Sport
ILT20 players enjoy yacht ride at Dubai Marina
Some of the biggest cricketing superstars got a feel for Dubai from the deck of an exotic yacht this week, ahead of the opening ceremony of the Gulf state’s inaugural International League T20.
Two players from each of the six franchises had a meet and greet with the ILT20 trophy ahead of the month-long competition.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ Ali Khan and Paul Stirling, Desert Vipers’ Tom Curran and Ruben Trumpelmann, Dubai Capitals’ Joe Root and Robin Uthappa, Gulf Giants’ Shimron Hetmyer and Tom Banton, MI Emirates’ Will Smeed and Imran Tahir, and Sharjah Warriors’ Naveen-ul-Haq and Chris Woakes visited the iconic spots in the city — Ain Dubai and Atlantis, The Palm and posed for pictures with the scenic Dubai skyline in the background.
The ILT20 will kick off with a grand opening ceremony at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.
The Dubai Capitals will face off against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the opening match of the season.
Franchise teams, comprising over 100 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).
How to watch.
For cricket fans in Afghanistan – Ariana Television has done it again, and will broadcast this tournament live in the country. CLICK here to view the full schedule
Sport
Another perfect delivery! This time Ariana Television brings you the UAE’s ILT20
The inaugural edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) will get underway in the United Arab Emirates from January 13 and Ariana Television Network will once again bring another exhilarating cricket tournament into the homes of Afghans across the country.
After securing the exclusive broadcasting rights for Afghanistan, Ariana Television will kick off the broadcast on Friday January 13 and broadcast matches live.
A total of 34 matches will be played in the inaugural edition of the ILT20 across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, and the tournament will run through to February 12.
The six teams taking part in the competition are Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, Desert Vipers, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors.
The ILT20 has become the second highest paying franchise league behind the IPL and has attracted several big names from around the world – which will no doubt make the tournament that much more exciting.
In addition, teams are allowed to field as many as nine overseas players in their XI unlike other domestic competitions, which adds a new dimension to the competition.
The action will start with the clash between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.
Afghanistan meanwhile has 10 of its players showcasing their talents at this new cricket spectacle. They are: Hazratullah Zazai, Qais Ahmad, Faizalhuq Farooqi, Zahir Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Naveen-ul-Haq.
Speaking to The National, in the UAE a few days ago, Nabi, who has been signed up by Sharjah Warriors, said he hopes that no matter what happens in the ILT20, his team puts up a fight every match.
“I would like my team to compete and not play a one-sided game. Whether win or lose, fans should get to enjoy the game.”
ILT20 squad 2023: Full team lists for all six franchises
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Brandon Glover, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, Kennar Lewis, Matiullah Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Sabir Ali, Ali Khan, Zawar Farid, Zaman Khan. Coach: TBA.
Desert Vipers: Colin Munro (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Tom Curran, Sandeep Lamichhane, Saqib Mahmood, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Duckett, Benny Howell, Sheldon Cottrell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Azam Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Shiraz Ahmed, Ali Naseer, Ronak Panoly, Aryan Lakra. Coach: James Foster.
Dubai Capitals: Rovman Powell (c), Dushmantha Chameera, Hazratullah Zazai, Fabian Allen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sikandar Raza, Isuru Udana, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dan Lawrence, Blessing Muzarabani, George Munsey, Fred Klaassen, Joe Root, Robin Uthappa, Ravi Bopara, Hazrat Luqman, Chirag Suri, Jash Giyanani, Akif Raja, Yusuf Pathan, Rahul Bhatia. Coach: Phil Simmons.
Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer, Tom Banton, Dominic Drakes, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, CP Rizwan, Jamie Overton, Qais Ahmad, Richard Gleeson, Ollie Pope, Rehan Ahmed, Wayne Madsen, Aayan Afzal Khan, Ansh Tandon, Sanchit Sharma, Ashwanth Valthapa. Coach: Andy Flower.
MI Emirates: Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Andre Fletcher, Imran Tahir, Samit Patel, Will Smeed, Basil Hameed, Jordan Thompson, Najibullah Zadran, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brad Wheal, Bas de Leede, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan, Lorcan Tucker, Jonathan Figy. Coach: Shane Bond.
Sharjah Warriors: Moeen Ali (c), Dawid Malan, Evin Lewis, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen-ul-Haq, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chris Benjamin, Danny Briggs, Mark Deyal, Bilal Khan, JJ Smit, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah. Coach: Paul Farbrace.
Sport
Umar Gul’s coaching stint with Afghan cricket team comes to an end
Former Pakistan bowler Umar Gul’s stint as the bowling coach of the Afghanistan cricket team has come to an end.
Gul, who was appointed in May 2022 till the end of the year, expressed satisfaction with the Afghanistan team.
“As my coaching stint with the Afghanistan Cricket Team comes to an end, I’m grateful to them for putting their trust in me. I had a wonderful time working with the team and coaching the boys with the best of my abilities. I wish them the very best in the future,” Gul tweeted.
The former right-arm fast bowler was appointed after a successful stint as a bowling consultant at an Afghanistan’s training camp in April.
Under Gul’s tutelage, a significant improvement was seen in the Afghanistan pacers especially during the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.
Umar Gul has played 237 international matches for Pakistan and is considered one of the most successful fast bowlers in the history of Pakistan cricket.
Sport
Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr until 2025
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, the club announced on Friday, after leaving Manchester United to become a free agent.
Ronaldo departed Old Trafford last month following an interview in which the 37-year-old forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.
Al Nassr issued a statement saying the five-time Ballon D’or winner will join on a deal until 2025 but did not disclose any financial details. Ronaldo’s contract has been estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($214.04 million).
“I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia,” Ronaldo said in the statement, Reuters reported.
“I am looking forward to joining my new team mates and together with them help the Club to achieve success.”
Ronaldo will arrive in Saudi Arabia with a vast collection of club honours after a glittering spell at Spanish giants Real Madrid from 2009-18 where he won two LaLiga titles, two Spanish Cups, four Champions League titles and three Club World Cups.
He went on to score a club record 451 times for Real and has more than 800 senior goals overall for club and country.
He played for Portugal in Qatar, where he became the first player to score in five World Cups. Portugal were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Morocco.
Ronaldo said Qatar would probably be his last World Cup as he plans to retire at 40, with a move to Saudi Arabia likely to mark the swansong in the career one of the game’s greatest current players alongside Lionel Messi.
“This is more than history in the making,” Al Nassr Football Club President Musalli Almuammar said. “This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations.”
ILT20 players enjoy yacht ride at Dubai Marina
WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads
UN explains its cash shipment process
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Saar: Islamic Emirate’s engagement with world discussed
Lionel Messi’s Argentina reach World Cup final beating Croatia 3-0
Who are past FIFA World Cup winners
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi and Argentina win in dramatic final
Turkmenistan electricity reconnected for Herat: DABS
France into final with 2-0 win as Morocco go down fighting
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Saar: Islamic Emirate’s engagement with world discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over suspension of aid operations discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Iran relations discussed
Tahawol: Criticisms over US’s Afghanistan exit discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan aid at risk following ban on women, warns UN
-
Latest News5 days ago
Prince Harry says he killed 25 IEA forces in Afghanistan and thought of it like ‘chess’
-
Latest News5 days ago
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake shakes Afghanistan, region
-
Business5 days ago
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan up 2.8% in five months
-
World4 days ago
US announces over $3.75 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine, other countries
-
Business3 days ago
Traders expect Pakistan’s Rupee to lose ground in coming week
-
COVID-195 days ago
China seeks to minimize COVID-19 risk during travel rush
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts again, summit crater glows