Latest News
Oman interested in investing in Afghanistan’s antimony, oil mines
An Omani official on Sunday expressed interest in investing in antimony and oil mines in Afghanistan during his visit to Kabul.
According to a press release from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, Ali Al-Zad Ali, chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said in a meeting with the acting minister, Hedayatullah Badri, that his country will also offer scholarships to Afghan students.
Badri welcomed Oman's interest in investing in Afghanistan and pledged cooperation according to the law and principles.
Antimony is a semi-metal. In its metallic form it is silvery, hard and brittle. It is used in the electronics industry.
Latest News
Bayat Foundation delivers aid to vulnerable families in Kabul west
For nearly two decades, the Bayat Foundation has been a consistent source of support, providing food and non-food aid to thousands of families across Afghanistan’s central regions and provinces, particularly during the harsh winter months.
The Bayat Foundation has begun distributing winter food packages to vulnerable families in the seventh district of Kabul.
These donations, which include essential food supplies, will continue through winter, in order to assist families facing significant economic hardships, poverty, and hunger.
The aid packages contain basic necessities such as flour, rice, and cooking oil, which are crucial for families as they navigate the difficult winter months.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Head of the Bayat Foundation, explained the purpose of the initiative: “This year, we launched our winter aid distribution. Today, we are in Kabul’s 7th district, where we are providing support to those identified by our team. The packages include flour, rice, and cooking oil to help ease their struggles during this challenging season.”
He added: "Our assistance will soon reach other areas of Kabul and other provinces, God willing.”
For many recipients, the aid arrived at a critical time. One resident shared their gratitude: “With no work available and many families struggling, these packages of rice, flour, and oil are incredibly helpful. They will make a significant difference for us this winter.”
Local residents expressed their appreciation for the Bayat Foundation’s efforts, noting how important this assistance is as the community faces both the cold weather and ongoing poverty.
“We are grateful to the Bayat Foundation for always standing with our poor and needy. This help will go a long way in solving the problems our people face during the winter,” said one Kabul resident.
For nearly two decades, the Bayat Foundation has been a consistent source of support, providing food and non-food aid to thousands of families across Afghanistan’s central regions and provinces, particularly during the harsh winter months.
Latest News
Company agrees to invest in Nangarhar’s Kama dam project
On Saturday, the Ministry of Energy and Water signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a construction company for investment in the Kama irrigation and power generation dam project in eastern Nangarhar province.
The ministry said in a statement that according to the agreement, the company will invest in the modernization, expansion, and development of the dam’s irrigation system.
In a separate statement, the ministry also announced the signing of an MoU the Ibn-E-Sina Research and Development Center.
Acting Minister of Energy and Water Abdul Latif Mansoor emphasized at the signing ceremony that the time has come for all Afghans to work towards conducting scientific research and implementing other programs to develop the energy sector in the country.
According to the MoU, Ibn-E-Sina Research and Development Center will cooperate with the Ministry of Energy and Water in establishing energy research centers, providing necessary equipment, training specialized personnel, and providing advice, plans, and proposals for producing, developing, and transmitting electricity.
Latest News
Injustices against Afghan women threaten global equality: US
The ongoing injustices faced by Afghan women and girls, from restrictions on education to basic freedoms, threaten the principles of justice and equality worldwide, US embassy for Afghanistan said on Saturday.
“As we amplify voices on human rights, let us unite to demand change and uphold the rights of all people, everywhere,” the embassy said on X.
The Islamic Emirate has suspended girls’ education beyond the sixth grade and has reportedly decided to ban medical education for women.
The United Nations warned Thursday that the IEA's decision to prohibit female students from pursuing medical training is expected to worsen Afghanistan's already dire humanitarian crisis.
Bayat Foundation delivers aid to vulnerable families in Kabul west
Messi vs Ronaldo: A look at their market values over the years
Oman interested in investing in Afghanistan’s antimony, oil mines
Lanka T10: Galle Marvels co-owner arrested on match-fixing charges
Syria’s de facto leader not interested in new conflicts despite Israeli attacks
Eighteen Afghan players shortlisted for IPL auction
Zelenskiy: Ukraine must ensure war ends next year
Afghanistan beat Pakistan to secure Youth Tri-Nation Series title
Champions Trophy arrives in Kabul as part of world tour
Trade volume between Kabul-Tehran has reached over $1.8 billion: MoIC
Tahawol: Extension of monitoring sanctions against IEA discussed
Saar: Effects of climate change on children discussed
Saar: US’s reaction over withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Russia’s new move against Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Efforts to fix ties between Kabul-Islamabad discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Mohammad al-Bashir appointed as Syria’s interim prime minister
-
Latest News3 days ago
EU, UNAMA condemn attack at refugees ministry in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
Blinken defends US withdrawal from Afghanistan in House appearance
-
World3 days ago
Lebanese man returns home after 32 years in Syrian prisons
-
Sport4 days ago
Nabi makes history in T20I against Zim, his 300th international match
-
Latest News4 days ago
Sudan again tops International Rescue Committee crises watchlist
-
Sport4 days ago
Lanka T10 underway; three matches to be played on Day 1
-
Latest News3 days ago
UNSC to hold meeting to review situation in Afghanistan