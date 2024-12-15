Latest News
Company agrees to invest in Nangarhar’s Kama dam project
On Saturday, the Ministry of Energy and Water signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a construction company for investment in the Kama irrigation and power generation dam project in eastern Nangarhar province.
The ministry said in a statement that according to the agreement, the company will invest in the modernization, expansion, and development of the dam’s irrigation system.
In a separate statement, the ministry also announced the signing of an MoU the Ibn-E-Sina Research and Development Center.
Acting Minister of Energy and Water Abdul Latif Mansoor emphasized at the signing ceremony that the time has come for all Afghans to work towards conducting scientific research and implementing other programs to develop the energy sector in the country.
According to the MoU, Ibn-E-Sina Research and Development Center will cooperate with the Ministry of Energy and Water in establishing energy research centers, providing necessary equipment, training specialized personnel, and providing advice, plans, and proposals for producing, developing, and transmitting electricity.
Latest News
Injustices against Afghan women threaten global equality: US
The ongoing injustices faced by Afghan women and girls, from restrictions on education to basic freedoms, threaten the principles of justice and equality worldwide, US embassy for Afghanistan said on Saturday.
“As we amplify voices on human rights, let us unite to demand change and uphold the rights of all people, everywhere,” the embassy said on X.
The Islamic Emirate has suspended girls’ education beyond the sixth grade and has reportedly decided to ban medical education for women.
The United Nations warned Thursday that the IEA's decision to prohibit female students from pursuing medical training is expected to worsen Afghanistan's already dire humanitarian crisis.
Latest News
Afghanistan seals T20I series victory over Zimbabwe
Afghanistan secured a thrilling three-wicket victory over Zimbabwe on December 14 at Harare Sports Club, clinching the T20I series. After losing the first match, Afghanistan leveled the series with a win in the second game and sealed the victory in this final match.
Opting to bowl first, Afghanistan’s bowlers dominated, dismissing Zimbabwe for just 127 runs. Rashid Khan starred with 4 wickets for 27 runs, supported by Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s 2 for 20. Brian Bennett was Zimbabwe's top scorer with 31 runs.
Chasing 128, Afghanistan struggled early, falling to 44 for 4. However, a steady 34-run partnership from Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi’s 24-run contribution helped Afghanistan recover. With three wickets remaining, Afghanistan reached the target with three balls to spare, securing a hard-fought series win.
Latest News
Investment in Afghanistan’s pharmaceutical sector reaches $300 million: Union
Officials from the Union of Pharmaceutical Factories report that since the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate, investment in Afghanistan’s pharmaceutical sector has surged to $300 million.
Ahmad Saeed Shams, the union's head, highlighted that 980 different medicines are now produced domestically, with this number steadily increasing.
Shams further stated that Afghanistan has achieved self-sufficiency in 15 key medicines. However, some union members have urged the government to foster further growth in the pharmaceutical industry, emphasizing the need for measures to curb market monopolies and promote medicine production and export.
“Afghanistan should aim for complete self-sufficiency in pharmaceuticals and begin exporting to other countries,” said Kamaluddin Kakar, a union member.
Meanwhile, Abdulsalam Jawad Akhundzadah, spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, affirmed the ministry's commitment to supporting domestic production and investment.
He encouraged investors to share any challenges they face, assuring that the ministry provides full support to both local and foreign investors looking to invest in Afghanistan.
Private sector representatives also called on government institutions to prioritize domestic products in public contracts to help stimulate further growth in the country’s production and investment sectors.
