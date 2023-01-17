Cricket: UAE league ushers in belts instead of caps for best performances

(Last Updated On: January 17, 2023)

The first season of International League T20 in UAE is now well and truly underway and not only is it an exciting edition to the international league arena but it has also ushered in a number of new innovations.

One of the new aspects of ILT20 is that players will receive belts instead of caps for the most runs, most wickets, and even the best performer in the tournament.

Former India batter Robin Uthappa was the first recipient of the coveted green belt for most runs, after his fantastic innings of 79 runs off 46 balls against Gulf Giants at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday, Circle of Cricket reported.

Another new addition is the owner of the winning team will be presented with the coveted Black Belt during the final presentations. Also, during the presentations, the most valuable player of the league will be recognized and receive the stunning Red Belt, acknowledging his crowd-pleasing, consistent efforts.

Meanwhile, the 24 UAE players hand-selected to participate in the league, will be vying for the Blue Belt, which will be presented to the best UAE player at the end of the season, Circle of Cricket reported.

Speaking about the unique set of player awards, Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, of the Emirates Cricket Board said: “We wanted to come up with something new with regard to the player awards and we are thrilled to introduce the various Belts, which will add another kind of flavor to the tournament.

“We anticipate the Belts will be a big hit among the players, something they will strive to receive, and the fans will come to recognize as a symbol of greatness around the globe.”

How to watch this exciting tournament

Today’s ILT20 match will see Sharjah Warriors take on MI Emirates and cricket fans in Afghanistan can watch this world-class tournament live by tuning in to Ariana Television.

