Desert Vipers begin ILT20 with commanding win over Sharjah Warriors

(Last Updated On: January 16, 2023)

Desert Vipers claimed a dominating victory against Sharjah Warriors in Sunday’s second match of the day in the United Arab Emirate’s International League T20 (ILT20).

Alex Hales slammed an unbeaten 83 while Sam Billings played a fine knock of 49 runs to ensure his team registered a win by 7 wickets. Earlier, Sharjah Warriors batted first and went on to score 145 runs.

In the first match of the day, UAE fast bowler Sanchit Sharma lit up the Zayed Cricket Stadium with a brilliant performance (3-9) as the Gulf Giants defeated Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by six wickets.

Sharma’s excellent outing helped the Giants restrict the Knight Riders to 114 for nine. Thereafter, the Gulf Giants captain James Vince led from the front with 65 runs from 44 balls as his team chased their target in 14.1 overs.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders couldn’t get their innings going right from the onset. Sanchit Sharma bowled out Colin Ingram for 7 runs off 10 balls in the fourth over and he picked up two wickets in successive deliveries dismissing Brandon King and Connor Esterhuizen.

How to watch the tournament

Cricket fans in Afghanistan are once again able to watch this world-class tournament live and in the comfort of their own homes by tuning in to Ariana Television.

