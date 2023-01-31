Latest News
IFSW says it continues helping vulnerable Afghans
The International Federation of Social Workers (IFSW) says it will carry on its aid program for vulnerable people in Afghanistan.
In a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday, Rory Truell, Secretary-General of IFSW, said the organization would provide services for vulnerable people, psychotherapy and also help families in need.
“We have closely observed the situation in Afghanistan and we know that women and children need more international support,” said Truell.
“As a global partner of this institution, we continue to support the people of Afghanistan.”
IFSW meanwhile has also signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Afghanistan Social Workers Organization in Kabul.
“We have been supporting Afghan women, children and human society for a long time to reach general prosperity and peace,” said Ana Radulescu, IFSW Global Vice President.
Social workers in the country are mostly engaged in helping the needy and those who need psychological treatment.
Latest News
Afghanistan jumps 24 places to 150th in global corruption index
Afghanistan has jumped as many as 24 places in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2022 compared to the previous year, Transparency International said in a report released Tuesday.
Afghanistan has scored 24 out of 100 in the new index, ranking 150th out of 180 countries. Last year, Afghanistan stood at 174th spot with a score of 16.
The Transparency International’s report said corruption was central to the failure of the international effort to establish peace and security in Afghanistan.
“It undermined the legitimacy and capability of the Afghan government, hollowed out the Afghan military, and channeled resources to and strengthened popular support for the Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan),” the report said.
“Leaders can fight corruption and promote peace all at once. Governments must open up space to include the public in decision-making – from activists and business owners to marginalized communities and young people. In democratic societies, the people can raise their voices to help root out corruption and demand a safer world for us all,” said Daniel Eriksson, Chief Executive Officer of Transparency International.
In the new ranking, Afghanistan is placed above countries including Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, North Korea, Libya, Yemen, Venezuela and Syria, but shares the sport with six other countries – Cambodia, Lebanon, Nigeria, Guatemala, Central African Republic and Tajikistan.
Denmark tops the list with a score of 90, followed by Finland, New Zealand and Norway.
Latest News
Afghanistan: Humanitarians await guidelines on women’s role in aid operations
A UN-led group of humanitarians are hoping that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will allow Afghan women to again work with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) on the ground following last month’s ban, four senior aid officials told journalists in New York on Monday.
In a statement issued by the UN, the group, representing the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC), stressed that the world’s largest humanitarian operation – supporting some 28 million people in Afghanistan – simply cannot function without women staff.
The officials reported on their mission to the country last week, in the wake of the edict prohibiting Afghan women from working with local and international aid agencies, announced on 24 December.
Days later, the IEA authorized women to continue working in healthcare.
A similar exception was made in education, though focused on the primary level as Afghan girls and women have been barred from attending high school and university.
In their meetings with the IEA, the IASC mission expressed opposition to the ban, which they hoped would be rescinded, and advocated for exemptions in all aspects of humanitarian action.
They were told that guidelines are being developed, and were asked to be patient, said Martin Griffiths, UN relief chief and the IASC chair, speaking during a press conference at UN Headquarters.
“I’m somebody who doesn’t like to speculate too much, because it is a matter of speculation. Let’s see if these guidelines do come through. Let’s see if they are beneficial. Let’s see what space there is for the essential and central role of women in our humanitarian operations,” he said.
“Everybody has opinions as to whether it’s going to work or not. Our view is that the message has clearly been delivered: that women are central, essential workers in the humanitarian sector, in addition to having rights, and we need to see them back to work.”
The UN says humanitarians will require $4.6 billion to fund their activities in Afghanistan this year.
Three years of drought-like conditions, economic decline, and the impacts of four decades of conflict, have left roughly two-thirds of the population, 28 million people, dependent on aid, with six million on the brink of starvation.
Women comprise 30 percent of the 55,000 Afghan nationals working for NGOs in the country, according to Janti Soeripto, President and Chief Executive Officer of Save the Children.
“Without women on our teams, we cannot provide humanitarian services to millions of children and women,” she said.
“We won’t be able to identify their needs; communicate to female heads of households, of which there are many in Afghanistan after years and years of conflict, and to do so in a safe and culturally appropriate way.”
The UN stated that furthermore, many women aid workers are themselves the sole breadwinners for their families, which means many more households will go wanting.
