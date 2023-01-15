Sport
MI Emirates begin ILT20 campaign with clinical win against Warriors
MI Emirates began their ILT20 campaign with a 49-run victory against Sharjah Warriors in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, in what was the second match in the inaugural tournament.
Teams are only compelled by tournament regulations to pick two local players in a playing XI, but UAE opener Muhammad Waseem overshadowed his star-studded teammates with a 39-ball 71 that set up a total of 204 for 5, which proved ample.
Waseem hit five sixes and fell with five-and-a-half overs still remaining after Chris Woakes had taken the early wicket of Will Smeed (2) and then returned to have Andre Fletcher well caught behind by Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
Woakes conceded just 23 runs in his four overs, but none of his teammates were so economical: spinners Moeen Ali, Karthik Meiyappan, Mohammad Nabi and Joe Denly conceded 98 runs between them in eight overs.
Nicholas Pooran, one of three former West Indies white-ball captains in MI’s middle order, was a useful foil, making 49 before holing out to Denly at deep midwicket, with Najibullah Zadran beaten for pace first ball, top-edging Junaid Siddique to Gurbaz for his third catch.
Warriors’ reply never got going, with Afghanistan’s left-armer Fazalhaq Farooqi forcing Evin Lewis to drag a wild drive onto his stumps, before trapping Dawid Malan in front with the next delivery, which nipped in off the seam and thudded into his knee-roll.
According to the Cricketer, Sharjah never recovered from that double blow despite Gurbaz playing a fine hand for 43 in 31 balls. But Moeen ballooned to long-on for 15 and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (10) missed a hack off Imran Tahir – one of three wickets for the veteran leg-spinner, who also accounted for Denly and Nabi as the run-chase subsided, with MI easy winners in the end despite a cameo from Woakes (62).
How to watch the tournament
Cricket fans in Afghanistan are once again able to watch this world-class tournament live and in the comfort of their own homes by tuning in to Ariana Television.
For the full broadcasting schedule CLICK HERE
ILT20’s maiden match ends in 73-run win for Dubai Capitals
The United Arab Emirates’ much-anticipated International League T20 kicked off on Friday night when Dubai Capitals took on Abu Dhabi Riders in the league’s inaugural match.
Dubai Capitals skipper Rovman Powell shone at the Dubai International Stadium cracking 48 runs and bagging two wickets to secure his team a 73-run win.
Powell’s mission to win the opener was well supported by opener Robin Uthappa (43) and quick knocks of 26 runs each from opener Joe Root and Sikandar Raza for an impressive total of 187 for 6. Powell (2 for 15) along with Akif Raja (2 for 20) and Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2 for 16) restricted Abu Dhabi Riders to 114 for 9 in 20 overs. Another highlight of Dubai Capitals’ splendid win was Root’s four catches, CrickTracker reported.
Dubai Capitals’ all-rounder Sikandar Raza said, “The mood in the camp is quite good after winning the match. It’s always nice to start the tournament well. Close to 190 was a really good total on that wicket in Dubai. Joe Root is a star and a class cricketer. He showed his class on that wicket today. He told me that the wicket is slightly two-paced. He had said that 160 would be a good total on this wicket.”
Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ captain Sunil Narine said: “The Dubai Capitals bowled well and we couldn’t string enough partnerships to chase down the total. We will work on that and hopefully, we will come to the party. I will try my level best to contribute to our team’s performance and hopefully, I can put up a better performance in the upcoming games.”
Player of the Match was Rovman Powell.
Tournament details
The tournament will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE’s world-class cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah and will run through to February 12.
Franchise teams, comprising over 100 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).
The full squads are:
ABU DHABI KNIGHT RIDERS SQUAD
Sunil Narine (WI) (c), Charith Asalanka (SL), Ali Khan (USA), Marchant de Lange (SA), Dhananjaya de Silva (SL), Connor Esterhuizen (SA), Fahad Nawaz, Brandon Glover (NED), Akeal Hosein (WI), Colin Ingram (SA), Lahiru Kumara (SL), Kennar Lewis (WI), Treveen Mathew (SL), Matiullah Khan, Ravi Rampaul (WI), Raymon Reifer (WI), Andre Russell (WI), Sabir Ali, Paul Stirling (IRE), Zawar Farid.
DESERT VIPERS SQUAD
Colin Munro (NZ) (c), Ali Naseer, Gus Atkinson (ENG), Sam Billings (ENG), Dinesh Chandimal (SL), Sheldon Cottrell (WI), Tom Curran (ENG), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Alex Hales (ENG), Benny Howell (ENG), Jake Lintott (ENG), Adam Lyth (ENG), Tymal Mills (ENG), Ronak Panoly, Matheesha Pathirana (SL), Rohan Mustafa, Sherfane Rutherford (WI), Shiraz Ahmed, Ruben Trumpelmann (NAM), Mark Watt (SCO).
DUBAI CAPITALS SQUAD
Rovman Powell (WI) (c), Akif Raja, Fabian Allen (WI), Ravi Bopara (ENG), Chirag Suri, Niroshan Dickwella (SL), Jash Giyanani, Hazrat Luqman, Hazratullah Zazai (AFG), Chamika Karunaratne (SL), Fred Klaassen (NED), Dan Lawrence (ENG), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG), George Munsey (SCO), Yusuf Pathan (IND), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL), Joe Root (ENG), Dasun Shanaka (SL), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Isuru Udana (SL), Robin Uthappa (IND), Ollie White (NZ).
