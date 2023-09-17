India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win Asia Cup

(Last Updated On: September 14, 2023)

Only three teams have yet to announce their 15-member squads for this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India. They are Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

According to ICC regulations, all teams must finalize their 15-player squads before September 28, which is just two weeks away.

Ten teams will participate in the tournament, including the 2019 defending champions, England. It will however be the first men’s Cricket World Cup to be hosted solely by India, who with other countries on the Indian subcontinent had co-hosted the event in 1987, 1996, and 2011.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan was the latest country to announce its squad, which was revealed on Wednesday. Hashmatullah Shahidi will captain the team, while a surprise addition has been Naveen ul-Haq, who last played a List A game in 2021.

The squad has a familiar look with the spin department stocked with some outstanding talent. Aside from senior spinners Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, the squad also features Mujeeb ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad.

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

Afghanistan will open its World Cup campaign against Bangladesh in Dharamsala on October 7.

Australia:

Five-time champions Australia have finalized their 15-player squad for this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Fast bowler Pat Cummins will once again lead the side – with experienced quicks Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc providing him support with the new ball.

There were few surprises among the batters, with David Warner, Steve Smith and Travis Head likely to be used among the top-order and all-rounders Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green adding some depth to a high-quality batting line-up.

Alex Carey and Josh Inglis are the two keepers in the squad, with Carey the first choice after he performed admirably at the last World Cup in England and Wales in 2019.

Australia’s first clash at this year’s event comes against hosts India in Chennai on October 8.

Australia World Cup squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Bangladesh squad: Yet to be announced

England

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced their 15-person provisional squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India last month.

The ECB has made a number of big calls with their initial squad for this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, with all-rounder Ben Stokes named in a group of 15 players that does not include young batter Harry Brook and star quick Jofra Archer.

Stokes said Wednesday that he knew during the Ashes that he would reverse his ODI retirement ahead of the World Cup.

England selector Luke Wright said recently that “the return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again.”

England’s provisional squad for the World Cup: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

England’s World Cup campaign begins on the opening day on 5 October when they take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Before the tournament, the two sides will square off in a four-match ODI series as preparation for the marquee event.

India

India named their 15-player squad earlier this month. The squad will be captained by Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya acting as his deputy.

In perhaps the biggest news KL Rahul found his way into the squad, deemed fit to take part ahead of their World Cup opener against Australia in Chennai on 8 October.

Rahul injured his thigh earlier in the year at the IPL, but has been training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, and has cleared his fitness tests.

With Rahul in the squad, Sanju Samson has missed out; Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna are the other omissions.

India’s squad for World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Netherlands

The Netherlands has included the experienced duo of Roelof van der Merwe and Colin Ackermann in their 15-player squad.

The pair weren’t part of the squad that saw the Netherlands book their place at the World Cup via a runner-up finish at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament earlier this year, but have been included in the list of 15 players.

Both van der Merwe and Ackermann bring a wealth of experience to a Netherlands side that will once again be captained by Scott Edwards, having played a starring role during last year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

New Zealand

In the pursuit to go one better than their Final appearance in 2019, New Zealand have named their 15-player group for this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, was named in the squad, which will be skippered by Kane Williamson, who was confirmed as a squad member after making a quicker-than-expected recovery from a ruptured ACL at the 2023 IPL.

Both Williamson and fast bowler Tim Southee have been named to appear at their fourth World Cup.

There was no room in the group for young top order batter Finn Allen, nor back-up wicket-keeper Tim Seifert, with the Black Caps opting for Tom Latham as the sole wicket-keeper in the squad. Adam Milne, who recently picked up a hamstring injury on New Zealand’s tour of England, has also missed out.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young

Pakistan squad: Yet to be announced

South Africa

South Africa has announced their 15-member squad which will be led by their regular ODI skipper Temba Bavuma.

Eight out of the 15 players have earned their maiden World Cup call-ups including captain Bavuma.

A notable name in South Africa’s World Cup mix is right-arm pacer Gerald Coetzee, who made his international debut earlier this year. In his two one-day international appearances to date, Coetzee has taken five wickets, including a three-wicket haul on his ODI debut.

The squad comprises experienced batters such as Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Rassie van der Dussen.

Star wicketkeeper-batter de Kock recently announced his retirement from ODI cricket after the conclusion of the World Cup.

South Africa will kick off their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on 7 October at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Prior to that, they have warm-up games scheduled against Afghanistan on 29 September and New Zealand on 2 October.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Sri Lanka squad: Yet to be announced

Ten teams will fight for the coveted trophy across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.

The tournament will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

Where and When to Watch

As World Cup cricket fever mounts, fans in Afghanistan can prepare themselves for another thrilling sporting fiesta as Ariana Television Network (ATN) is once again proud to say it has secured the rights to broadcast matches live.

These thrilling clashes will be broadcast live for the duration of the tournament, allowing fans to catch all the action.

Remember, the tournament is scheduled to take place in India from October 5, 2023 to November 19, 2023, culminating in the final match at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium.

ATN will however publish all schedules and broadcasting times ahead of the matches and keep fans posted on new developments. So be sure to watch out for updates on our website and social media platforms.