“We’ve made it very clear that humanitarian aid must never be conditional, and it cannot discriminate,” said Soeripto. “We were not there to politicize aid. We cannot do this work without women in all aspects of our value chains.”
The loss of these valuable workers also comes as Afghanistan is facing its coldest winter in 15 years, with temperatures falling to nearly -30 degrees Celsius, resulting in numerous deaths.
The IASC mission visited a clinic on the outskirts of the capital, Kabul, run by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and a local partner.
Critical health and nutrition services there are up and running again now that women staff are back on board, said Sofía Sprechmann Sineiro, Secretary General of CARE International.
The clinic’s staff also shared a horrific statistic, as 15 percent of the children who seek help suffer from severe acute malnutrition, the UN stated.
“So, let there be no ambiguity. Tying the hands of NGOs by barring women from giving life-saving support to other women will cost lives,” Sineiro said, speaking from Kabul.
According to the statement, during their meetings with the IEA, the humanitarian chiefs also pushed for the full inclusion of girls and women in public life.
More than one million Afghan girls have lost out on learning due to the order banning them from secondary school, which has added to losses sustained during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The university ban, announced last month, has further crushed their hopes, said Omar Abdi, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director for Programmes.
“We are very concerned about girls’ and women’s development and particularly their mental health. In 2023, if secondary school education remains closed, an estimated 215,000 girls who attended grade six last year will once again be denied the right to learn,” he said.
Despite the bleak outlook, Abdi pointed to a few positive signs.
Since the ban, some 200,000 girls continue to attend secondary schools in 12 provinces, and women secondary school teachers continue to receive their salaries.
“The officials we met in Kabul…reaffirmed that they are not against girls learning in secondary schools, and again promised to re-open once the guidelines are approved by their leader,” he said.
Meanwhile, the number of community-based education classes in private homes and other locations has doubled to 20,000 over the past year, serving some 600,000 children, more than half of them girls.
“These positive signs are the results of both the commitment from the de facto authorities (IEA) and pressure from local communities to keep schools and community schools open,” said Abdi.
“As long as communities continue to demand education, we must continue to support both public and other forms of education, community-based classrooms, catch-up classes and vocational training.”
Latest News
Russia, Pakistan to make use of SCO capabilities to deal with Afghanistan
Russia and Pakistan to engage the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) capabilities to assist the situation in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference after talks with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Moscow on Monday.
“We have talked about the situation in Afghanistan a lot; this is directly connected to the goal of elimination of terrorist threats in our region. So far, unfortunately, it has not happened, but efforts are being made, and we agreed to engage the capabilities of the SCO to that extent as well – the SCO-Afghanistan contact group in particular,” Lavrov said.
According to Lavrov, Moscow and Islamabad are mutually interested in development of cooperation via the SCO, TASS reports.
“We share an opinion that this is a very promising format of multilateral, multipolar diplomacy. The efficiency of this structure is confirmed by the growing interest from non-member states in closer cooperation with it and in becoming its members,” the Foreign Minister concluded.
Saar: Calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
IFSW says it continues helping vulnerable Afghans
Afghanistan’s exports to India total almost $200 million in past 9 months
Afghanistan jumps 24 places to 150th in global corruption index
US general says country will be at war with China in 2025
Islamic-era archeological site discovered in Afghanistan’s Logar province
Another perfect delivery! This time Ariana Television brings you the UAE’s ILT20
IEA’s supreme leader meets with Ulema Council members
Qosh Tepa Canal in Balkh to be rerouted to protect heritage sites
524 Afghans freed from Pakistani prisons return to Afghanistan
Saar: Calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
Saar: US special envoy’s regional trips discussed
Tahawol: Criticism over US exit from Afghanistan discussed
Saar: UN’s call for lifting bans on women’s education discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
World Bank report finds Afghan revenue collection strong
-
Latest News4 days ago
Thousands of Afghans protest against desecration of Quran in Sweden, Netherlands
-
World5 days ago
Israeli troops kill 7 Palestinian gunmen, 2 civilians in Jenin clash
-
Business5 days ago
New labor minister promises to provide job opportunities to curb migration
-
World4 days ago
Five Chinese citizens killed in California shooting – consulate
-
World3 days ago
Iran thwarts drone attack on military site
-
Sport4 days ago
ILT20: Sharjah Warriors match against Dubai Capitals rained out
-
World1 day ago
Blast kills at least 19 worshippers at mosque in Pakistan