GULF GIANTS SQUAD
James Vince (ENG) (c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Tom Banton (ENG), Liam Dawson (ENG), Dominic Drakes (WI), Gerhard Erasmus (NAM), Richard Gleeson (ENG), Tom Helm (ENG), Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Chris Jordan (ENG), Chris Lynn (AUS), Jamie Overton (ENG), Ollie Pope (ENG), Qais Ahmad (AFG), Rehan Ahmed (ENG), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Ashwant Valthapa, David Wiese (NAM).
MI EMIRATES SQUAD
Kieron Pollard (WI) (c), Vritya Aravind, Basil Hameed, Trent Boult (NZ), Dwayne Bravo (WI), McKenny Clarke (WI), Bas de Leede (NED), Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG), Andre Fletcher (WI), Imran Tahir (SA), Tom Lammonby (ENG), Dan Mousley (ENG), Muhammad Waseem, Najibullah Zadran (AFG), Craig Overton (ENG), Samit Patel (ENG), Nicholas Pooran (WI), Will Smeed (ENG), Jordan Thompson (ENG), Lorcan Tucker (IRE), Brad Wheel (SCO), Zahir Khan (AFG), Zahoor Khan.
SHARJAH WARRIORS SQUAD
Moeen Ali (ENG) (c), Chris Benjamin (ENG) (wk), Bilal Khan (PAK), Joe Denly (ENG), Mark Deyal (WI), Jamal Todd (NZ), Junaid Siddique, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (ENG), Evin Lewis (WI), Dawid Malan (ENG), Karthik Meiyappan, Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Muhammad Jawadullah, Naveen-ul-Haq (AFG), Noor Ahmad (AFG), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Marcus Stoinis (AUS), Paul Walter (ENG), Chris Woakes (ENG).
Afghan players call for politics to be kept out of sport
Afghan cricketers reacted strongly to Australia’s decision to scrap the three-match ODI series scheduled for March in the UAE on Thursday, with a number of players threatening to boycott the Big Bash League (BBL).
Australia said in a statement early Thursday they were calling off the series, citing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s decision to suspend school and university for women and girls.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) described Australia’s decision as “pathetic” and said it was “unfair”.
Taking to Twitter after the announcement, a number of national players, who are currently playing for BBL teams in Australia, slammed the decision and unanimously called for politics to be kept out of sport.
Afghanistan’s star cricketer Rashid Khan said: “Cricket! The only hope for the country. Keep politics out of it.”
Rashid also issued a statement where he said he was considering his future in BBL.
“I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March. I take great pride in representing my country and we have made great progress on the world stage. This decision from CA sets us back in that journey. If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia then I wouldn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition.”
Afghan ODI and Test captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said “fans and people of Afghanistan who have suffered immensely due to conflict… don’t want politics brought into sports”.
“Cricket is the most loved sport in the country and one of the main sources of happiness,” he said on Twitter, asking CA to reconsider its decision.
Pace bowler Naveen-ul-Haq meanwhile said he would pull out of the Big Bash League where he plays for the Sydney Sixers.
“When a country is going through so much in place (of) being supportive you want to take the only reason of happiness from them,” he tweeted.
Cricket Australia’s decision to withdraw from ODI series ‘unfair’: ACB
Responding to Cricket Australia’s announcement that it has withdrawn from the ODI series against Afghanistan in March, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said it was “extremely disappointed and saddened by the pathetic statement of Cricket Australia to withdraw” from the tournament.
In a statement issued Thursday on its website, the ACB said Cricket Australia’s decision to withdraw was “unfair and unexpected.”
“Afghanistan Cricket Board is extremely disappointed and saddened by the pathetic statement of Cricket Australia to withdraw from Afghanistan’s home three-match ODI series in March and will officially write to the International Cricket Council about the issue.
“Cricket Australia’s decision to withdraw from upcoming matches against Afghanistan is coming after consultation and potential enforcement from the Australian Government which is an unfortunate attempt to enter the realm of politics and politicize the sport,” the statement read.
“By prioritizing political interests over the principles of fair play and sportsmanship, Cricket Australia is undermining the integrity of the game and damaging the relationship between the two nations.
“The decision to withdraw from playing the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan is unfair and unexpected and will have a negative impact on the development and growth of cricket in Afghanistan as well as will affect the love and passion of the Afghan nation for the game,” read the statement.
According to the ACB, Cricket Australia’s decision has “caused a great deal of concern within the Afghan cricket community.” ACB added it is closely monitoring the situation and is considering taking action, including officially writing to ICC and rethinking the participation of Afghan players in the Big Bash League (BBL), if the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan’s home series is not overturned.
“Cricket has played a significant role in promoting unity and national pride in Afghanistan. After years of war and conflict, cricket has helped to bring people together and provide a sense of normalcy to the country. It has also been an important source of hope and inspiration for all Afghans, particularly young people. In addition, Cricket has also been an important tool for promoting education and social development in the country.
“The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has been working to promote cricket in schools and universities, and it has also been using the sport to promote healthy lifestyles and discourage young people from getting involved in drugs and crime. Cricket has been an important tool for promoting peace, unity, and development in Afghanistan, and it will continue to be a source of inspiration and hope for the people of the country in the years to come,” read the statement
Afghanistan’s three-match ODI series against Australia in March considered to be Afghanistan’s sixth series in the ICC Cricket World Cup’s Super League, which is set to be hosted by Afghanistan in the UAE.
On Wednesday night the CA issued a statement that the decision followed the Taliban’s recent announcement regarding further restrictions on women and girls’ education and the ban on women working for non-governmental organizations (NGOs).
“CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country,” the CA statement read.
