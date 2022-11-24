Sport
Japan gets 2 late goals to upset Germany 2-1 at World Cup
Another World Cup day, another World Cup shock after Japan’s substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals Wednesday to help Japan come from behind and upset Germany 2-1.
Both Doan and Asano play for German clubs.
“I believe it’s a historic moment, a historic victory. If I think about the development of Japanese soccer, thinking of players, for them this was a big surprise,” said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu, who had five Germany-based players in his starting lineup and three, including the scorers, on the bench.
“They’re fighting in a very strong, tough, prestigious league. They’ve been building up their strength. In that context we believe that those divisions (Bundesliga and second division) have been contributing to the development of Japanese players,” Moriyasu said. “I’m very grateful for that.”
Ilkay Gündogan had given four-time champion Germany the lead with a first-half penalty. But Doan, who plays for Freiburg, pounced on a rebound to equalize in the 76th minute after Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer blocked a shot from Takumi Minamino, Associated Press reported.
Then Asano, who plays for Bochum, sprinted clear of Nico Schlotterbeck and beat Neuer from a narrow angle in the 83rd minute.
It was the first competitive meeting between the two nations. They played two friendlies in the past, with Germany winning 3-0 in 2004 before a 2-2 draw in 2006.
World Cup host Qatar must conquer nerves before Senegal
Belgium spoils Canada’s World Cup return with 1-0 win
Teen Gavi leads Spain to 7-0 rout of Costa Rica at World Cup
Remote desert camps house World Cup fans on a budget
Germany outplayed Japan for much of Wednesday’s match and had 24 attempts on goal compared to Japan’s 11. The Japanese had only 24% possession.
“It’s brutally disappointing, not only for the players, but also the coaching team,” Germany coach Hansi Flick said. “We deserved to go in front. It was more than deserved. Then you have to say that Japan gave us a lesson in efficiency.”
The match was played a day after Argentina’s 2-1 upset loss to Saudi Arabia.
Before their game, Germany’s players covered their mouths during the team photo to protest against FIFA following its decision to stop plans to wear armbands that were seen as protesting discrimination in host nation Qatar.
Nancy Faeser, Germany’s sports minister, attended the match at the Khalifa International Stadium and was sitting beside FIFA president Gianni Infantino while wearing the same “One Love” armband that FIFA had outlawed with its threats of consequences.
It was only the third time Germany had lost its tournament-opening game after defeats against Algeria in 1982 and Mexico in 2018. In the other World Cup openers for Germany, the team had won 13 matches and drawn four.
Japan will next play Costa Rica on Sunday, while Germany will face Spain. The Spanish routed Costa Rica 7-0 in the other Group E match.
Too much water may have led to Bruce Lee’s sudden death, study finds
A new study, published in the Clinical Kidney Journal, by a group of researchers has found the death of the most celebrated martial artist, Bruce Lee, in 1973 was probably due to the star drinking too much water.
Lee died at the age of 32 and the cause of his death has remained a mystery.
However, almost 50 years later, the scientists reviewed the autopsy report and concluded he most likely died of hyponatremia.
The autopsy report at the time of the actor’s death in 1973 had shown that Lee had died from cerebral oedema, or swelling of the brain and doctors attributed this to a reaction from a painkiller.
However, the new study now suggests that the oedema was brought on by hyponatraemia because Lee’s kidneys were unable to eliminate extra water.
Lee reportedly suffered an episode of cerebral oedema two months before his death when he was in Hong Kong.
The study found that Lee had multiple risk factors for hyponatremia, including drinking high quantities of liquid and using cannabis, which increases thirst. The imbalance causes cells in the body to swell, including those in the brain.
The study concluded that Lee died from a specific form of kidney dysfunction: the inability to excrete enough water to maintain water homeostasis.
Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after historic win against Argentina
Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina in the World Cup on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Lionel Messi’s side, prompting an outpouring of Arab pride amidst the first staging of soccer’s top tournament in the Middle East, Reuters reported.
King Salman declared a public holiday in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to mark the achievement, a feather in the cap of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who recommended the royal order state media said.
Prince Mohammed was not seen at the match but had been front and centre at the tournament opening on Sunday.
According to Reuters one of Prince Mohammed’s brothers, Prince Saud, posted pictures on Instagram showing the crown prince prostrating in thanks to God in a room where his other brother Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz was also present, shown holding a Saudi flag and standing next to a smiling crown prince.
It was also a sweet moment for host Qatar, facing intense criticism over human rights in the conservative Muslim country. Qatar’s emir draped the Saudi flag over his shoulders at the match. A Doha skyscraper flashed “Congratulations Greens.”
“Wow! I have all the feelings right now. We beat Argentina, one of the great teams!” said Saad from Riyadh who is in Qatar for two weeks and was wearing a green Saudi Falcons scarf.
“Our guys played so well – everything went right inside the stadium today. It was amazing.”
On his fifth and final quest for the only major trophy to elude him, Messi, 35, scored a 10th minute penalty in a dominant first half display by Argentina during which he and Lautaro Martinez also had a combined three goals disallowed for offside, Reuters reported.
But Saudi Arabia, the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament after Ghana, threw caution to the wind at the start of the second half, charging at Argentina in front of a frenzied 88,012 crowd to end their opponents’ 36-game unbeaten run.
The entire game was played in an extraordinary atmosphere at the Lusail Stadium, with Argentina’s traditionally massive and raucous following matched by the thousands of Saudis who had come over the border to cheer on their team.
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United ‘with immediate effect’
Manchester United has confirmed in a statement on its website that Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave the club by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.
The statement on Tuesday night read: “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.
“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch,” the statement read.
Ronaldo also issued a statement and said: “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.
“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”
According to British media, Ronaldo’s exit “comes as no surprise” given he “clearly breached his contract” in an explosive interview last week criticizing the club.
The veteran star stunned the footballing world with the interview with TV presenter Piers Morgan, in which he openly criticized the club, the manager and his own team mates.
