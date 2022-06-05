Latest News
Blinken discusses recent decisions by IEA ahead of Security Council vote
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a recent discussion with a leading American forum that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has not fulfilled commitments to the international community, based on recent decisions affecting the Afghan people.
In response to a question on Washington’s position ahead of the expected vote on travel bans on IEA leaders this month, Blinken said the decisions, including those on women and girls go “directly counter to the expectations of the international community that are in a UN Security Council resolution.”
The Security Council waived travel bans on senior IEA leaders in April 2019 for the sake of peace talks and extended the suspension in March this year.
This month, however, the UNSC must decide whether to adjust the current regime of sanctions, including the travel ban, against IEA leaders, the Hill reported recently.
Blinken said in his discussion with Foreign Affairs that some decisions by the IEA have had an impact on the normalization of their ties with countries around the world.
According to Blinken, if the IEA seeks to establish normal relations with countries, including the US, it must live up to its commitments to the international community.
“It is clear to the Taliban (IEA) that as long as they seek to establish more normal relations with any country, including the United States, they must live up to their commitments, so we’ll see what happens in the next few weeks,” said Blinken.
“Respecting global demands will have a real impact on the normalization of their ties with the world,” he said.
However, Blinken has stated that sanctions will not affect humanitarian aid being provided by the US to Afghanistan.
“We will do everything we can to ensure that humanitarian aid does not go to the hands of the Taliban (IEA). We will continue to assist those in need in Afghanistan.
“We will continue to lead this assistance. Sanctions won’t affect humanitarian aid. We are looking for ways to help the people of Afghanistan so that the aid packages do not directly benefit the Taliban,” he added.
On the other hand, the IEA has repeatedly stated that it has met the conditions for gaining global legitimacy and has assured the international community that no threats will be posed to them from Afghanistan.
New Delhi hoping to normalize ties with Kabul, says Indian official
India’s Foreign Ministry is ironing out obstacles in order to strengthen diplomatic ties with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), an Indian official said Sunday.
According to Arindam Bagchi, a spokesman for India’s Foreign Ministry, historic ties between New Delhi and Kabul will however determine India’s future approach with Afghanistan.
This comes after a diplomatic delegation held talks in Kabul with IEA leaders this past week.
“Our historical and civilizational ties with the people of Afghanistan will guide our approach to what we do in this country. Currently, a number of our local staff are in Afghanistan to coordinate more humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan. There are problems that we are trying to solve through diplomacy,” said Bagchi.
He also confirmed that Afghanistan’s Embassy has reopened in New Delhi.
Bagchi further stated that India continues its strategy in terms of recognition of the IEA in harmony with the international community.
“If they meet the specific standards set by the international community, there is a chance of recognition. But it seems that there have not yet been major changes in the behavior of the IEA’s rulers,” a former Indian diplomat said.
“Women and girls are deprived of education and work. Inclusive government has not yet been formed. The concerns of the world about the address of terrorism have not been reassured, so we think it all depends on their behavior,” he said.
A number of top IEA leaders met with the visiting Indian delegation last week and urged New Delhi to resume work on development projects that ground to a halt when the former government collapsed in August last year.
IEA working hard to improve economy: acting information minister
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials are working hard to improve the economic situation of the country, Acting Minister of Information and Culture Khairullah Khairkhwa said on Sunday.
“IEA is not sitting idly. It is working day and night to improve not only security, but also economy and your lives,” Khairkhwa said at a book expo at Kabul University.
“We are hoping to get our people educated in a proper framework for rebuilding the country so that they will not be forced to seek refuge in other countries,” he said.
The official expressed hope that the problem of non-recognition of the government will also be resolved soon.
He assured youths that the government will provide education and job opportunities without any discrimination.
Highlighting the importance of reading in social and cultural development, Kabul University chancellor advised students to fully and effectively utilize the existing opportunities.
“During study, reading books is as important as oxygen is for life. Without reading, a student cannot achieve his goals,” Osama Aziz said.
Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman and deputy minister of information and culture, called on teachers to encourage students to read books.
“They should become experts in their fields and there should be opportunities for them to increase their general knowledge,” Mujahid said.
Deputy foreign minister says anti-IEA elements spreading false propaganda
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, said despite problems and obstacles created by opponents of the Islamic Emirate, the IEA must also fight false propaganda being spread by these anti-IEA elements.
Speaking at a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, Stanikzai said opposition groups are trying to drive a wedge between the people and government by spreading false information.
“This is a critical stage for the Islamic Emirate. We have economic problems, political problems, and social problems. Also, we have problems inside and outside,” he said.
Stanikzai said that the continuation of a positive campaign will help strengthen government.
“We have negotiated with the United States several times, they have told us that the IEA has a high level of campaigning. When (acting minister) Muttaqi was at the head of the cultural institution of the Islamic Emirate, he had an Al-Amara network and a magazine, which was competing against more than 70 state media outlets and was fighting through their propaganda,” added Stanikzai.
Before the fall of the former government, along with the military clashes between the former security soldiers and the IEA forces, there was also a propaganda war between the two opposing fronts, he said.
