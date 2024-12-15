Injustices against Afghan women threaten global equality: US

The ongoing injustices faced by Afghan women and girls, from restrictions on education to basic freedoms, threaten the principles of justice and equality worldwide, US embassy for Afghanistan said on Saturday.

“As we amplify voices on human rights, let us unite to demand change and uphold the rights of all people, everywhere,” the embassy said on X.

The Islamic Emirate has suspended girls’ education beyond the sixth grade and has reportedly decided to ban medical education for women.

The United Nations warned Thursday that the IEA's decision to prohibit female students from pursuing medical training is expected to worsen Afghanistan's already dire humanitarian crisis.