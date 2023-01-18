Sport
ILT20: MI Emirates beats Sharjah Warriors by 6 wickets
Imran Tahir of MI Emirates helped drive his team to a second win over Sharjah Warriors in just four days in Tuesday’s International League T20 (ILT20) match in the UAE.
In MI Emirates’ opening fixture at the weekend, which was against the same opposition – Sharjah Warriors – Tahir took three for 26 in Abu Dhabi.
But his two for 17 on Tuesday evening, after Sharjah had got off to a flier in their first match at their home ground, was even better.
His victims were the Sharjah captain, Moeen Ali, and their top-scoring opener, Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Once Tahir had made his incisions, a target that looked set to be in the region of 200 was scaled down to 146, The National reported.
Easy for a side who have Will Smeed, Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard making up their top five. MI Emirates were six-wicket winners by the end.
“I have said many times before, I just have a huge respect for the game,” Tahir said between innings, after being handed the white belt which is given to the leading bowler in the ILT20.
“For my son and my family, I want to show it is never too late. I just respect the game and want to play in a good manner,” he said.
Tournament organizers meanwhile gave away thousands of tickets ahead of Tuesday’s fixture as the stadium would have been short on fans given that it was a week night match.
A dream come true
Meanwhile, one of the most exciting young players in the UAE national team, Muhammad Waseem, fulfilled a major goal of his promising career – to play with some of the big stars involved with the Mumbai Indians family.
His dream was fulfilled when he got the opportunity to represent MI Emirates in the inaugural edition of the ILT20. “Since this league was announced I always wanted to play for MI Emirates,” he said.
Mumbai Indians (MI) “is the biggest franchise in the world. It is a successful franchise. When I got to know that I had got a chance to play for MI Emirates under Kieron Pollard as captain, my happiness doubled,” he said.
West Indies star Kieron Pollard is one of the most feared batters in the T20 format and, according to Waseem, “the kind of captain Pollard is, he treats everyone well and gives us all confidence.”
Wednesday’s fixture
The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will take on Desert Vipers in Wednesday’s match which will be played in Dubai from 14:30 Kabul time.
While both teams look strong on paper the Knight Riders have been atrocious with bat in hand and have lost their last 2 matches.
Desert Vipers meanwhile won their last match.
Cricket fans in Afghanistan can watch this match live by tuning in to Ariana Television, which has the exclusive rights to broadcast the tournament in the country.
Cricket: UAE league ushers in belts instead of caps for best performances
The first season of International League T20 in UAE is now well and truly underway and not only is it an exciting edition to the international league arena but it has also ushered in a number of new innovations.
One of the new aspects of ILT20 is that players will receive belts instead of caps for the most runs, most wickets, and even the best performer in the tournament.
Former India batter Robin Uthappa was the first recipient of the coveted green belt for most runs, after his fantastic innings of 79 runs off 46 balls against Gulf Giants at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday, Circle of Cricket reported.
Another new addition is the owner of the winning team will be presented with the coveted Black Belt during the final presentations. Also, during the presentations, the most valuable player of the league will be recognized and receive the stunning Red Belt, acknowledging his crowd-pleasing, consistent efforts.
Meanwhile, the 24 UAE players hand-selected to participate in the league, will be vying for the Blue Belt, which will be presented to the best UAE player at the end of the season, Circle of Cricket reported.
Speaking about the unique set of player awards, Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, of the Emirates Cricket Board said: “We wanted to come up with something new with regard to the player awards and we are thrilled to introduce the various Belts, which will add another kind of flavor to the tournament.
“We anticipate the Belts will be a big hit among the players, something they will strive to receive, and the fans will come to recognize as a symbol of greatness around the globe.”
Desert Vipers begin ILT20 with commanding win over Sharjah Warriors
Desert Vipers claimed a dominating victory against Sharjah Warriors in Sunday’s second match of the day in the United Arab Emirate’s International League T20 (ILT20).
Alex Hales slammed an unbeaten 83 while Sam Billings played a fine knock of 49 runs to ensure his team registered a win by 7 wickets. Earlier, Sharjah Warriors batted first and went on to score 145 runs.
In the first match of the day, UAE fast bowler Sanchit Sharma lit up the Zayed Cricket Stadium with a brilliant performance (3-9) as the Gulf Giants defeated Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by six wickets.
Sharma’s excellent outing helped the Giants restrict the Knight Riders to 114 for nine. Thereafter, the Gulf Giants captain James Vince led from the front with 65 runs from 44 balls as his team chased their target in 14.1 overs.
After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders couldn’t get their innings going right from the onset. Sanchit Sharma bowled out Colin Ingram for 7 runs off 10 balls in the fourth over and he picked up two wickets in successive deliveries dismissing Brandon King and Connor Esterhuizen.
MI Emirates begin ILT20 campaign with clinical win against Warriors
MI Emirates began their ILT20 campaign with a 49-run victory against Sharjah Warriors in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, in what was the second match in the inaugural tournament.
Teams are only compelled by tournament regulations to pick two local players in a playing XI, but UAE opener Muhammad Waseem overshadowed his star-studded teammates with a 39-ball 71 that set up a total of 204 for 5, which proved ample.
Waseem hit five sixes and fell with five-and-a-half overs still remaining after Chris Woakes had taken the early wicket of Will Smeed (2) and then returned to have Andre Fletcher well caught behind by Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
Woakes conceded just 23 runs in his four overs, but none of his teammates were so economical: spinners Moeen Ali, Karthik Meiyappan, Mohammad Nabi and Joe Denly conceded 98 runs between them in eight overs.
Nicholas Pooran, one of three former West Indies white-ball captains in MI’s middle order, was a useful foil, making 49 before holing out to Denly at deep midwicket, with Najibullah Zadran beaten for pace first ball, top-edging Junaid Siddique to Gurbaz for his third catch.
Warriors’ reply never got going, with Afghanistan’s left-armer Fazalhaq Farooqi forcing Evin Lewis to drag a wild drive onto his stumps, before trapping Dawid Malan in front with the next delivery, which nipped in off the seam and thudded into his knee-roll.
According to the Cricketer, Sharjah never recovered from that double blow despite Gurbaz playing a fine hand for 43 in 31 balls. But Moeen ballooned to long-on for 15 and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (10) missed a hack off Imran Tahir – one of three wickets for the veteran leg-spinner, who also accounted for Denly and Nabi as the run-chase subsided, with MI easy winners in the end despite a cameo from Woakes (62).
