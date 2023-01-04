Latest News
IEA court to rule on validity of media licenses
The Ministry of Information and Culture of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said a court decision will be made on Thursday regarding the validity of licenses of a number of media outlets.
However, Abdulhaq Emad, head of the publication department of the Ministry of Information and Culture, rejected reports that the court decision will be made in the absence of ten media managers.
“Some biased media have written in my words that the court is making a decision against the managers of ten media in absentia. This is completely wrong,” Emad tweeted.
“The truth is that for a year we have been receiving complaints about several small media outlets that broadcast against national interests and values. We have repeatedly asked those responsible for these media [outlets]… to give an explanation and respect the principles, but they did not pay attention to our requests; so we submitted their files to the court to decide on the legality of the licenses,” Emad tweeted.
He added that the court will rule on Thursday in the presence of the media companies’ lawyers.
Latest News
IEA wants good relations with all countries, including Pakistan: Mujahid
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday that the IEA wants good relations with all neighboring countries, including Pakistan, and that the spate of “false” statements by Pakistani officials is regrettable.
This was in response to recent remarks and a statement by Pakistani officials over the use of Afghan soil by militants against Pakistan.
In a newsletter published on Tuesday, Zabihullah Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate is determined to not allow Afghanistan’s soil to be used to pose threats to other countries including Pakistan.
“We are committed to this purpose, but the Pakistani side is also responsible for trying to resolve the situation, refraining from baseless allegations and provocative thoughts because it creates mistrust,” said Mujahid.
According to the newsletter, the Islamic Emirate values peace and stability in the country and wants stability for the entire region and continues its efforts for this purpose.
On Monday, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said in an interview with Geo News that the Islamic Emirate has agreed that Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan, but according to him, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is planning their attacks against Pakistan from inside Afghanistan.
Latest News
Kabul police foil kidnapping, rescue businessman
Police forces foiled a kidnapping when they gunned down four kidnappers in Kabul city late on Monday, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said Tuesday.
“A group of kidnappers, were attempting to kidnap a businessman from Taimani area of Kabul city, but police gunned down the kidnappers and rescued the businessman,” Zadran tweeted.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has vowed to crack down on criminals and illegal activities, including kidnapping, drug trafficking, armed robbery and militancy in the country.
Latest News
UN delegation meets with Haqqani over ban on female aid workers
The United Nations said its envoy to Afghanistan had pressed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) rulers Monday to reverse bans on work and education for women and girls to prevent further isolation of the crisis-ridden country.
Markus Potzel, the acting head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), conveyed the international community’s call in a meeting in Kabul with IEA’s Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani.
“The ban on Afghan women aid workers will deepen the humanitarian crisis creating greater economic misery and further Afghanistan’s isolation,” UNAMA tweeted after the meeting.
Haqqani’s office confirmed in a post-meeting statement that Potzel shared his concerns about the education of girls and the imposition of other restrictions.
“Efforts are being made to solve the problems,” and that “a reasonable and permanent solution is being worked on which is compatible with Sharia rules and the culture of our people,” Haqqani was quoted as telling the UN delegation.
The restriction on women aid workers has prompted the U.N. to temporarily halt some “time-critical” programs, and several of the largest foreign NGOs have suspended their operations, saying they cannot reach the millions of children, women and men in need of assistance without female staff.
IEA court to rule on validity of media licenses
Gunman kills 2 Pakistani intelligence officers: security officials
EU offers China free vaccines as COVID-19 infections surge
Tahawol: IEA’s emphasis on ensuring public welfare discussed
Saar: World’s engagement with IEA discussed
Eight killed in Balkh explosion
At least 9 killed in Nangarhar exchange market explosion
IEA’s education minister asks students to use social media to fight Western propaganda war
Pakistan to import gas from Turkmenistan via Afghanistan: report
Kabul municipality defends enlarged map on model globe
Tahawol: IEA’s emphasis on ensuring public welfare discussed
Saar: World’s engagement with IEA discussed
Tahawol: Optimism over IEA’s recognition discussed
Saar: Reaction to Pakistan’s TTP sanctuaries remarks discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist groups in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
WhatsApp will not work on these phones from December 31
-
Latest News3 days ago
Several killed, wounded in blast outside Kabul military airport
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan, Turkish FMs discuss current situation in Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr until 2025
-
Business3 days ago
China ready to invest in water dam and energy projects in Afghanistan: officials
-
World4 days ago
North Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles after unprecedented year of tests
-
Business4 days ago
Uzbek company to hand over Hairatan-Mazar railway responsibilities to Afghans
-
Latest News4 days ago
Number of Afghans facing severe hunger now 6.6 million: report