Company agrees to invest in Nangarhar’s Kama dam project

On Saturday, the Ministry of Energy and Water signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a construction company for investment in the Kama irrigation and power generation dam project in eastern Nangarhar province.

The ministry said in a statement that according to the agreement, the company will invest in the modernization, expansion, and development of the dam’s irrigation system.

In a separate statement, the ministry also announced the signing of an MoU the Ibn-E-Sina Research and Development Center.

Acting Minister of Energy and Water Abdul Latif Mansoor emphasized at the signing ceremony that the time has come for all Afghans to work towards conducting scientific research and implementing other programs to develop the energy sector in the country.

According to the MoU, Ibn-E-Sina Research and Development Center will cooperate with the Ministry of Energy and Water in establishing energy research centers, providing necessary equipment, training specialized personnel, and providing advice, plans, and proposals for producing, developing, and transmitting electricity.