeguard her people,” the NSC statement read.
The meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by key ministers, services chiefs, and top intelligence officials, was called to discuss the surge in terrorist attacks and the deepening economic crisis in Pakistan.
Most of the attacks have been carried out by the TTP, which Pakistan claims enjoys safe havens and freedom to operate in Afghanistan.
The increase in border incidents involving Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces was also discussed at the forum.
A few days ago Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, implied in a TV interview, that Pakistan was planning strikes against TTP hideouts in Afghanistan if IEA authorities failed to act against the group and hand over the TTP leaders and fighters living there.
On Monday, the IEA’s defense ministry said in a statement that Sanaullah’s words were “provocative and baseless,” and that Afghanistan was “ready to defend its territorial integrity and independence”.
