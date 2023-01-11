ILT20 players enjoy yacht ride at Dubai Marina

(Last Updated On: January 11, 2023)

Some of the biggest cricketing superstars got a feel for Dubai from the deck of an exotic yacht this week, ahead of the opening ceremony of the Gulf state’s inaugural International League T20.

Two players from each of the six franchises had a meet and greet with the ILT20 trophy ahead of the month-long competition.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ Ali Khan and Paul Stirling, Desert Vipers’ Tom Curran and Ruben Trumpelmann, Dubai Capitals’ Joe Root and Robin Uthappa, Gulf Giants’ Shimron Hetmyer and Tom Banton, MI Emirates’ Will Smeed and Imran Tahir, and Sharjah Warriors’ Naveen-ul-Haq and Chris Woakes visited the iconic spots in the city — Ain Dubai and Atlantis, The Palm and posed for pictures with the scenic Dubai skyline in the background.

The ILT20 will kick off with a grand opening ceremony at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

The Dubai Capitals will face off against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the opening match of the season.

Franchise teams, comprising over 100 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).

How to watch.

For cricket fans in Afghanistan – Ariana Television has done it again, and will broadcast this tournament live in the country. CLICK here to view the full schedule