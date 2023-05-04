Sport
IPL: ‘World of pressure’ as Tendulkar’s son steps out of father’s shadow
Arjun Tendulkar is finding the going tough trying to step out of his famous dad Sachin’s shadow.
Last month Arun played for the first time in an IPL match – for his dad’s old team Mumbai Indians – and returned solid if not spectacular figures of 0-17.
For context, by the time his dad was the same age he was captain of India, had 10 Test centuries – his first aged only 17 – and was on his way to achieving god-like status at home.
Sachin went on to become the top-scoring Test batsman of all time and when he retired in 2013 it was a national tragedy.
Indian media and fans are salivating at the idea of another Tendulkar wearing the Indian colors.
However, Arjun still has a long way to go to prove that he has the ability to play regularly in the IPL, never mind for his country.
And with a father like his, the weight of expectation is huge.
“Just being a Tendulkar will turn the spotlight on you,” veteran cricket journalist Ayaz Memon told AFP.
“Along with that comes a whole world of pressure, you can’t escape.
“So that’s what young Arjun has lived through all his life. The expectations multiply and the scrutiny will get harsher and harsher.”
Arjun was signed by Mumbai Indians in 2021 but the recent home match against Kolkata in front of a packed, ecstatic crowd was the first time he had played.
When captain Rohit Sharma told him to bowl it was such a big moment that Sachin was in tears, according to former West Indies cricketer and commentator Ian Bishop.
It was in the next game that Arjun made his mark.
He took his debut wicket – a feat even his father couldn’t achieve during his IPL career – and defended 20 runs in the final over. That spoke of his nerve as much as his ability.
A nervous Sachin watched his son’s last-over heroics and later tweeted: “And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!”
The euphoria was soon forgotten, however, when in Mumbai’s next match he was smashed for 31 runs in an over, with social media full of accusations of nepotism.
Arjun played one more match and took one more wicket before being benched.
Rohit admitted the decision was tough but said it was more about selecting a side to suit the conditions, rather than Arjun’s performance.
So how good is he?
Standing at over six feet (1.83 metres) tall, the youngster made his T20 debut for a domestic team in Mumbai in 2021, but failed to do enough to nail down a place in the team.
He shifted to Goa in the search for regular action and played seven first-class matches for them.
Arjun can swing the ball off the pitch but lacks speed, with his fastest deliveries coming at just about 130 kph. The quickest bowlers are in the 145-160 kph range.
Mumbai bowling coach Shane Bond said that “we will work on increasing his pace”.
Arjun spoke recently about his relationship with his famous father, saying that they “talk a lot about cricket”.
“We talk tactics and plans,” he said.
“I just focused on my release and the lengths I want to bowl. If it swings, it is a bonus. If it doesn’t, so be it.”
Featured
IPL: Chennai-Lucknow clash washed out
Former Indian skipper M.S. Dhoni on Wednesday teased fans about whether this IPL would be his last, before the T20 tournament witnessed its first washout of the season with the match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants called off.
Hosts Lucknow were 125-7 in 19.2 overs when rain interrupted play in the north Indian city. After an hour and 40 minutes of waiting, the officials decided the points would be shared between the teams, abandoning the game, AFP reported.
Earlier, Dhoni, 41, got the crowd going when he gave the television presenter a tongue-in-cheek answer regarding whether he was retiring from the tournament.
The ongoing season is expected to be Dhoni’s last as a player, but when cricketer-turned-commentator Danny Morrison asked the India legend whether he was enjoying his “swansong tour”, Dhoni replied: “Well, you have decided it’s my last.”
The reply made the fans roar and Morrison said: “I love it, he is going to come back. He is coming back to play next year.”
The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, who has led Chennai to four IPL titles, is getting a rousing reception at every venue this year, with fans turning up in Chennai’s yellow to cheer him on.
Dhoni had last month thanked the packed crowd at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, saying: “They are trying to give me a farewell.”
Dhoni, who flourished in the role of an innings finisher at his peak, led India to two World Cup titles, including T20’s inaugural showpiece event in 2007.
He carried his batting form and acumen for leadership to the IPL, enjoying a fan base of millions, who fondly call him “Thala”, or “leader” in the Tamil language.
In Lucknow, Ayush Badoni was unbeaten on 59 after he lifted the hosts from a precarious 44-5 in the absence of regular skipper K.L. Rahul, who was injured in the previous match.
