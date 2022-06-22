Latest News
IEA’s supreme leader sends condolences to victims of Afghanistan earthquake
The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Haibatullah Akhundzada on Wednesday issued his condolences to families of victims who died in the deadly earthquake in Khost and Paktika province earlier in the day.
According to a statement issued by Akhundzada, the State Ministry for Disaster Management and all relevant officials, governors and other Afghans have been “instructed to use all available means to reach the affected areas, to pull out the martyrs and the wounded from under the rubble, to transport and treat the wounded, and provide urgent assistance to homeless and vulnerable families and take necessary measures.”
He said the IEA also calls on the international community, NGOs and humanitarian organizations to help the victims.
“I was shocked to learn that last night there was a strong earthquake in Gayan, Nika, Barmal and Ziruk districts of Paktika province and Spiri district of Khost province.
“According to latest reports, about 900 of our countrymen were martyred and more than 600 were injured. Hundreds of residences have been destroyed and casualties are likely to rise,” he said.
He said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) deeply extends its condolences to the families of the victims, their relatives and all the people of Afghanistan because of this tragic event.
Wednesday’s earthquake of magnitude 6.1 killed at least 920 people and injured 600 more in remote mountain villages in Afghanistan’s eastern Paktika and Khost provinces.
Addressing a press conference earlier Wednesday, Sharafuddin Muslim, the deputy state minister for disaster management, confirmed the revised death toll and said Barmal district of Paktika was the most affected region.
However, officials said the toll is expected to grow as information trickles in from remote mountain villages.
Helicopters were deployed in the rescue effort to reach the injured and fly in medical supplies and food, said another official.
Wednesday’s quake was the deadliest since 2002. It struck about 44 km from the southeastern city of Khost, near the border with Pakistan, the US Geological Survey (USGC) said.
Over 250,000 Afghan asylum seekers arrived in Pakistan since January 2021: UNHCR
More than 250,000 Afghans seeking asylum have arrived in Pakistan since January 2021, according to the UN refugee agency.
Qaiser Khan Afridi, a spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Pakistan, has said that Pakistan is facing new inflows of asylum seekers from Afghanistan after the Islamic Emirate’s takeover of Kabul.
“We are currently discussing with the government of Pakistan the way forward on registration and documentation of asylum-seekers, predominantly from Afghanistan,” he said.
The official said Pakistan itself is facing tough economic challenges.
“We have appealed to international donors to support Afghans within their country so that their issues can be addressed at home,” Afridi said.
The official said that plans were made to help the newly-arrived refugees, consisting of a large number of youngsters, to develop skills to be useful in Pakistan and their home country when they finally return.
There are 1.4 million Afghan refugees registered in Pakistan, according to UNHCR.
Afridi said only 850 Afghan refugees (185 families) have returned to their home country since the beginning of 2022 under the commission’s voluntary repatriation program.
The figure, he said, is slightly higher compared to repatriation during the same period last year.
Death toll climbs to over 900 following major earthquake in Afghanistan
Wednesday’s earthquake of magnitude 6.1 killed at least 920 people and injured 600 more in remote mountain villages in Afghanistan’s eastern Paktika and Khost provinces.
Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Sharafuddin Muslim, the deputy state minister for disaster management, confirmed the revised death toll and said Barmal district of Paktika was the most affected region.
However, officials said the toll is expected to grow as information trickles in from remote mountain villages.
Helicopters were deployed in the rescue effort to reach the injured and fly in medical supplies and food, said another official.
Wednesday’s quake was the deadliest since 2002. It struck about 44 km from the southeastern city of Khost, near the border with Pakistan, the US Geological Survey (USGC) said.
Most of the confirmed deaths were in the eastern province of Paktika.
Haibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) offered his condolences in a statement.
The United Nations office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said Afghanistan had asked humanitarian agencies to help with rescue efforts, and teams were being despatched to the quake-hit area.
Death toll likely to climb following deadly 6.1 earthquake in Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s acting Prime Minister Hasan Akhund chaired an emergency meeting on Wednesday morning following the deadly 6.1 magnitude earthquake that hit eastern Khost in the early hours of the morning.
By mid-morning Wednesday officials had confirmed almost 300 people had been killed and a further 600 injured in Paktika and Khost provinces.
It was decided at the emergency meeting that affected families of those killed be given cash assistance and that the wounded need urgent treatment. Authorities were also instructed to use ground and air transport to deliver food, clothing, medicine and other essential items to those affected.
Pakistan said early Wednesday that it stands in solidarity with Afghans. The ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement the “government and people of Pakistan extend deepest condolences and sympathies over the loss of precious lives and damage to property caused by the tragic earthquake in Paktika province of Afghanistan and its adjoining areas, and torrential floods in various provinces across the country.”
Pakistan also said its “authorities and institutions are working to extend required assistance to Afghanistan in coordination with their relevant institutions.”
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif meanwhile tweeted that he is “deeply grieved to learn about earthquake in Afghanistan, resulting in loss of innocent lives. People in Pakistan share the grief & sorrow of their Afghan brethren. Relevant authorities working to support Afghanistan in this time of need.”
The European Union’s special envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson also responded early Wednesday and said: “The EU is monitoring the situation and stands ready to coordinate and provide EU emergency assistance to people and communities affected.”
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) meanwhile said search and rescue operations are ongoing and are being led by the IEA authorities.
“The UN and humanitarian partners have been requested to support the de facto disaster management authority in assessing and responding to immediate needs,” UNOCHA tweeted.
According to them, inter-agency assessment teams have already been deployed to a number of affected areas and that the UN and humanitarian country team in Afghanistan expresses deep sympathy to all people affected by this disaster.
IEA spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid has meanwhile confirmed that in coordination with the Ministry of Defense, personnel from regional units have reached areas worst affected by the earthquake and are transporting the injured to hospitals.
