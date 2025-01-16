Latest News
Iranian, Tajik presidents discuss Afghanistan in Dushanbe
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed Afghanistan, among other issues, during a meeting with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, in Dushanbe.
“Afghanistan is an important country in our neighborhood, and we consider the development and stability of this country to be in line with our interests; maintaining border security is important to us,” Pezeshkian said in a joint press conference on Thursday.
The Tajik president’s office also said in a press release that Emomali Rahmon and Pezeshkian emphasized the need for cooperation in combating terrorism, extremism, and drug trafficking.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire accord
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Thursday welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, and said the accord was the result of “the historic struggle and sacrifices of the Palestinian people.”
The IEA’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement it is grateful for the efforts of the mediator countries, especially the governments of Qatar and Egypt.
The complex ceasefire accord between Israel and Hamas, which controls Gaza, emerged on Wednesday after months of mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the US and 15 months of bloodshed that devastated the coastal territory and inflamed the Middle East.
The deal outlines a six-week initial ceasefire with the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, where tens of thousands have been killed.
Hostages taken by Hamas would be freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
According to a statement issued by the IEA, the “cease-fire agreement is the result of the historic struggle and sacrifices of the Palestinian people's legendary tolerance and brave resistance in the Gaza Strip.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan congratulates the leadership of Islamic resistance and the patient people of Palestine for this great achievement.”
The IEA stated that it is now necessary that all phases of the agreement are fully implemented so that the cease-fire is permanent and humanitarian aid reaches the people of Gaza urgently.
“Considering the results of the previous agreements, the parties involved and the international community should ensure that the Israeli regime fulfills its commitments responsibly,” the IEA stated.
“Permanent peace and tranquility in the Middle East can only be achieved through a legitimate solution to the Palestinian issue and the independence of the Palestinian people,” the Islamic Emirate added.
In conclusion the IEA said it will continue to support an independent Palestinian state and the Palestinian people.
Wednesday’s ceasefire agreement calls for a surge in humanitarian assistance to Gaza. Both the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross said they were preparing to scale up their aid operations.
"A ceasefire is the start - not the end. We have food lined up at the borders to Gaza - and need to be able to bring it in at scale," said Cindy McCain, World Food Program executive director, on X.
Global reaction to the ceasefire was enthusiastic. Leaders and officials of Egypt, Turkey, Britain, the United Nations, the European Union, Jordan, Germany and the United Arab Emirates, among others, celebrated the news.
At a news conference in Doha, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the ceasefire would take effect on Sunday. Negotiators are working with Israel and Hamas on steps to implement the agreement, he said.
"This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much-needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity," US President Joe Biden said in Washington.
However, Israel's acceptance of the deal will not be official until it is approved by the country's security cabinet and government, with votes slated for Thursday, an Israeli official said.
The accord was expected to win approval despite opposition from some hardliners in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government.
While people celebrated the pact in Gaza and Israel, Israel's military escalated attacks after the announcement, the civil emergency service and residents said.
Heavy Israeli bombardment, especially in Gaza City, killed 32 people late on Wednesday, medics said. The strikes continued early on Thursday and destroyed houses in Rafah in southern Gaza, Nuseirat in central Gaza and in northern Gaza, residents said.
Israel's military made no immediate comment and there were no reports of Hamas attacks on Israel after the ceasefire announcement.
Half a million Afghan children at risk of malnutrition in 2025
More than 500,000 children in Afghanistan are at risk of malnutrition in 2025, the United Nations warned on Wednesday.
In a statement, the UN said one of the reasons for the alarming situation is climate extremes, which "have limited people's ability to feed their families."
According to a recent report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), nearly half of Afghanistan's population – about 22.9 million people – will require humanitarian aid this year to address both chronic and acute needs.
Afghanistan's fragile economy, ongoing natural disasters and climate-induced shocks, along with regional political instability, continue to impede recovery from decades of conflict, the report noted.
Since the Islamist Taliban's return to power in August 2021, Afghanistan does not have access to its foreign reserves in Western banks, further exacerbating the country's economic crisis.
Unemployment and poverty affect around 48% of the population, according to the UN.
The country remains highly vulnerable to climate-related disasters.
More severe flooding is anticipated in 2025, which like in previous years, is expected to destroy homes, agricultural land and displace communities, further worsening the already dire humanitarian situation.
Qatar-Afghanistan Joint Labour Committee meeting held in Doha
A Qatar-Afghanistan Joint Labour Committee meeting was held in the Qatari capital of Doha on Wednesday, where the two sides discussed various issues including developments in the labor sector, local media reported.
Qatar’s Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour Sheikha of Qatar Najwa bint Abdulrahman al-Thani and Head of Labour Deployment Department at the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ameen Anees, co-chaired the meeting, Gulf Times newspaper reported.
The committee discussed the latest developments in the labour sector between the two countries, alongside other relevant matters outlined in the agenda, according to the newspaper.
This comes after the Islamic Emirate Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs held a meeting last week to discuss plans around the deployment of Afghan workers to foreign countries.
The meeting, chaired by Minister Abdul Manan Omari, was attended by senior IEA officials, including Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister.
According to a statement issued by the ministry on Saturday, the discussion focused on facilitating the process of sending Afghan workers abroad and creating better conditions for laborers within Afghanistan.
Sending Afghan workers to Qatar and other Gulf nations was a pledge of the previous government but was never implemented.
The IEA now seeks to revive and expand these plans amid a worsening unemployment crisis.
