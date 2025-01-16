Iranian, Tajik presidents discuss Afghanistan in Dushanbe

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Thursday welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, and said the accord was the result of “the historic struggle and sacrifices of the Palestinian people.”

The IEA’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement it is grateful for the efforts of the mediator countries, especially the governments of Qatar and Egypt.

The complex ceasefire accord between Israel and Hamas, which controls Gaza, emerged on Wednesday after months of mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the US and 15 months of bloodshed that devastated the coastal territory and inflamed the Middle East.

The deal outlines a six-week initial ceasefire with the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, where tens of thousands have been killed.

Hostages taken by Hamas would be freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

According to a statement issued by the IEA, the “cease-fire agreement is the result of the historic struggle and sacrifices of the Palestinian people's legendary tolerance and brave resistance in the Gaza Strip.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan congratulates the leadership of Islamic resistance and the patient people of Palestine for this great achievement.”

The IEA stated that it is now necessary that all phases of the agreement are fully implemented so that the cease-fire is permanent and humanitarian aid reaches the people of Gaza urgently.

“Considering the results of the previous agreements, the parties involved and the international community should ensure that the Israeli regime fulfills its commitments responsibly,” the IEA stated.

“Permanent peace and tranquility in the Middle East can only be achieved through a legitimate solution to the Palestinian issue and the independence of the Palestinian people,” the Islamic Emirate added.

In conclusion the IEA said it will continue to support an independent Palestinian state and the Palestinian people.

Wednesday’s ceasefire agreement calls for a surge in humanitarian assistance to Gaza. Both the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross said they were preparing to scale up their aid operations.

"A ceasefire is the start - not the end. We have food lined up at the borders to Gaza - and need to be able to bring it in at scale," said Cindy McCain, World Food Program executive director, on X.

Global reaction to the ceasefire was enthusiastic. Leaders and officials of Egypt, Turkey, Britain, the United Nations, the European Union, Jordan, Germany and the United Arab Emirates, among others, celebrated the news.

At a news conference in Doha, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the ceasefire would take effect on Sunday. Negotiators are working with Israel and Hamas on steps to implement the agreement, he said.

"This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much-needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity," US President Joe Biden said in Washington.

However, Israel's acceptance of the deal will not be official until it is approved by the country's security cabinet and government, with votes slated for Thursday, an Israeli official said.

The accord was expected to win approval despite opposition from some hardliners in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government.

While people celebrated the pact in Gaza and Israel, Israel's military escalated attacks after the announcement, the civil emergency service and residents said.

Heavy Israeli bombardment, especially in Gaza City, killed 32 people late on Wednesday, medics said. The strikes continued early on Thursday and destroyed houses in Rafah in southern Gaza, Nuseirat in central Gaza and in northern Gaza, residents said.

Israel's military made no immediate comment and there were no reports of Hamas attacks on Israel after the ceasefire announcement.