Chennai spinner Moeen Ali returned impressive figures of 2-13 from his four overs.
Sport
Delhi Capitals trump Gujarat Titans in low-scoring IPL battle
Indian batsman Aman Khan’s defiant 51 and inspired bowling helped Delhi Capitals edge out holders Gujarat Titans by five runs in a low-scoring Indian Premier League thriller on Tuesday.
Aman hit his maiden fifty to lift his team from a precarious 23-5 to 130-8 in a clash billed as David v Goliath between bottom-placed Delhi and table-toppers Gujarat in Ahmedabad, AFP reported.
Gujarat pace spearhead Mohammed Shami’s bowling figures of 4-11 — his IPL best — went in vain but was named man of the match.
Delhi bowlers led by left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed and Ishant Sharma limited Gujarat to 125-6 despite an unbeaten 59 by skipper Hardik Pandya and Rahul Tewatia’s seven-ball 20.
“Our bowlers were absolutely amazing,” Delhi skipper David Warner said.
“Our bowlers were amazing. Our batters struggled but credit to the way Shami bowled. We just find ways to lose wickets in clumps, I don’t know what’s happening with our batting.”
The left-handed Tewatia, called “iceman” for his ability to hit sixes in pressure situations, smashed Anrich Nortje for three straight hits over the fence in the 19th over but fell in the 20th.
Ishant returned figures of 2-23 and held his nerve in the final over with Gujarat needing 12 to win and falling short.
Gujarat, who had a fairytale IPL debut after they won the crown last season, remain strong to make the play-offs with six wins in nine matches, AFP reported.
Delhi, coached by Ricky Ponting, have registered their third win in nine matches to keep their play-off hopes alive.
It was Aman’s 44-ball knock that made Delhi fightback as he put on key partnerships including fifty-plus stands with Axar Patel (24) and Ripal Patel (23) to give his team a total, which ultimately made them win their third match in nine outings.
Aman smashed three fours and three sixes in his 44-ball knock before falling to Rashid Khan’s leg spin.
Shami got Phil Salt for a first ball duck and then Rilee Rossouw, for eight, in his two overs before a double strike in his third.
In reply, Khaleel struck in the first over and soon Gujarat were in deep trouble when South African big-hitter David Miller fell for a duck.
Pandya attempted to turn it around in a 62-run partnership with Abhinav Manohar, who made 26, but the effort was not enough as Delhi defended their lowest total ever.
Sport
Fiery Kohli fined again after IPL post-match row
Indian cricket star Virat Kohli was fined on Tuesday for the second time in this IPL season after a post-match altercation with former national team-mate Gautam Gambhir.
Both were docked their entire match fee, the Indian Premier League said, while Naveen-ul-Haq was fined 50 percent of his for breaching the league’s code of conduct, AFP reported.
Kohli and Afghan bowler Naveen were seen having sharp words on the field during a tense match between Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.
Kohli, who has often run into trouble with his aggressive approach, had to be restrained by opposition batsman Amit Mishra during the match. Bangalore eventually won by 18 runs.
Afterwards, Lucknow’s Kyle Mayers had to be led away from an exchange with Kohli before other players tried unsuccessfully to stop a visibly furious Gambhir, Lucknow’s team mentor, from confronting him.
Kohli took to social media on Tuesday with a cryptic Instagram post quoting a famed Roman emperor and philosopher: “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth. – Marcus Aurelius.”
Gambhir and Kohli, who played together when India won the 2011 World Cup, had a shouting match before Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis intervened.
The former national team-mates were also involved in an ugly on-field exchange in a 2013 IPL match.
The 41-year-old Gambhir has become an MP for India’s Hindu-nationalist ruling BJP party since retiring from cricket in 2018, AFP reported.
This was Kohli’s second offense this season after he was fined 10 percent of his match fee for his conduct during Bangalore’s loss to Chennai Super Kings last month.
Despite being one of the best batsmen of the modern game, “King Kohli” and Bangalore have never won the Indian Premier League.
He quit the RCB captaincy at the end of the 2021 season.
He went through an extended batting slump in 2021 and 2022 and lost the Indian captaincy, one of the most high-pressure jobs in world sport.
Kohli, 34, has spoken about his mental health struggles during his dry phase, including how he had been “snappy” to his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma.
He has had numerous run-ins with opposing players and was once reprimanded after hitting a plastic chair with a bat following his dismissal during an IPL match.
