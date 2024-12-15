Oman interested in investing in Afghanistan’s antimony, oil mines

The Bayat Foundation has begun distributing winter food packages to vulnerable families in the seventh district of Kabul.

These donations, which include essential food supplies, will continue through winter, in order to assist families facing significant economic hardships, poverty, and hunger.

The aid packages contain basic necessities such as flour, rice, and cooking oil, which are crucial for families as they navigate the difficult winter months.

Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Head of the Bayat Foundation, explained the purpose of the initiative: “This year, we launched our winter aid distribution. Today, we are in Kabul’s 7th district, where we are providing support to those identified by our team. The packages include flour, rice, and cooking oil to help ease their struggles during this challenging season.”

He added: "Our assistance will soon reach other areas of Kabul and other provinces, God willing.”

For many recipients, the aid arrived at a critical time. One resident shared their gratitude: “With no work available and many families struggling, these packages of rice, flour, and oil are incredibly helpful. They will make a significant difference for us this winter.”

Local residents expressed their appreciation for the Bayat Foundation’s efforts, noting how important this assistance is as the community faces both the cold weather and ongoing poverty.

“We are grateful to the Bayat Foundation for always standing with our poor and needy. This help will go a long way in solving the problems our people face during the winter,” said one Kabul resident.

For nearly two decades, the Bayat Foundation has been a consistent source of support, providing food and non-food aid to thousands of families across Afghanistan’s central regions and provinces, particularly during the harsh winter months.