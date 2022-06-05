IEA working hard to improve economy: acting information minister

(Last Updated On: June 5, 2022)

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials are working hard to improve the economic situation of the country, Acting Minister of Information and Culture Khairullah Khairkhwa said on Sunday.

“IEA is not sitting idly. It is working day and night to improve not only security, but also economy and your lives,” Khairkhwa said at a book expo at Kabul University.

“We are hoping to get our people educated in a proper framework for rebuilding the country so that they will not be forced to seek refuge in other countries,” he said.

The official expressed hope that the problem of non-recognition of the government will also be resolved soon.

He assured youths that the government will provide education and job opportunities without any discrimination.

Highlighting the importance of reading in social and cultural development, Kabul University chancellor advised students to fully and effectively utilize the existing opportunities.

“During study, reading books is as important as oxygen is for life. Without reading, a student cannot achieve his goals,” Osama Aziz said.

Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman and deputy minister of information and culture, called on teachers to encourage students to read books.

“They should become experts in their fields and there should be opportunities for them to increase their general knowledge,” Mujahid said.