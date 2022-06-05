Blinken discusses recent decisions by IEA ahead of Security Council vote

(Last Updated On: June 5, 2022)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a recent discussion with a leading American forum that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has not fulfilled commitments to the international community, based on recent decisions affecting the Afghan people.

In response to a question on Washington’s position ahead of the expected vote on travel bans on IEA leaders this month, Blinken said the decisions, including those on women and girls go “directly counter to the expectations of the international community that are in a UN Security Council resolution.”

The Security Council waived travel bans on senior IEA leaders in April 2019 for the sake of peace talks and extended the suspension in March this year.

This month, however, the UNSC must decide whether to adjust the current regime of sanctions, including the travel ban, against IEA leaders, the Hill reported recently.

Blinken said in his discussion with Foreign Affairs that some decisions by the IEA have had an impact on the normalization of their ties with countries around the world.

According to Blinken, if the IEA seeks to establish normal relations with countries, including the US, it must live up to its commitments to the international community.

“It is clear to the Taliban (IEA) that as long as they seek to establish more normal relations with any country, including the United States, they must live up to their commitments, so we’ll see what happens in the next few weeks,” said Blinken.

“Respecting global demands will have a real impact on the normalization of their ties with the world,” he said.

However, Blinken has stated that sanctions will not affect humanitarian aid being provided by the US to Afghanistan.

“We will do everything we can to ensure that humanitarian aid does not go to the hands of the Taliban (IEA). We will continue to assist those in need in Afghanistan.

“We will continue to lead this assistance. Sanctions won’t affect humanitarian aid. We are looking for ways to help the people of Afghanistan so that the aid packages do not directly benefit the Taliban,” he added.

On the other hand, the IEA has repeatedly stated that it has met the conditions for gaining global legitimacy and has assured the international community that no threats will be posed to them from Afghanistan.